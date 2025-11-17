ADVERTISEMENT
Stock Market Live: Nifty 50, Sensex Trade Higher At Market Open, Garden Reach, Maruti Suzuki Shares Spike
Track live updates of benchmark indices on Monday, Nov. 17 here.
Check benchmark Nifty 50 and Sensex's performance on Monday as investors track global cues, domestic factors, and key macro data.
Stock Market Live: City Union Bank's Share Price Spikes
City Union Bank Ltd.'s share price gained as RBI opened dispensation window for export-oriented sectors amidst global uncertainties
Stock Market Live: Maruti Suzuki Share Price Spikes
Maruti Suzuki Ltd.'s sjare price rose on Monday after the company said it will recall 39,506 units of Grand Vitara manufactured from Dec 9, 2024, to April 29, 2025, to fix a gauge problem.
Stock Market Live: Garden Reach Share Price Spikes
Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd.'s share price rose on Monday after the company entered a pact with an Andhra Pradesh body to set up a greenfield shipyard.
Stock Market Live: Nifty 50, Sensex Gain At Market Open
Stock Market Live: Benchmark Indices Trade Higher At Pre-Open
Benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex trade higher at market pre-open.
Stock Market Live: BEML Signs Pact For Cargo Evacuation Pilot At Machilipatnam Port
Stock Market Live: Gold Price Falls Near Rs 1,24,000 Levels
Stock Picks Today: Marico, Voltas, Torrent Power, Brainbees Solutions, MRF On Brokerages' Radar
Stock Market Live: Five Stocks To Buy Today
Stocks To Watch Today: Tata Motors PV, Oil India, Glenmark, Max Healthcare, FirstCry, Siemens, Inox Wind
Stock Markets LIVE: Asian Stocks Edge Up At Open
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open;
