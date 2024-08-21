Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Mixed; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Lead Losses

Benchmarks opened lower on Wednesday as heavyweight HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. dragged the benchmark index. Decline in Asian share indices also pressured the indices.

As of 09:17 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 4.10 points or 0.02% higher at 24,702.95, and the BSE Sensex was flat at 80,801.08.

The Nifty 50 has moved higher near to the gap levels of 24,800 and crossover of the same would extend the move near to all time high, said Vikas Jain, head, research, Reliance Securities.

Any corrective action to the support of 24,400 levels over the next few days will be a good opportunity to add longs. RSI has been overbought on hourly charts and would witness some corrective action to test the lower band of averages. Highest call OI is at 25,000 strikes while the downside the highest put OI moved higher to 24,600 for the weekly expiry, Jain said.