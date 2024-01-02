Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Slips Below 21,900; LIC, HUL, Coal India, Auto Stocks In Focus

Life Insurance Corp.: The company increased its stake in Asian Paints from 4.995% to 5%. It also received a demand order cum penalty notice worth Rs 806.3 crore from Maharashtra tax authorities. The company will file an appeal before the Commissioner of Appeals, Mumbai, against the demand order.

Hindustan Unilever: The company received a GST demand notice from five different states amounting to nearly Rs 450 crore.

Gensol Engineering: The company approved raising funds up to Rs 300 crore via qualified institutional placement.

SJVN: The company has received approval from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management to set up four joint venture companies with the Ministry of Power.

Coal India: The company recorded coal production at 71.9 MMT, up 8.2% YoY for December, and coal production at 531.9 MMT, up 11% YoY for 9 months.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: That company has clarified that it still has not bagged the order worth Rs 19,400 crore from NLC India.

Tata Motors: The carmaker reported December passenger vehicle sales at 1.38 lakh units, up 5% YoY; commercial vehicle sales at 34,180 units, up 1% YoY; and domestic sales at 76,138 units, up 4.3% YoY.

TVS Motor: The company recorded December vehicle sales at 3.02 lakh units, up 25% YoY; two-wheeler sales at 2.9 lakh units, up 27% YoY; and three-wheeler sales at 11,834 units, down 17.5% YoY. The company's motorcycle sales were at 1.48 lakh units, up 19% YoY and electronic vehicle sales were at 11,232 units, up 1.5% YoY.

Eicher Motors: The company recorded December motorcycle sales at 63,387 units, down 7% YoY and motorcycle exports at 6,096 units, down 29% YoY.

Nestle India: The company received a GST demand order of Rs 46 crore. The company will challenge the order.

APL Apollo Tubes: The company recorded Q3 total sales volume at 6.04 lakh tonne, down 11% QoQ.

Power Grid Corp.: The company appointed Ravindra Kumar Tyagi as the chairman and managing director. It also received a letter of intent for a 20 GW inter-state transmission system in Rajasthan.

UltraTech Cement: The company reported Q3 total sales volume at 26.06 MT, up 2% QoQ.

GR Infraprojects: The company received a letter of intent for the establishment of a 1,000 MW transmission system in Madhya Pradesh. The project will have an annual transmission charge worth Rs 41.97 crore.

Akzo Nobel India: The Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Department imposed a total liability of Rs 6.29 crore on the company.

Religare Enterprises: The company received GST demands of Rs 35.92 crore and a penalty of Rs 3.59 crore from the Principal Commissioner, Central Goods and Service Tax, and the Central Excise Commissionerate of Chandigarh.

Tinplate Company of India: The National Company Law Tribunal has approved the merger of the company into Tata Steel.

KFin Technologies: The company will not proceed with investment in Fintech Products and Solutions (India) Pvt.

Rites, MSTC: Manobendra Ghoshal has been relived from Rites and has been appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of MSTC, thereby ceased to be among the senior management of the company.

JTL Industries: The company recorded its highest ever quarterly sales volume of 1,00,905 MT, up 76.05% YoY.

South Indian Bank: The company recorded gross advances of Rs 77,713 crore, up 10.8% YoY, total deposits of Rs 99,164 crore, up 9.4% YoY, and a CASA ratio of 31.79%, down 204 basis points YoY, as of Dec. 31, 2023.

NRB Bearings: Pankaj Khemka has resigned as chief financial officer of the company due to personal reasons.

Kirloskar Pneumatic: The company has appointed Suhas S. Kolhatkar as vice president and CFO.