The scrip rose as much as 9.7% to Rs 888 apiece, the highest level since February 7. It pared gains to trade 8.19% higher at Rs 876.60 apiece, as of 10:05 a.m. This compares to a 0.43% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.It has risen 101.45% in the last twelve months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 11 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 55.35. Out of 15 analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating, eight recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 5.3%..TVS Motor Co. shares surged to their highest level after the company said it has acquired stake in India Foundation for Quality Management..The scrip rose as much as 4.22% to Rs 2,181.30 apiece, the highest level since its listing on Aug 2, 2000. It was trading 3.72% higher at Rs 2,170.90 apiece, as of 09:49 a.m. This compares to a 0.30% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.It has risen 92.94% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70.97, which implied the stock is over slightly overbought.Out of 42 analysts tracking the company, 21 maintain a 'buy' rating, 12 recommend a 'hold,' and nine suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 5.0%..The shares of Dilip Buildcon Ltd. rose to over two year high on Friday after its joint venture received contract for construction of Machhrewa dam worth Rs 412.92 crore.The scrip rose as much as 7.80% to 486 apiece. It last traded around this level on Dec. 30, 2021. It pared gains to trade 3.71% higher at Rs 465.15 apiece, as of 9:40 a.m. This compares to a 0.45% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.It has risen 123.36% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 16 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 66.Out of six analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating and three recommend a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 130.2%..Bharat Petroleum Corp. has commenced a pilot project to gain experience in handling hydrogen for the automobile sector. The pilot project is undertaken at an investment of approximately Rs 25 crore, it said in an exchange filing on Thursday.Meanwhile, Jefferies has upgraded Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. to 'buy' as it trades at steepest discount to its past peak.Shares of BPCL rose as much as 5.39% to Rs 687.34. It is trading 3.79% higher at Rs 677.50 at 9:35 a.m. This compares to a 0.34% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.Of the 34 analysts tracking the company, 23 maintain a 'buy', 2five recommends a 'hold,' and six suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an downside of 17.6%.Benchmark equity indices extended their gains in the fourth consecutive session with the Nifty crossing the 22,000 mark for the first time since February 8 and Sensex hitting its highest level since then..The gains were led by shares of IT companies and banks. .At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 355.64 points or 0.49% at 72,406.02 while the NSE Nifty 50 was higher by 109.55 points or 0.50% at 22,020.30..After a gap up opening, Nifty can find support at 21,900 followed by 21,850 and 21,800. On the higher side, 22,050 can be an immediate resistance, followed by 22,100 and 22,150, said Deven Mehata, research analyst at Choice Broking..Shares of Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd., contributed the most to the gains..Meanwhile, those of Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Power Grid Corp Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd., capped the upside..All sectoral indices were higher with Nifty IT gaining the most by over 1%..Broader markets were also higher with the BSE MidCap gaining 0.49% and the BSE SmallCap gaining 0.76%..Three out of the 20 sectoral indices on the BSE declined while 17 advanced..Market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. Emkay Downgrades Gujarat Gas to Sell from Reduce RatingPrice target of Rs 440, implying 24.3% downsideQ3FY24 EBITDA misses estimates by 20% on lower volumesUncertain on Morbi volume outlook and volatile margin profileCurrent Morbi volumes stood at ~3.7mmscmd vs overall potential of 8-8.5mmscmdCuts FY24-26E earnings by 1-3% each.Nuvama Retains Buy Rating on Gujarat GasPrice target of Rs 676EBITDA margin fell 45% YoY to Rs 4.8/scm led by price cuts FY24Expect volume recovery to sustain largely due to CNGExpect launch of the Full DODO scheme and non-Morbi region expansion driving volumesManagement guides FY25E EBITDA margin of INR4.5–5.5/scm on revival in I-PNG segment.They gauge that Rs. 8,000- 9,000 crores of monthly credit card spend would be affectedBelieves RBI wants to regulate and ensure end-use liquidity float during credit period.India's B2B payments market is expected to grow to $10-11tn in FY26.The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.09%.Source: Bloomberg.The local currency strengthened by 2 paise to open at 83.02 against the U.S. Dollar.It closed at 83.04 on Thursday.Source: Bloomberg.Price target increased to Rs 350 (vs Rs 340 earlier)Q3 consolidated revenue in-line, EBITDA margin below expectations Results weighed down by weak performance in ButterflyBelieves company is making decent progress in small appliancesBelieves P/E valuations trading at 35x FY25E appear reasonable. Believes M&M is likely to be the fastest growing PV OEMFY2024 exit capacity is likely to be around 49k, to support growthBelieves rate of decline for tractors will narrow through FY2025Waiting period data and order backlog to support growthAssumes ~43k unit per month domestic UVs in F2025 (13% growth)Key upsides - Co meets its mid- to high-teens UV guidance in F2025 - Successful mid-cycle refresh for XUV 300Key Downsides - Poor Monsoons -Tesla entry into India -Hybrid tax rationalization.MS overweight on HDFC Bank; TP: 2,110Home loan book grew 3.6% QoQ in Q3FY24Home loan business has become both an asset as well as liability generatorNew products to be launched in the home loan businessCross-selling from HDFC Ltd branches started from 1st Feb 2024Focus on cross-sell for both existing & new customersCross-selling to be at no incremental costTurnaround time on home loan disbursals decreased to 1/3rd post mergerRenewed focus on the self-employed segment.U.S. Dollar Index at 104.36U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.25%Brent crude down 0.17% at $82.72 per barrelNymex crude flat at $78.03 per barrel GIFT Nifty was flat at 22,082 as of 8:07 a.m. Bitcoin was up 1.22% at $51,996.77.Asia Shares Advance As Nikkei Nears 1989 Peak: Markets Wrap.Upgrades BPCL to 'buy' with price target of Rs 890 apieceMaintains 'hold' on IOCL, 'underperfrom' on HPCLRefining strength on Red Sea disturbances positive for OMCsRangebound oil price and no intervention from govt leading to OMCs rally Peak-cycle multiples leave room for further upside.Asia Shares Advance As Nikkei Nears 1989 Peak: Markets Wrap.Nifty February futures up by 0.45% to 22,005.5 at a premium of 94.75 points.Nifty February futures open interest down by 3.1%.Nifty Bank February futures up by 0.76% to 46,385.05 at a premium of 166.15 points.Nifty Bank February futures open interest down by 9.5%.Nifty Options Feb. 22 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,000.Bank Nifty Options Feb. 21 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 49,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 44,000.Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion, Ashok Leyland, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Canara Bank, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cement, Indus Tower, Sail, Zee Entertainment Enterprise..Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Schneider Electric Infrastructure.Ex/record date dividend: Banco Products.Medplus Health Services: Promoter Lone Furrow Investments created a pledge of Rs 18.44 lakh shares on Feb. 7 and Agilemed Investments created a pledge of 2.17 lakh shares on Feb. 12..GHCL: Promoter group Neelabh Dalmia bought 4,000 shares on Feb. 13.Usha Martin: Promoter Peterhouse Investments India sold 95,000 shares on Feb. 14.Jindal Stainless: Promoter JSL Overseas bought 5.85 lakh shares on Feb. 12 and 13.Star Cement: Promoter Prem Kumar Bhajanka bought 1 lakh shares on Feb. 13..What The Supreme Court Ruling Striking Down Electoral Bonds Means.Yes Bank: CA Basque Investments sold 39 crore shares (1.35%), while Morgan Stanley Asia PTE bought 30.63 crore shares (1.06%) at Rs 27.1 apiece.Vedanta: Finsider International Company sold 6.55 crore shares (1.76%) at Rs 265.14 apiece.Sudarshan Chemical Industries: HDFC Mutual Fund bought 17.75 lakh shares (2.56%) at Rs 513.99 apiece while Ajay Balkrishna Rathi sold 14 lakh shares (2.02%) at Rs 514.18 apiece and Nisha Ajay Rathi sold 4 lakh shares (0.57%) at Rs 514 apiece.Mangalore Chemical and Fertilizer: Infinity Asset Advisors sold 9.45 lakh shares (0.79%) at Rs 114.72 apiece..Markets To Inch Higher If Support Levels Are Sustained, Say Analysts.Vibhor Steel Tubes: The public issue was subscribed 298.86 times on day 3. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (721.34 times), retail investors (188.17 times), and institutional investors (178.73 times) and reserved for employees (201.48 times)..Entero Healthcare Solutions: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Friday at an issue price of Rs 1,258 apiece. The Rs 1,600 crore IPO was subscribed 1.53 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (2.28 times), non-institutional investors (0.22 times), and retail investors (1.33 times) and employee reserved (1.25 times)..Axis Bank Says No Material Impact Of Unjust Gain Allegations In Max Life Share Deals.Axis Bank, Max Financial Services: Axis Bank clarified that there is no material impact of the allegations made regarding the Rs 5,100 crore unjust gains in Max Life Insurance share deals.UPL: The rating agency Fitch downgraded UPL Corp's long-term issuer default rating to 'BB+', from 'BBB-' on lower global crop protection industry demand and production overcapacity in China.Bharat Petroleum Corp: The company commenced a pilot project to gain experience in handling hydrogen for the automobile sector.TVS Motors: The company has acquired a 28.57% stake in the Indian Foundation for quality management for Rs 2.5 crore.Dilip Buildcon: The company, with its joint venture Vijay Kumar Mishra Construction, received a contract worth Rs 412.92 crore from the Water Resources Department, Madhya Pradesh for the construction of the Machhrewa irrigation project dam and pressurised pipe irrigation network on a turnkey basis.Medplus Health Services: The company’s unit received a suspension order for its drug licence for its store situated in Andheri, Mumbai.B.L. Kashayap and Sons: The company received an order worth Rs 208 crore from Manyata Promoters for the construction of Blocks D1 and D2 at the Embassy Manyata Business Park Campus, Bangalore..Global Banks Boost India Bond Marketing As Index Day Nears.Schaeffler IndiaCrisil.Nifty Q3 Scorecard: Profit Rises By 15.8% As More Companies Beat Estimates.Epack Durable Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 1.24% at Rs 279.05 crore.Ebitda up 454.2% at Rs 23.72 crore.Margin up 695 bps at 8.5%.Net profit at Rs 4.89 crore vs loss of Rs 6.24 crore..Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 16.Stock indices in the Asia-Pacific region were trading in positive territory, boosted by overnight gains on Wall Street as U.S. retail sales data declined more than expected in January, giving some relief to investors after a hotter-than-expected inflation print.Retail sales dropped 0.8% last month, the biggest fall since February 2023, according to a report by the U.S. Commerce Department. With the U.S. CPI and retail sales data erased from the list of data releases, market participants now await the U.S. Producer Price Index print for January, scheduled for release today. This data is going to be crucial for fresh cues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy going ahead.Brent crude was trading 0.12% lower at $82.76 a barrel. Gold was flat at $2,004.26 an ounce.The February futures contract of the GIFT Nifty traded flat at 22,082 as of 08:07 a.m.India's benchmark equity indices ended higher for the third consecutive day on Thursday, led by gains in HDFC Bank Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.Advances in the sectors of public sector banks, oil and gas, and energy also supported the indices to recoup intraday losses. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 70.70 points, or 0.32%, higher at 21,910.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 227.55 points, or 0.32%, to end at 72,050.38.Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,064.2 crore, while domestic institutional investors mopped up equities worth Rs 2,276.9 crore, the NSE data showed.The Indian rupee closed flat at Rs 83.04 against the U.S. dollar..Trade Growth In January Weathers Red Sea Turmoil, Bilateral Talks Inch Ahead.Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 16