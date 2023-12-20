Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 21,600; DOMS, India Shelter Finance To Make Debut

Nirmal Bang

Back-ended pick-up in FY24 would have to be sharper than earlier expected

Weak guidance for 2QFY24 could mean weak 3Q for most Indian IT companies

Remain ‘underweight’ on Indian IT Services sector

Believes a shallow recession is likely in 2024

Downgrade consensus revenue, margins estimates leading to PE multiple compression

Consensus underestimating growth and margin risks in FY25 as it did in FY24

IT spends to be curtailed by an ‘ability-to-spend’ problem

Corporate profits of S&P 500 for CY24 to be weaker than current estimates

Broader enterprise customer profit picture might look worse

Favor Tier-1 IT companies vs Tier-2