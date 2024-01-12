Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As IT, FMCG Stocks Rise
Catch all the latest updates on the Indian stock market here for Jan. 12
Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As IT, FMCG Stocks Rise: Opening Bell
Benchmark indices extended their gains in the fourth consecutive session and opened higher due to gains in information technology and FMCG companies.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 426.89 points, or 0.60%, at 72,148.07 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 126.3 points or 0.58% higher at 21,773.55.
Shares of Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and HCL Technologies Ltd. contributed the most to the gains.
Meanwhile, those of Reliance Industries Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., and Nestle India Ltd., capped the upside.
Most sectoral indices advanced led by Nifty IT, which gained nearly 3%. Nifty Energy traded flat, while Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG fell.
S&P Downgrades Vedanta Resources To 'Selective Default'
Lowers long-term issuer credit rating on Vedanta
Sensex, Nifty Higher At Pre-Open
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.16%.
Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar
-The local currency weakened by 5 paise to 83.08 against the U.S. dollar.
-It closed at 83.03 on Thursday.
