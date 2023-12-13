NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Open; Indian Bank, RIL, Wipro In Focus
Catch live updates on stock market here

13 Dec 2023, 08:38 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE building. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
NSE building. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Motilal Oswal Sees ITC Posting 13% Earnings CAGR Over FY23-25

  • MOSL reiterates buy rating with TP Rs 453 upside -18%

  • Anticipates stable tax environment in cigarettes will lead to enhanced volumes

  • Believes ITC to be good defensive bet in the ongoing volatile interest rate environment

  • Expects ITC to post 13% earnings CAGR over FY23-25

Muthoot Microfin Sets IPO Price Band

Muthoot Microfin Ltd. set its IPO price band from Rs 277 to Rs 291.

Alert: Bidding for the issue to open on Dec 18, close on Dec 20.

Source: Company Statement


ITC Gets Buy From Jefferies At Target Price Rs 530

  • Jeffries gave a 'buy' rating with target price Rs 530 with an upside 17%

  • The brokerage said ITC's share of non-cigarette EBITDA will continue to rise

  • Rural demand has bottomed out; ITC's FMCG business to upturn

Asian Markets Trade Mixed

Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Open; Indian Bank, RIL, Wipro In Focus

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 103.84

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.19%

  • Brent crude down 0.30% at $73.02 per barrel

  • Nymex crude down 0.25% at $68.44 per barrel 

  • Bitcoin was up 0.09% at $41,127.29






