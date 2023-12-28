Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 21,700; Powergrid, Lupin, Canara Bank In Focus

Initiates coverage with buy rating, price target of Rs 1,000

Limited/negligible competition to ensure pricing power, lucid visibility of future margins and profitability

Expect to see some inch-up in productivity by ~25% to Rs12.5mn

Debt burden ratio of ~50% or less with average LTV at ~38.5% ensures adequate margin of safety

See potential for current management team to possibly deliver for fairly foreseeable future

With robust capital adequacy of ~59.4%, see no need of any dilution over next five years