Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Positive Start; Cipla, Vodafone, NTPC Green In Focus

24 Oct 2025, 07:58 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The GIFT Nifty was trading higher near 26,000 early Friday (Image: Canva AI)</p></div>
The GIFT Nifty was trading higher near 26,000 early Friday (Image: Canva AI)
The GIFT Nifty was trading higher near 26,000 early Friday. The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 rose 0.11% at 26,040.5 as of 7:00 a.m., indicating a higher start for the Indian markets. The benchmark indices ended flat but closed below the crucial mark of 26,000. Nifty 50 ended 0.09% higher at 25,891.40 and Sensex closed 0.15% higher at 84,556.40 on Thursday. The Nifty rose over 0.91% during the day to 26,104.20, while the Sensex was up 1.02% to 85,290.06.
Stock Market Live: Earnings Today

Dr Reddys Labs, SBI Life, SBI Cards, Latent view Analytics, Supreme Petrochem, Coforge, Cigniti Tech, Aditya Birla AMC.


Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Positive Start

The GIFT Nifty was trading higher near 26,000 early Friday. The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 rose 0.11% at 26,040.5 as of 7:00 a.m., indicating a higher start for the Indian markets.

The GIFT Nifty was trading higher near 26,000 early Friday. The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 rose 0.11% at 26,040.5 as of 7:00 a.m., indicating a higher start for the Indian markets.

The benchmark indices ended flat but closed below the crucial mark of 26,000. Nifty 50 ended 0.09% higher at 25,891.40 and Sensex closed 0.15% higher at 84,556.40 on Thursday. The Nifty rose over 0.91% during the day to 26,104.20, while the Sensex was up 1.02% to 85,290.06.

