Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Open On Fed's Dovish Stance; SBI, HDFC Bank In Focus

NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Open On Fed's Dovish Stance; SBI, HDFC Bank In Focus
Catch the latest updates on the Indian stock market here.

14 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE building. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
NSE building. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Declines

  • The yield on the 10-year bond opened 5 bps lower at 7.21% on Thursday.

  • It closed at 7.26% on Wednesday

Source: Bloomberg

Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

  • The local currency strengthened 12 paise to open at 83.28 against the U.S dollar on Thursday.

  • On Wednesday it depreciated nearly 2 paise to close at all time weakest level of 83.402 against the U.S. dollar

Source: Bloomberg


Jefferies Says Card Players to Gain From Wider Acceptance

  • Card players to gain from wider acceptance and capturing share of UPI spends

  • Credit card players to see 35 million new RuPay cards added on UPI platforms over 12-18 months

  • Merchant resistance key risk to mass scale adoption of credit cards on UPI

  • Paytm to see improved monetization of payments business

  • 5% GMV shift credit card on UPI to lead 10% gain on Paytm's FY26 PBT

HSBC Says 'Buy' IIFL Finance For Price Target Of Rs 800

  • Expects Gold loans yields to sustain at 18-19%, AUM per branch to rise

  • To grow without diluting yields, led by pan-India presence, entry in new markets, specific customer segment focus

  • Expects home loan AUM CAGR at 20% (affordable housing: ~75%, non-housing: ~20%, construction finance: <5%)

  • Yields should sustain at current levels, excess capital leading to low RoEs

  • Co-lending, direct assignment to lead growth, DA mix may moderate over time


Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 102.71

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.98%

  • Brent crude up 0.66% at $74.75 per barrel

  • Nymex crude down 0.63% at $69.91 per barrel 

  • Bitcoin was up 0.09% at $42,870.96

  • GIFT Nifty was down 0.08% at 21,224.50 points







