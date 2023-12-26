Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 21,400; Zydus Life, Adani Green, Aurobindo In Focus

Retains buy on ONGC with target price of Rs 250

Retains buy on Oil India with target price of Rs 445

Expects ONGC to report consolidated EPS of 38-40/share during FY24-26

On dividend yield ONGC and OIL well placed at 5-6% compared to PSU peers at 4%

Value of investments up for ONGC and OIL as downstream entities record strong earnings and stock run-up.

ONGC and Oil India being cheapest among heavy industry PSU pack.

ONGC guidance on first oil from KG-98/2 by end of December.

Steady production growth persists for OIL; NRL expansion on schedule.