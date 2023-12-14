Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Open On Fed's Dovish Stance; SBI, HDFC Bank In Focus
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Declines
The yield on the 10-year bond opened 5 bps lower at 7.21% on Thursday.
It closed at 7.26% on Wednesday
Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency strengthened 12 paise to open at 83.28 against the U.S dollar on Thursday.
On Wednesday it depreciated nearly 2 paise to close at all time weakest level of 83.402 against the U.S. dollar
Jefferies Says Card Players to Gain From Wider Acceptance
Card players to gain from wider acceptance and capturing share of UPI spends
Credit card players to see 35 million new RuPay cards added on UPI platforms over 12-18 months
Merchant resistance key risk to mass scale adoption of credit cards on UPI
Paytm to see improved monetization of payments business
5% GMV shift credit card on UPI to lead 10% gain on Paytm's FY26 PBT
HSBC Says 'Buy' IIFL Finance For Price Target Of Rs 800
Expects Gold loans yields to sustain at 18-19%, AUM per branch to rise
To grow without diluting yields, led by pan-India presence, entry in new markets, specific customer segment focus
Expects home loan AUM CAGR at 20% (affordable housing: ~75%, non-housing: ~20%, construction finance: <5%)
Yields should sustain at current levels, excess capital leading to low RoEs
Co-lending, direct assignment to lead growth, DA mix may moderate over time
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 102.71
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.98%
Brent crude up 0.66% at $74.75 per barrel
Nymex crude down 0.63% at $69.91 per barrel
Bitcoin was up 0.09% at $42,870.96
GIFT Nifty was down 0.08% at 21,224.50 points