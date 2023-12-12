Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open At Record High As ITC, HDFC Bank, M&M Rise
Sensex, Nifty Open At Record High: Opening Bell
Indian benchmark indices opened at record high level as ITC Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd., rose.
The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index for the first time opened above 21,000 mark. On similar lines, the BSE Sensex opened above 70,000 mark.
The S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 43.40 points, or 0.06%, at 69,971.93 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 28.20 points or 0.13% higher at 21,025.30.
"The recent tentativeness around the market regarding the benchmarks achieving the milestones is due to concerns that the stocks are overbought after the recent run-up. But the undertone remains positive with FIIs continuing to pump up money into the domestic equities. The 50 index witnessed a lackluster trading day for 4th consecutive session as the price action briefly consolidated in a lateral range of 174 points. The index fell 3 points short of reclaiming the psychological mark of 21000, however, it managed to close in the upper quartile of the trading range," said Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst, StoxBox.
"The market participants around the globe are awaiting the outcome of the U.S. central bank’s rate-setting meeting on Dec 13. Though the consensus estimates the Federal Reserve to maintain policy rates at 5.25%-5.50%, the course of direction of the interest rates would be significant for the markets,"
Nifty Crosses 21,000, Sensex Above 70,000 In Pre-Open
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 92.15 points, or 0.13%, at 70,020.68 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 21.45 points or 0.10% higher at 21,018.55.
Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency strengthened 2 paise to open at 83.37 against the U.S dollar on Tuesday.
It closed at 83.39 on Monday.
Source: Bloomberg
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.27% on Tuesday.
Source: Bloomberg
Sun Pharma Raises Offer Price To Acquire Taro Pharma
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. increases offer price to acquire remaining outstanding shares of Taro Pharmaceuticals.
Revised price stands at $43.00 per share compared to $38 per share. Revised price marks 13% rise in offer price.
Board submits non-binding indication of interest to acquire all outstanding ordinary shares in Taro.
Source - Exchanges