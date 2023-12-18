Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Opens Below 21,500; Zee Entertainment, Mankind, Vedanta, M&M In Focus

NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Opens Below 21,500; Zee Entertainment, Mankind, Vedanta, M&M In Focus
Catch all the latest updates on the Indian stock market here.

18 Dec 2023, 08:34 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The BSE building in Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The BSE building in Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Emkay on Insurance Companies

  • Proposed increase in SVs to lead to reduced value for other three stakeholders

  • Reduced returns for persistent policyholders, lower payouts to distributors, impact on life insurer's VNB margin

  • SBI Life remains top pick on lower dependency on non-par savings, lowest-cost model

  • Continue to favour HDFC Life, valuation of LIC still remains attractive

Ratings And Target Price

  • HDFC Life: Rates 'add' with price target of Rs 740

  • ICICI Pru Life: Rates 'add' with price target of Rs 610

  • LIC: Rates 'buy' with price target of Rs 850

  • Max Financial: Rates 'add' with price target of Rs 1,090

  • SBI Life: Rates 'buy' with price target of Rs 1,690

Asian Markets Trade Lower

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 102.61

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.93%

  • Brent crude up 0.43% at $76.88 per barrel

  • Nymex crude up 0.28% at $71.63 per barrel

  • GIFT Nifty was up 0.1% at 21,477.50 as of 07:37 a.m.

  • Bitcoin was down 1.92% at $41,079.43

Trading Tweaks

  • Price band revised from 20% to 10%: PTC India Financial Services.

  • Price band revised from 2% to 5%: Sical Logistics.

  • Moved into a short-term ASM framework: TVS Holdings.

  • Moved Out of short-term ASM framework: Inox Wind, New Delhi Television, Sastasundar Ventures, TV18 Broadcast.

F&O Cues

  • Nifty December futures up 1.08% to 21,557.10 at a premium of 100.45 points.

  • Nifty December futures open interest up 0.3%.

  • Nifty Bank December futures up 0.5% to 48,271.45 at a premium of 127.9 points.

  • Nifty Bank December futures open interest up 5.14%.

  • Nifty Options Dec. 21 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 22,000 and maximum put open interest at 21,300.

  • Bank Nifty Options Dec. 20 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 50,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 47,000.

  • Securities in the ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, SAIL, Zee Entertainment.

Block Deals

  • PVR Inox: Plenty Private Equity Fund sold 18.38 lakh shares (1.86%), Plenty CI Fund sold 2.49 lakh shares (0.24%) and Multiples Private Equity Fund sold 1.99 lakh (0.20%) at Rs 1,753 apiece. The Singapore government bought 3.5 lakh shares (0.36%), Norges Bank bought 6.66 lakh shares (0.67%), and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore bought 57,225 shares (0.05%), among others, at Rs 1,753 apiece.

  • Swan Energy: Albula Investment Fund sold 12 lakh shares (0.45%) at Rs 508.5 apiece and Kasturi Vintrade sold 2 lakh shares (0.07%) at Rs 503.25 apiece. Arial Holdings 1 bought 12 lakh shares (0.45%) at Rs 508.5 apiece and Samco Mutual Fund bought 2 lakh shares (0.07%) at Rs 503.25 apiece.

Bulk Deals

  • PB Fintech: SVF Python II Cayman sold 1.14 crore shares (2.53%) at 800.05 apiece. Goldman Sachs bought 1.75 lakh shares (0.03%), Best Investment Corp. bought 11.27 lakh shares (0.25%), and New World Fund bought 16.38 lakh shares (0.36%), among others, at Rs 800.05 apiece.

  • KFin Technologies: General Atlantic Singapore Fund sold 1.7 crore shares (10%) at Rs 500.5 apiece. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance bought 9 lakh shares (0.52%), ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 13.77 lakh shares (0.81%), Societe Generale bought 22.64 lakh shares (1.33%) at Rs 500 apiece and Unifi Capital bought 25 lakh shares (1.47%) at Rs 500 apiece.

  • Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Shapoorji Pallonji and company sold 39.14 lakh shares (2.06%) at Rs 415.46 apiece and Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 25 lakh shares at Rs 410 apiece.

  • GMR Power and Urban Infra: ASN Investments sold 35 lakh shares (0.57%) at 52.25 apiece.

