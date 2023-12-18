Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Opens Below 21,500; Zee Entertainment, Mankind, Vedanta, M&M In Focus

U.S. Dollar Index at 102.61

U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.93%

Brent crude up 0.43% at $76.88 per barrel

Nymex crude up 0.28% at $71.63 per barrel

GIFT Nifty was up 0.1% at 21,477.50 as of 07:37 a.m.