Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open At Record High As ITC, HDFC Bank, M&M Rise

Indian benchmark indices opened at record high level as ITC Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd., rose.

The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index for the first time opened above 21,000 mark. On similar lines, the BSE Sensex opened above 70,000 mark.

The S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 43.40 points, or 0.06%, at 69,971.93 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 28.20 points or 0.13% higher at 21,025.30.

"The recent tentativeness around the market regarding the benchmarks achieving the milestones is due to concerns that the stocks are overbought after the recent run-up. But the undertone remains positive with FIIs continuing to pump up money into the domestic equities. The 50 index witnessed a lackluster trading day for 4th consecutive session as the price action briefly consolidated in a lateral range of 174 points. The index fell 3 points short of reclaiming the psychological mark of 21000, however, it managed to close in the upper quartile of the trading range," said Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst, StoxBox.

"The market participants around the globe are awaiting the outcome of the U.S. central bank’s rate-setting meeting on Dec 13. Though the consensus estimates the Federal Reserve to maintain policy rates at 5.25%-5.50%, the course of direction of the interest rates would be significant for the markets,"