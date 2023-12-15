Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Lower; Adani Enterprises, Hero Moto, SBI In Focus
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
ITC's Medium-Term For FMCG, Cigarettes Strong, Says Nomura
Nomura retained 'buy' on ITC Ltd with Target Price of Rs 530
ITC showcased strong digital assets and digital-first cultureITC created a strong ecosystem backed by innovation
Nomura said ITC has become more agile, resilient, efficient, purposeful
ITC Made significant headway in creating a digital-first culture
ITC's medium-term outlook for FMCG and cigarettes remains strong
ITC new businesses of food-tech and nicotine exports show high growth potential
Asian Markets Advance
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 101.97
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.95%
Brent crude up 0.35% at $76.88 per barrel
Nymex crude up 0.35% at $71.83 per barrel
GIFT Nifty was down 0.09 at 21,423 as of 08:02 a.m.
Bitcoin was down 0.26% at $42,882.91
Trading Tweaks
Ex/record date Buyback: Somany Ceramics.
Ex/record date AGM: Orissa Minerals Development Co., Suven Pharmaceuticals, Max Estates.
Moved into a short-term ASM framework: GMR Airport Infrastructure, GTL Infrastructure.
Moved Out of short-term ASM framework: Cantabil Retail India, Datamatics Global Services, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers, Techno Electric and Engineering.
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures up 1.4% to 21,327.65 at a premium of 144.95 points.
Nifty December futures open interest up by 18.5%.
Nifty Bank December futures up 1.34% to 48,029.60 at a premium of 297.3 points.
Nifty Bank December futures open interest down by 5.4%.
Nifty Options Dec. 21 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 22,000 and maximum put open interest at 20,500.
Bank Nifty Options Dec. 20 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 48,000 and maximum put open interest at 47,000.
Securities in ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, SAIL, and Zee Entertainment.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Dr Lal PathLabs: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 20.
Nelcast: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 21.
LT Foods: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 19.
Alkem Laboratories: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 20.
Triveni Engineering: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 20.
Patel Engineering: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 26.
Mold-Tek Packaging: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 19.
Godrej Consumer: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 19.
Tata Chemicals: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 21.