Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Open Higher As HDFC Bank, RIL; Polycab Opens At 10% Lower Circuit

India's benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday as HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd, and ICICI Bank Ltd gained.

As of 09:18 a.m. the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.34% or 73.60 points higher at 21,692.30, while the BSE Sensex was 0.42% or 334 points higher at 71,992.12.

"Traders should consider the 20-day Simple Moving Average or 21500/71250 as a crucial support level. Above this, the pullback formation is likely to continue. The market has prospects of reaching 21680-21725/71900-72050. However, selling pressure is likely to increase below the 20-day SMA or 21500/71250. If the market slips below that, it may fall to 21400-21355/71000-70800," said Shrikant Chouhan, head, equity research, Kotak Securities.

"Traders should take profit on long positions or reduce weak long positions between 21680/21720 levels. For the bank nifty, 47000-46900 would be the ultimate support zone and if it falls below that, it could reach 46500 levels. On the higher side, 47550 is the biggest hurdle, so traders should consider reducing positions around the same level,"