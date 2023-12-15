NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Lower; Adani Enterprises, Hero Moto, SBI In Focus
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Lower; Adani Enterprises, Hero Moto, SBI In Focus

Catch all the updates about markets here.

15 Dec 2023, 08:39 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The National Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The National Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Photo: NDTV Profit)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

ITC's Medium-Term For FMCG, Cigarettes Strong, Says Nomura

  • Nomura retained 'buy' on ITC Ltd with Target Price  of Rs 530

  • ITC showcased strong digital assets and digital-first cultureITC created a strong ecosystem backed by innovation

  • Nomura said ITC has become more agile, resilient, efficient, purposeful

  • ITC Made significant headway in creating a digital-first culture

  • ITC's medium-term outlook for FMCG and cigarettes remains strong

  • ITC new businesses of food-tech and nicotine exports show high growth potential

Asian Markets Advance

Global Cues

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 101.97

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.95%

  • Brent crude up 0.35% at $76.88 per barrel

  • Nymex crude up 0.35% at $71.83 per barrel 

  • GIFT Nifty was down 0.09 at 21,423 as of 08:02 a.m. 

  • Bitcoin was down 0.26% at $42,882.91

Trading Tweaks

  • Ex/record date Buyback: Somany Ceramics.

  • Ex/record date AGM: Orissa Minerals Development Co., Suven Pharmaceuticals, Max Estates.

  • Moved into a short-term ASM framework: GMR Airport Infrastructure, GTL Infrastructure.

  • Moved Out of short-term ASM framework: Cantabil Retail India, Datamatics Global Services, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers, Techno Electric and Engineering.

F&O Cues

  • Nifty December futures up 1.4% to 21,327.65 at a premium of 144.95 points.

  • Nifty December futures open interest up by 18.5%.

  • Nifty Bank December futures up 1.34% to 48,029.60 at a premium of 297.3 points.

  • Nifty Bank December futures open interest down by 5.4%.

  • Nifty Options Dec. 21 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 22,000 and maximum put open interest at 20,500.

  • Bank Nifty Options Dec. 20 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 48,000 and maximum put open interest at 47,000.

  • Securities in ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, SAIL, and Zee Entertainment.

Who’s Meeting Whom

  • Dr Lal PathLabs: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 20.

  • Nelcast: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 21.

  • LT Foods: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 19.

  • Alkem Laboratories: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 20.

  • Triveni Engineering: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 20.

  • Patel Engineering: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 26.

  • Mold-Tek Packaging: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 19.

  • Godrej Consumer: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 19.

  • Tata Chemicals: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 21.

