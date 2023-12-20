Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 21,600; DOMS, India Shelter Finance To Make Debut
Get all the latest insights and trends of the Indian stock market here.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Brokerages On Varun Beverages
Jefferies
Rated buy with TP of Rs 1,100
Expects excessive focus on PepsiCo brands, which should be margin assertive
Target adds 7-15% on EBITDA volumes
EV/Ebitda comes to 7-8x which is attractive
Emkay
Post 70% run up in share price, maintains reduce rating with a TP of Rs. 1,150
Remain confident of share gains for VBL, given its strong track record in Zimbabwe and Nepal
Sees cluster-based cost synergies, which should further boost earnings growth potential
Acquisition multiple at 0.7x CY23E sales is attractive
Consistent outperformance vs. peers and value creation provide scope for further re-rating
Motilal Oswal
Reiterates Buy rating with TP of Rs. 1285
The acquisition of BevCo is EPS-accretive for the company and represents an attractive valuation
Expects a CAGR of 17%/20%/26% in revenue/EBITDA/PAT over CY22-25
JSW Infra Completes Acquisition Of Marine Oil Terminal
Jefferies On RBI's Norms For Investment In AIFs
Investment in subordinate units of AIF subject to full deduction from lender's capital
Banks/NBFCs to liquidate investments in 30 days
Piramal Enterprises, IIFL with Rs 45 billion & Rs 11 billion of investments in AIF, respectively
Limited impact as PIEL & IIFL's investments have exposure in firms preceding last 12 months
Net worth hit around -8% for IIFL and -10% for PIEL, if provided for entire exposure
Exposure for covered banks nominal
Brokerages On Accenture
Nirmal Bang
Back-ended pick-up in FY24 would have to be sharper than earlier expected
Weak guidance for 2QFY24 could mean weak 3Q for most Indian IT companies
Remain ‘underweight’ on Indian IT Services sector
Believes a shallow recession is likely in 2024
Downgrade consensus revenue, margins estimates leading to PE multiple compression
Consensus underestimating growth and margin risks in FY25 as it did in FY24
IT spends to be curtailed by an ‘ability-to-spend’ problem
Corporate profits of S&P 500 for CY24 to be weaker than current estimates
Broader enterprise customer profit picture might look worse
Favor Tier-1 IT companies vs Tier-2
Risks to downside are from both valuation and fundamental perspective
Morgan Stanley
Q1 Results, Q2 guidance in line with trends expected for European IT Services coverage
1Q revenues of $16.224 billion, in line with expectations/ consensus
Consulting revenues declined 2% ex-FX, although brokerage sees no further deceleration
New bookings u 12% YoY, driven by strength in Manages Services
Expects adj. operating margins to expand by 10-30 bps in FY24
Company confirms FY24 outlook for 2-5% ex- FX growth
Jefferies
Remains selective on Accenture
Rated buy on Infosys and coforge
Q1FY24 revenue inline with its guidance range of -2-2%
FY24 organic growth guidance trimmed slightly
2Q guidance suggest weak near term outlook for Indian IT
FY24 guidance bakes in sequential growth from Q3FY24; implies growth of 4.4-8.4% YoYcc
Believes net hiring of up to 10k is due to strong bookings and deal ramp-ups in H2
Revenue decline in North America and rising challenges in UK is negative for TechM, LTIM and coforge