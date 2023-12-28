Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 21,700; Powergrid, Lupin, Canara Bank In Focus
Catch all the live updates on the markets here.
- Oldest First
IRB Infrastructure SPV Starts Toll Collection Samakhiyali Santalpur BOT Project
IRB Infrastructure SPV starts toll collection for Samakhiyali Santalpur BOT Project in Gujarat
Mobilises resources to commence construction activity on the project
IRB Infrastructure Trust to execute the project
Project involves six-laning of 90.9 kms section of NH27
Concession period of 20 years with total cost outlay of Rs 2,092 crore
Source: Exchange Filing
Bata India Gets Tax Notice Wirth Rs 60.56 Crore
Bata India received a show cause notice for tax worth Rs 60.56 crore and interest there on.
Source: Exchange Filing
KPI Green Energy To Consider Bonus Share Issue
KPI Green Energy board to consider bonus shares issue on Dec 30.
The board will also consider approving appointment of Amitkumar Subhashchandra Khandelwal as non-independent director.
Source: Exchange Filing
Systematix on Marksans Pharma
Firm expects to scale up US revenue multifold over medium to long term
To target digestive, cold, cough and dermatology segments in the US
Expects to launch 6- 7 products in the US over next 12 months
Expects to shortly file DMF for Ibuprofen
Company intents to limit backward integration in large portfolios
UK largest market for MRKS; company 3rd largest Indian player in generic product category
Expects 7-8 new approvals, and has 40+ product pipeline in the UK
Firm continues to evaluate acquisition targets
Marksans Pharma is not rated by Systematix
DAM Capital initiates coverage on Five-Star Business Finance
Initiates coverage with buy rating, price target of Rs 1,000
Limited/negligible competition to ensure pricing power, lucid visibility of future margins and profitability
Expect to see some inch-up in productivity by ~25% to Rs12.5mn
Debt burden ratio of ~50% or less with average LTV at ~38.5% ensures adequate margin of safety
See potential for current management team to possibly deliver for fairly foreseeable future
With robust capital adequacy of ~59.4%, see no need of any dilution over next five years
RoAs could possibly come down from current levels in future
Business has the potential to command a higher multiple