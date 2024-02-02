36 lakh shares changed hands in two large trades 0.8% equity changed hands at Rs 985 apiece Buyers and sellers not known immediatelySource: Bloomberg. Kavinder Singh resigns as MD and CEO w.e.f. May 16 Appoints Manoj Bhat as MD and CEO w.e.f. May 17 Appoints Vimal Agarwal as CFO w.e.f. May 1 Source: Exchange Filing .Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. hit a record high after third-quarter profit surged.India's largest private port operator's net profit rose 65.22% year-on-year to Rs 2,208.21 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing. That compares with Bloomberg poll of analysts' estimate of Rs 2,193.6 crore.India's largest private port operator's consolidated revenue rose 44.6% to Rs 6,920.1 crore, exceeding estimates of 6,892.7 crore..Shares of Adani Ports jumped as much as 5.63% the most since Jan. The scrip is trading 4.89% higher at Rs 1,278.50, compared 1.08% advance in Nifty 50.The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72, indicating the stock may be overbought.Of the 21 analysts tracking the company, 19 maintain a 'buy' rating and two recommend a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies an upside of 1.2%..Nomura Maintains REDUCE rating Q3 ebitda missed brokerage estimates by 5%Moderate FY24 EBITDA estimate by 6% on higher raw material cost/tQ3 volume growth in line with industry, 6% above estimatesExpect 5% YoY volume growth in Q4Expect Ebitda improvement by FY26 on realizations, lower operating costs.Q3 ebitda beat brokerage estimates by 14%Expect Q4 unitary cement EBITDA to more than Rs 1300/t Expects next phase of expansion to be brownfieldModerate FY24 volume estimates by 2% to 35.5MT vs 36.2MTRaise Fy24 EBITDA estimate by 9% to Rs 4300 crore.CFO Manoj Bhat resigns w.e.f. May 16; Manoj Bhat to transition to new role within groupSource: Exchange Filing.Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone had announced their December quarter results on Thursday..Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company..Scrips of NBCC Ltd rose as much as 18.46% to Rs 167.80 apiece, the highest level since its listing on Apr 12, 2021. It was trading 17.12% higher at Rs 165.90 apiece, as of 10:01 a.m. This compares to a 1.07% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.It has 379.28% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 91.31, which implied the stock is overbought.Out of five analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, and three suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 50.7%..Shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd. jumped to its lifetime high today after the company announced that its total sales rose 22% to 4.34 lakh units in January as dispatches in domestic market remained strong amid a gradual recovery in demand..The scrip fell as much as 2.90% to Rs 4,719.90 apiece, its lifetime high. It pared gains to trade 2.35% higher at Rs 4,694.70 apiece, as of 09:51 a.m. This compares to a 1.11% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.It has risen 76.87% in the last twelve months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 81.69, indicating that the stock may be overbought. Out of 45 analysts tracking the company, 29 maintain a 'buy' rating, nine recommend a 'hold,' and eight suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 15.2%..- 43.6 lakh shares or 0.04% equity changed hands in two large trades- Buyers and sellers not known immediatelySource: Bloomberg. 15.5 lakh shares or 0.01% equity changed hands in a large tradeBuyers and sellers not known immediatelySource: Bloomberg.12.3 lakh shares or 0.1% equity changed hands in a large tradeBuyers and sellers not known immediatelySource: Bloomberg.11 lakh shares or 0.01% equity changed hands in a large tradeBuyers and sellers not known immediatelySource: Bloomberg.46.9 lakh shares or 0.02% equity changed hands in multiple large tradesBuyers and sellers not known immediatelySource: Bloomberg.Shares of One97 Communications Ltd. hit a lower circuit of 20% for the second straight day on Friday after being locked in the lower circuit throughout the session..The stock of fintech company wiped out Rs 7,732 crore in market capitalisation. The Shares have tumbled 36% In two Session. Paytm Shares Fall To Their Lowest Level Since Dec. 23, 2022..Paytm's stock was locked in 20% to Rs 487.20 apiece, the lowest level since Dec 23, on Thursday. The scrip has fallen 7.19 % in the last twelve months.The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 7.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 21, indicating the stock may be oversold.Of the 15 analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold,' and four suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies an upside of 59.5%..Benchmark equity indices opened higher today and jumped over 1% soon after the open on the back of gains in the shares of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Reliance Industries..At pre-open the Nifty 50 gained by 115.30 points or 0.53% to 21,812.75 and the Sensex was up by 332.27 points or 0.46% at 71,977.56.."Nifty has once again failed to cross the resistance of 21,850 levels and ends flat to negative for the day in an inside range of the previous candle," said Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.."On the higher side sustenance and crossover of 21,850 will build positive momentum while on the downside 21,400 would act as support levels. f RSI is witnessing and trending above the average line and we expect the momentum to continue over the next few days," he added..Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., contributed the most to the gains..Meanwhile, those of Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Maruti Suzuki Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd., and Power Grid Corp. Ltd. capped the upside..All sectoral indices gained with most of them gaining more than 1%..The broader markets underperformed as the BSE MidCap rose 0.63%, while the BSE SmallCap was 0.82% higher. All 20 sectors compiled by the BSE advanced.The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. As many as 2,205 stocks advanced, 725 declined and 88 remained unchanged on the BSE..11.7 lakh shares or 0.2% equity changed hands in a pre-market large trade Buyers and sellers not known immediatelySource: Bloomberg.Appoints Avinash Bapat as CFO effective May 1Source: Exchange Filing.The Nifty 50 gained by 115.30 points or 0.53% to 21,812.75 and the Sensex was up by 332.27 points or 0.46% at 71,977.56..The local currency strengthened 8 paise to open at Rs 82.90 against the U.S dollar. It closed at 82.98 on ThursdaySource: Bloomberg. The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.04%.Source: Bloomberg.SEBI asked CRISIL Ratings to take corrective steps Alert: SEBI conducted inspection of CRISIL Ratings in October Source: Cogencis.Q3 Ebitda missed brokerage estimates by 8% on lower marginsWeak Dec demand on higher gold prices, wallet shift away from jewelleryCuts Fy24/25 revenue estimates by 1%.Q4 average all India cement prices for Jan 2024 down 4% QoQDealers' skeptical of price hikes announcement made for FebMixed cement demand volume trends continue in Jan 2024Expect softening of costs to partly offset price impact on Q4 margins.Jefferies Maintains BUY; Target Price at Rs 1,207.60 Q3 EBITDA 6% above expectations on margins surpriseCompany could beat FY25 500 mnt volume guidance if current traction continuesExpects company to have 30%+ market share by Fy25Raises Fy24-26 volume/ebitda estimate by 2%/3-4%.Citi Maintains BUY Price Target of Rs 1368Q3 results show strong traction in logistics business with 12% market share in container train operationsBasis strong 9M performance, increased FY24 cargo guidance to 400mnt from 370-390mntRaised EBITDA guidance to Rs 150bn (from Rs 145-150bn)Expects 20-25% growth in rail volumes. Raise target to Rs 930 (earlier Rs 730)ARPOB improvement seen across hospitals led by mix73% occupancies with 3Q being seasonally weak quarterExpects Lucknow hospital transaction to complete in Q4 Onco, Renal, Neuro continue to drive ARPOB.Price Target of Rs 1,350 (earlier Rs 1,300)Q3 revenue in line with expectations and profitability slightly aheadExpect to outperform its HPC peers via strategic initiatives on category development and business simplificationThrough launch of RNF-based incense sticks, aims to gain share in the Rs 12 billion incense sticks market.U.S. Dollar Index at 103.04U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.88%Brent crude up 0.79% at $79.32 per barrelNymex crude up 0.68% at $74.32 per barrel GIFT Nifty flat at 21,906 as of 8:17 a.m. Bitcoin was up 0.07% at $43,117.1.Asia Shares Rise, Tech Results Impress Before Jobs: Markets Wrap.Nifty January futures down by 0.31% to 21,751.45 at a premium of 54 points.Nifty January futures open interest up by 0.85%.Nifty Bank January futures up by 0.3% to 46,437.15 at a premium of 248.5 points.Nifty Bank January futures open interest down by 1.8%.Nifty Options Feb. 8 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,700.Bank Nifty Options Feb 7 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 49,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 46,000.Securities in ban period: Indian Cement, Indus Power, Steel Authority of India, Zee Entertainment Enterprise..Byju's Major Investors Call For Byju Raveendran, Family's Ouster From Board.Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Bombay Dyeing and MFG, Happy Forgings, Housing and Urban Development, India Tourism Development Corp, Jyoti CNC Automation.Price band revised from 10% to 5%: KPI Green Energy, Salasar Techno Engineering, Urja Global.Ex/record date dividend: Kewal Kiran Clothing, Share India Securities, Indian Energy Exchange, Control Print, Zensar Technologies, Oberoi Realty, Balkrishna Industries, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals.Ex/record date bonus: Sandhur Manganese and Iron Ores.Moved into short-term ASM framework: Dolat Algotech, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Jyoti CNC Automation, Paisalo Digital, Vakrangee.Moved out of short-term ASM framework: 5Paisa Capital..Adani Enterprises Q3 Results: Profit More Than Doubles On Higher Margin.BLS E-Services: The public issue was subscribed to 162.47 times on day 3. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (300.14 times), retail investors (237 times), and institutional investors (123.3 times)..PB Fintech: Claymore Investments (Mauritius) sold 2.44 crore shares (5.42%) at Rs 992.8 apiece. New World Fund bought 1.24 crore shares (2.75%), Capital Group New World Fund bought 1.23 lakh shares (0.02%), American Funds Insurance Series New World Fund bought 8.81 lakh shares (0.19%), Capital Group Global Equity Fund (Canada) bought 25.31 lakh shares (0.56%), New World Fund Inc bought 20.96 lakh shares (0.46%), Small cap World Fund bought 63.67 lakh shares (1.41%) at Rs 992.8 apiece..Indus Tower: Silver View Portfolio Investments sold 13.08 crore shares (4.85%) at Rs 210.21 apiece, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 5.76 crore shares (2.13%) at Rs 212.15 apiece and Patronus Trade tech LLP bought 1.49 crore shares (0.55%) at Rs 212.24 apiece.SML Isuzu: Anandam Enterprises bought 0.94 lakh shares (0.64%) at Rs 1528.11 apiece, SPV Traders bought 0.97 lakh shares (0.67%) at Rs 1498.8 apiece.Tourism Finance Corp: Garg Brothers sold 5.5 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 190.57 apiece..Indus Tower: KKR Exits, Canada Pension Board Pares Stake At 35% Loss On Investment.FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The company will invest $2.5 million into Nysaa Beauty LLC for operational support.TVS Motor: The company's January sales rose 23% year-on-year to 3.39 lakh units, and motorcycle sales were up 29% YoY at 1.55 lakh units. The company's EV sales stood at 16,276 units, up 34% YoY and total exports at 69,343 units, up 22% year-on-year.Hero MotoCorp: The company reported total sales at 4.33 lakh units, up 22% year-on-year, and exports at 12,664 units, up 75% year-on-year for January. The company's motorcycle sales stood at 4.02 lakh units, up 21% YoY.NMDC: The company reported sales at 4.56 MT up 19% year-on-year and production at 4.54 MT up 8.1% year-on-year for January.Prime Focus: The company approved raising up to Rs 4,000 crore through a rights issue at the issue price of Rs 90 per share.HMA Agro Industries: Wajid Ahmed resigned from the post of managing director with immediate effect.Mahanagar Gas: The company acquired a 100% stake in Unison Enviro for Rs 562 crore.Dixon Technologies: Nirupam Sahay resigned from the position of president and chief operating officer with immediate effect..Nykaa Shares Fall 5% After Large Trade.Rites Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 0.81% at Rs 682.89 crore vs Rs 677.34 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 701.7 crore).Ebitda down 12.52% at Rs 168.91 crore vs Rs 193.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 164.1 crore).Margin down 377 bps at 24.73% vs 28.5% (Bloomberg estimate 23.4%).Net profit down 12.5% at Rs 128.78 crore vs Rs 147.18 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 129.2 crore).Company declares dividend of Rs 4.75 per share.Mphasis Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue up 1.9% at Rs 3,337.9 crore vs Rs 3,276.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,429.3 crore).Ebit down 1.9% at Rs 497.1 crore vs Rs 506.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 512.1 crore).Margin down 57 bps at 14.89% vs 15.46% (Bloomberg estimate 14.8%).Net profit down 4.7% at Rs 373.6 crore vs Rs 391.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 392.3 crore).GMM PFaudler Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 8% at Rs 856 crore vs Rs 792.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 917.4 crore).EBITDA down 3.8% at Rs 113.9 crore vs Rs 118.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 138.6 crore).Margin down 163 bps at 13.3% vs 14.9% (Bloomberg estimate 15.10%).Net profit up 64.8% at Rs 30.76 crore vs Rs 18.67 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 69.5 crore).Godrej Agrovet Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 1% at Rs 2,345.21 crore vs Rs 2,323.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,459.7 crore).Ebitda up 14.2% at Rs 159.1 crore vs Rs 139.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 167.3 crore).Margin up 78 bps at 6.8% vs 6% (Bloomberg estimate 6.8%).Net profit down 27.6% at Rs 82.96 crore vs Rs 114.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 79.5 crore).Indian Hotels Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 16.5% at Rs 1,963.8 crore vs Rs 1,685.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,914.7 crore).Ebitda up 22.6% at Rs 732.38 crore vs Rs 597.21 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 690.4 crore).Margin up 186 bps at 37.3% vs 35.4% (Bloomberg estimate 36.1%).Net profit up 18.2% at Rs 476.9 crore vs Rs 403.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 437.2 crore).AAVAS Financiers Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Total income up 23.6% at Rs 509.2 crore vs Rs 412 crore.Net profit up 8.7% at Rs 116.6 crore vs Rs 107.3 crore.City Union Bank Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)NII down 7% at Rs 513 crore vs Rs 555.7 crore.Net profit up 16.2% at Rs 253 crore vs Rs 217.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 252.5 crore).Gross NPA at 4.47% vs 4.66% QoQ.Net NPA at 2.19 vs 2.34 QoQ.Eclerx Services Q3 Earnings (Consolidated, QOQ)Revenue up 4.3% at Rs 752.8 crore vs Rs 721.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 750.7 crore).EBIT down 0.5% at Rs 173.7 crore vs Rs 174.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 186.3 crore).Margin down 109 bps at 23.1% vs 24.2% (Bloomberg estimate 24.8%).Net profit up 2.2% at Rs 139 crore vs Rs 136 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 141.5 crore).Thyrocare Technologies Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 5.2% at Rs 134.74 crore vs Rs 128 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 146.6 crore).Ebitda up 13.4% at Rs 31.59 crore vs Rs 27.86 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 38.3 crore).Margin up 168 bps at 23.4% vs 21.8% (Bloomberg estimate 26.10%).Net profit up 0.3% at Rs 14.74 crore vs Rs 14.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 23.2 crore).Somany Ceramics Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue down 1.7% at Rs 612.1 crore vs Rs 622.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 672.6 crore).Ebitda up 45.5% at Rs 59.03 crore vs Rs 40.57 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 66.2 crore).Margin up 312 bps at 9.6% vs 6.5% (Bloomberg estimate 9.8%).Net profit at Rs 23.4 crore vs Rs 11.47 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 31.4 crore).Pricol Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 20.8% at Rs 572.6 crore vs Rs 474.1 crore.Ebitda up 33% at Rs 67.81 crore vs Rs 50.98 crore.Margin up 108 bps at 11.8% vs 10.8%.Net profit up 27.1% at Rs 34.02 crore vs Rs 26.76 crore.Abbott India Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated YoY)Revenue up 8.7% at Rs 1,437.1 crore vs Rs 1,322.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,480 crore).Ebitda up 24.1% at Rs 387.6 crore vs Rs 312.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 368.7 crore).Margin up 335 bps at 26.96% vs 23.61% (Bloomberg estimate 24.9%).Net profit up 26% at Rs 311 crore vs Rs 246.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 289.7 crore).Bayer Crop science Q3 Earnings FY24 YoYRevenue down 8% at Rs 954.9 crore vs Rs 1,037.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,119.2 crore).Ebitda up 49.8% at Rs 127.9 crore vs Rs 85.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 113.8 crore).Margin up 516 bps at 13.39% vs 8.22% (Bloomberg estimate 10.20%).Net profit down 30.8% at Rs 93.1 crore vs Rs 134.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate 77.7 crore).HFCL Earnings Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue down 4.9% at Rs 1,032.3 crore vs Rs 1,085.8 crore.Ebitda down 30.9% at Rs 116.7 crore vs Rs 169 crore.Margin down 425 bps at 11.3% vs 15.6%.Net profit down 18.9% at Rs 82.43 crore vs Rs 101.6 crore.Minda Corp Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 9.1% at Rs 1,165.8 crore vs Rs 1,068.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,210 crore).Ebitda up 13.8% at Rs 129.9 crore vs Rs 114.1 crore.Margin up 45 bps at 11.13% vs 10.68%.Net profit up 0.4% at Rs 52.5 crore vs Rs 52.3 crore.Jupiter Wagons Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 39% at Rs 895.8 crore vs Rs 644.4 crore.Ebitda up 55.2% at Rs 124.4 crore vs Rs 80.1 crore.Margin up 144 bps at 13.88% vs 12.43%.Net profit up 82.7% at Rs 81.5 crore vs Rs 44.6 crore.Texmaco Rail Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 43.5% at Rs 896.44 crore vs Rs 624.88 crore.Ebitda up 47.4% at Rs 82.5 crore vs Rs 56 crore.Margin up 24 bps at 9.2% vs 8.95%.Net profit at Rs 25.8 crore vs Rs 9 crore.Bata India Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 0.4% at Rs 903.5 crore vs Rs 900.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 955.6 crore).Ebitda down 11.5% at Rs 182.5 crore vs Rs 206.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 245.4 crore).Margin down 270 bps at 20.19% vs 22.9% (Bloomberg estimate 25.7%).Net profit down 30.1% at Rs 58 crore vs Rs 83 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 110.3 crore).Castrol India Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 7.5% at Rs 1,264 crore vs Rs 1,176 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,259.2 crore).Ebitda up 47.1% at Rs 329 crore vs Rs 223.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 296.5 crore).Margin up 701 bps at 26.02% vs 19.01% (Bloomberg estimate 23.5%).Net profit up 25.9% at Rs 241.9 crore vs Rs 192.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate 213.6 crore).Recommends final dividend of Rs 4.5 per share..Aegis Logistics, Alkyl Gold was flat at $2,054.28 an ounce.The February futures contract of the GIFT Nifty was flat at 21,906 as of 8:17 a.m.Indian benchmark stock indices ended the volatile trading session lower on Thursday, led by losses in Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, and Bajaj Finance.The NSE Nifty 50 settled 28.25 points, or 0.13%, lower at 21,697.45, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 106.81 points, or 0.15%, to end at 71,645.30.On the day of the Interim Budget 2024, surprisingly, the benchmark indices saw range-bound activity, with the Nifty closing 28 points lower while the Sensex was down 107 points, according to Shrikant S. Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday after a day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,879.6 crore; domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 872.5 crore, the NSE data showed.The Indian currency strengthened 6 paise to close at Rs 82.98 against the U.S. dollar..Budget 2024: FM Proposes Three Railway Corridors, Upgrading 40,000 Bogies To Vande Bharat Standards.Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 2