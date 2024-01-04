Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As Banks, IT Stocks Gain
Stay updated on the latest stock market trends of Jan. 4
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Adani Group Stocks Higher
Adani Group stocks added as much as Rs 30,780.36 in investor wealth, taking their total market capitalisation to Rs 15.39 lakh crore, intraday.
At 9:19 AM, the shares added Rs 15,178 crore in market value taking the capitalisation to Rs 15.24 lakh crore.
Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As Banks, IT Stocks Gain: Opening Bell
Benchmark equity indices saw a higher opening today after ending lower in the last two sessions on the back of gains in IT and banking stocks.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was at 71,693.87, up 337.27 points or 0.47% while the NSE Nifty 50 was at 21,605.80, up 88.45 points or 0.41%.
"Traders should continue to book profits at higher levels and buy only on dips with strict stop losses," said Deven Mehata, derivative analyst at Choice Broking. "Any market declines will provide an opportunity for investors to purchase high-quality stocks."
"On the higher side the month opening of 21700 will act as strong resistance and crossover of the same would push the index higher to 22,000 levels," said Vikas Jain, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.
All sectoral indices gained except Nifty Media with Nifty Realty and Nifty IT gaining the most. Nifty Media was 0.10% lower.
The broader markets outperformed as both the BSE MidCap and BSE SmallCap was 0.84% higher. All 20 sectors compiled by the BSE advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. As many as 2,363 stocks advanced, 624 declined and 97 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Angel One December Business Update
Client base at 19.45 mn, up 55.5% YoY
Gross Client Acquisition at 1.05 mn vs 0.33 mn YoY
Number of orders at 137.24 mn, up 59.2% YoY
Source: Exchange Filing
Sensex, Nifty Higher At Pre-Open
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.21% on Thursday.
Source: Bloomberg