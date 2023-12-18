Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Opens Below 21,500; Zee Entertainment, Mankind, Vedanta, M&M In Focus
Catch all the latest updates on the Indian stock market here.
- Oldest First
Emkay on Insurance Companies
Proposed increase in SVs to lead to reduced value for other three stakeholders
Reduced returns for persistent policyholders, lower payouts to distributors, impact on life insurer's VNB margin
SBI Life remains top pick on lower dependency on non-par savings, lowest-cost model
Continue to favour HDFC Life, valuation of LIC still remains attractive
Ratings And Target Price
HDFC Life: Rates 'add' with price target of Rs 740
ICICI Pru Life: Rates 'add' with price target of Rs 610
LIC: Rates 'buy' with price target of Rs 850
Max Financial: Rates 'add' with price target of Rs 1,090
SBI Life: Rates 'buy' with price target of Rs 1,690
Asian Markets Trade Lower
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 102.61
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.93%
Brent crude up 0.43% at $76.88 per barrel
Nymex crude up 0.28% at $71.63 per barrel
GIFT Nifty was up 0.1% at 21,477.50 as of 07:37 a.m.
Bitcoin was down 1.92% at $41,079.43
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: PTC India Financial Services.
Price band revised from 2% to 5%: Sical Logistics.
Moved into a short-term ASM framework: TVS Holdings.
Moved Out of short-term ASM framework: Inox Wind, New Delhi Television, Sastasundar Ventures, TV18 Broadcast.
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures up 1.08% to 21,557.10 at a premium of 100.45 points.
Nifty December futures open interest up 0.3%.
Nifty Bank December futures up 0.5% to 48,271.45 at a premium of 127.9 points.
Nifty Bank December futures open interest up 5.14%.
Nifty Options Dec. 21 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 22,000 and maximum put open interest at 21,300.
Bank Nifty Options Dec. 20 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 50,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 47,000.
Securities in the ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, SAIL, Zee Entertainment.
Block Deals
PVR Inox: Plenty Private Equity Fund sold 18.38 lakh shares (1.86%), Plenty CI Fund sold 2.49 lakh shares (0.24%) and Multiples Private Equity Fund sold 1.99 lakh (0.20%) at Rs 1,753 apiece. The Singapore government bought 3.5 lakh shares (0.36%), Norges Bank bought 6.66 lakh shares (0.67%), and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore bought 57,225 shares (0.05%), among others, at Rs 1,753 apiece.
Swan Energy: Albula Investment Fund sold 12 lakh shares (0.45%) at Rs 508.5 apiece and Kasturi Vintrade sold 2 lakh shares (0.07%) at Rs 503.25 apiece. Arial Holdings 1 bought 12 lakh shares (0.45%) at Rs 508.5 apiece and Samco Mutual Fund bought 2 lakh shares (0.07%) at Rs 503.25 apiece.
Bulk Deals
PB Fintech: SVF Python II Cayman sold 1.14 crore shares (2.53%) at 800.05 apiece. Goldman Sachs bought 1.75 lakh shares (0.03%), Best Investment Corp. bought 11.27 lakh shares (0.25%), and New World Fund bought 16.38 lakh shares (0.36%), among others, at Rs 800.05 apiece.
KFin Technologies: General Atlantic Singapore Fund sold 1.7 crore shares (10%) at Rs 500.5 apiece. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance bought 9 lakh shares (0.52%), ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 13.77 lakh shares (0.81%), Societe Generale bought 22.64 lakh shares (1.33%) at Rs 500 apiece and Unifi Capital bought 25 lakh shares (1.47%) at Rs 500 apiece.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Shapoorji Pallonji and company sold 39.14 lakh shares (2.06%) at Rs 415.46 apiece and Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 25 lakh shares at Rs 410 apiece.
GMR Power and Urban Infra: ASN Investments sold 35 lakh shares (0.57%) at 52.25 apiece.