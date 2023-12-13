Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Open; Indian Bank, RIL, Wipro In Focus
Motilal Oswal Sees ITC Posting 13% Earnings CAGR Over FY23-25
MOSL reiterates buy rating with TP Rs 453 upside -18%
Anticipates stable tax environment in cigarettes will lead to enhanced volumes
Believes ITC to be good defensive bet in the ongoing volatile interest rate environment
Expects ITC to post 13% earnings CAGR over FY23-25
Muthoot Microfin Sets IPO Price Band
Muthoot Microfin Ltd. set its IPO price band from Rs 277 to Rs 291.
Alert: Bidding for the issue to open on Dec 18, close on Dec 20.
ITC Gets Buy From Jefferies At Target Price Rs 530
Jeffries gave a 'buy' rating with target price Rs 530 with an upside 17%
The brokerage said ITC's share of non-cigarette EBITDA will continue to rise
Rural demand has bottomed out; ITC's FMCG business to upturn
Asian Markets Trade Mixed
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 103.84
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.19%
Brent crude down 0.30% at $73.02 per barrel
Nymex crude down 0.25% at $68.44 per barrel
Bitcoin was up 0.09% at $41,127.29