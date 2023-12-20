NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 21,600; DOMS, India Shelter Finance To Make Debut
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 21,600; DOMS, India Shelter Finance To Make Debut

20 Dec 2023, 08:56 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE Building In Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)</p></div>
NSE Building In Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)

Brokerages On Varun Beverages

Jefferies

  • Rated buy with TP of Rs 1,100

  • Expects excessive focus on PepsiCo brands, which should be margin assertive

  • Target adds 7-15% on EBITDA volumes

  • EV/Ebitda comes to 7-8x which is attractive

Emkay

  • Post 70% run up in share price, maintains reduce rating with a TP of Rs. 1,150

  • Remain confident of share gains for VBL, given its strong track record in Zimbabwe and Nepal

  • Sees cluster-based cost synergies, which should further boost earnings growth potential

  • Acquisition multiple at 0.7x CY23E sales is attractive

  • Consistent outperformance vs. peers and value creation provide scope for further re-rating

Motilal Oswal

  • Reiterates Buy rating with TP of Rs. 1285

  • The acquisition of BevCo is EPS-accretive for the company and represents an attractive valuation

  • Expects a CAGR of 17%/20%/26% in revenue/EBITDA/PAT over CY22-25

JSW Infra Completes Acquisition Of Marine Oil Terminal


Jefferies On RBI's Norms For Investment In AIFs

  • Investment in subordinate units of AIF subject to full deduction from lender's capital

  • Banks/NBFCs to liquidate investments in 30 days

  • Piramal Enterprises, IIFL with Rs 45 billion & Rs 11 billion of investments in AIF, respectively

  • Limited impact as PIEL & IIFL's investments have exposure in firms preceding last 12 months

  • Net worth hit around -8% for IIFL and -10% for PIEL, if provided for entire exposure

  • Exposure for covered banks nominal

Brokerages On Accenture

Nirmal Bang

  • Back-ended pick-up in FY24 would have to be sharper than earlier expected

  • Weak guidance for 2QFY24 could mean weak 3Q for most Indian IT companies

  • Remain ‘underweight’ on Indian IT Services sector

  • Believes a shallow recession is likely in 2024

  • Downgrade consensus revenue, margins estimates leading to PE multiple compression

  • Consensus underestimating growth and margin risks in FY25 as it did in FY24

  • IT spends to be curtailed by an ‘ability-to-spend’ problem

  • Corporate profits of S&P 500 for CY24 to be weaker than current estimates

  • Broader enterprise customer profit picture might look worse

  • Favor Tier-1 IT companies vs Tier-2

  • Risks to downside are from both valuation and fundamental perspective

Morgan Stanley

  • Q1 Results, Q2 guidance in line with trends expected for European IT Services coverage

  • 1Q revenues of $16.224 billion, in line with expectations/ consensus

  • Consulting revenues declined 2% ex-FX, although brokerage sees no further deceleration

  • New bookings u 12% YoY, driven by strength in Manages Services

  • Expects adj. operating margins to expand by 10-30 bps in FY24

  • Company confirms FY24 outlook for 2-5% ex- FX growth

Jefferies

  • Remains selective on Accenture

  • Rated buy on Infosys and coforge

  • Q1FY24 revenue inline with its guidance range of -2-2%

  • FY24 organic growth guidance trimmed slightly

  • 2Q guidance suggest weak near term outlook for Indian IT

  • FY24 guidance bakes in sequential growth from Q3FY24; implies growth of 4.4-8.4% YoYcc

  • Believes net hiring of up to 10k is due to strong bookings and deal ramp-ups in H2

  • Revenue decline in North America and rising challenges in UK is negative for TechM, LTIM and coforge


UPL Board To Consider Raising Funds Via Shares On Dec 22








