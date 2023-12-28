NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 21,700; Powergrid, Lupin, Canara Bank In Focus
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 21,700; Powergrid, Lupin, Canara Bank In Focus

Catch all the live updates on the markets here.

28 Dec 2023, 08:52 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The NSE headquarters in Mumbai. (Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The NSE headquarters in Mumbai. (Photo: NDTV Profit)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
IRB Infrastructure SPV Starts Toll Collection Samakhiyali Santalpur BOT Project

  • IRB Infrastructure SPV starts toll collection for Samakhiyali Santalpur BOT Project in Gujarat

  • Mobilises resources to commence construction activity on the project

  • IRB Infrastructure Trust to execute the project

  • Project involves six-laning of 90.9 kms section of NH27

  • Concession period of 20 years with total cost outlay of Rs 2,092 crore

Source: Exchange Filing

Bata India Gets Tax Notice Wirth Rs 60.56 Crore

  • Bata India received a show cause notice for tax worth Rs 60.56 crore and interest there on.

Source: Exchange Filing


KPI Green Energy To Consider Bonus Share Issue

  • KPI Green Energy board to consider bonus shares issue on Dec 30.

  • The board will also consider approving appointment of Amitkumar Subhashchandra Khandelwal as non-independent director.

Source: Exchange Filing

Systematix on Marksans Pharma

  • Firm expects to scale up US revenue multifold over medium to long term

  • To target digestive, cold, cough and dermatology segments in the US

  • Expects to launch 6- 7 products in the US over next 12 months

  • Expects to shortly file DMF for Ibuprofen

  • Company intents to limit backward integration in large portfolios

  • UK largest market for MRKS; company 3rd largest Indian player in generic product category

  • Expects 7-8 new approvals, and has 40+ product pipeline in the UK

  • Firm continues to evaluate acquisition targets

  • Marksans Pharma is not rated by Systematix


DAM Capital initiates coverage on Five-Star Business Finance

  • Initiates coverage with buy rating, price target of Rs 1,000

  • Limited/negligible competition to ensure pricing power, lucid visibility of future margins and profitability

  • Expect to see some inch-up in productivity by ~25% to Rs12.5mn

  • Debt burden ratio of ~50% or less with average LTV at ~38.5% ensures adequate margin of safety

  • See potential for current management team to possibly deliver for fairly foreseeable future

  • With robust capital adequacy of ~59.4%, see no need of any dilution over next five years

  • RoAs could possibly come down from current levels in future

  • Business has the potential to command a higher multiple












