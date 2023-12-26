Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 21,400; Zydus Life, Adani Green, Aurobindo In Focus
Get all the latest updates on the markets here.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Godrej Consumer's Profitability Outlook Improving: Motilal Oswal
Reiterates 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 1,210
Outlook remains robust; industry-leading volume growth.
Profitability outlook is also gradually improving in the overseas business.
Disruptive innovations, access packs, and higher but concentrated ad spending should result in consistently healthy growth.
Working capital enhancement progressing as planned.
Emkay Retains 'Buy' For ONGC, Oil India
Retains buy on ONGC with target price of Rs 250
Retains buy on Oil India with target price of Rs 445
Expects ONGC to report consolidated EPS of 38-40/share during FY24-26
On dividend yield ONGC and OIL well placed at 5-6% compared to PSU peers at 4%
Value of investments up for ONGC and OIL as downstream entities record strong earnings and stock run-up.
ONGC and Oil India being cheapest among heavy industry PSU pack.
ONGC guidance on first oil from KG-98/2 by end of December.
Steady production growth persists for OIL; NRL expansion on schedule.
Believes positive momentum in upstream sector led by shift to companies with undemanding valuation.
Trading Tweaks
Moved out of short-term ASM framework: Ashapura Minechem, D B Realty.
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures up by 0.16% to 21,385.05 at a premium of 35.65 points.
Nifty December futures open interest down by 1.4%.
Nifty Bank December futures down by 1.1% to 47,575.6 at a premium of 83.75 points.
Nifty Bank December futures open interest down by 8.05%.
Nifty Options Dec 28 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 22,000 and Maximum put open interest at 21,000.
Bank Nifty Options Dec 28 Expiry: Maximum call open Interest at 50,000 and maximum put open interest at 45,000.
Securities in the ban period: Ashok Leyland, Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Tower, National Aluminium, and SAIL.
Who's Meeting Whom?
Kilburn Engineering: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 26.
Mahindra Holidays and Resorts: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 28.
Sky Gold: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 4.
Aditya Vision: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 28.
UltraTech Cement: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 26
Ramkrishna Forgings: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 28.
Insider Trades
VIP Industries: Promoter group Kiddy Plast bought 2.9 lakh shares between Dec. 20 and 21.
Bengal and Assam Co.: Promoter group Accurate Finman Services bought 6,000 shares on Dec. 20, Promoter group Nav Bharat Vanijya bought 2,000 shares on Dec. 20, Promoter group JK Credit & Finance bought 10,000 shares on Dec. 20 and promoter Hari Shankar Singhania Holdings sold 18,000 shares on Dec. 20.
Shalimar Paints: Promoter group Kusum Mittal sold 50,000 shares on Dec.22.
Ultramarine and Pigments: Promoter S Narayanan sold 6,161 shares on Dec. 20.
Fusion Micro Finance: Promoter Devesh Sachdev bought 6,125 shares on Dec. 21.
Deccan Gold Mines: Promoter Rama Mines Mauritius sold 99,515 shares between Dec.18 and 19.
Sapphire Foods: Promoter Sagista Realty Advisors sold 1.16 lakh shares on Dec. 20.
Pledge Share Details
Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers: Promoter Zuari Agro Chemicals created a pledge of five lakh shares on Dec. 22.