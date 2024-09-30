Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Tumble Over 1% As ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank Drag

The GIFT Nifty was trading near 26,300 level in early session on Monday. Investors may focus on BSE Ltd., Zomato Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., and Punjab National Bank's share prices on Monday's session due to developments over the weekend.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.20%, or 51.50 points lower at 26,302.50 as of 06:32 a.m.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. expects positive momentum to continue in the market, driven by frontline stocks. While on the sectoral front, the focus could shift towards IT and banking space, as companies would be releasing their pre-quarterly updates next week. Auto sector will also be in focus this week, as original equipment makers will announce their monthly sales data, said Siddhartha Khemka, head, research and wealth management, Motilal Oswal.

The NSE Nifty 50 snapped its six-session winning streak on Friday and the S&P BSE Sensex ended lower after two consecutive days of gains. Despite this, the Indian benchmarks managed to end higher for the third week in a row.

At close, Nifty was 37.10 points, or 0.14% down at 26,178.95 and the Sensex was 264.27 points, or 0.31% lower at 85,571.85.