Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Snap Four-Day Rally As Financial Services Stocks Drag At Open
Find all the latest updates on the markets here.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Kalpataru Projects Hits Life High On New Orders
The shares of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd rose on Friday after the company secured new orders worth Rs 3,244 crore.
The scrip rose as much as 10.25% to Rs 725 apiece, to touch its life time high. This is the highest level since Oct. 23 when it traded at Rs 723.95. It pared gains to trade 8.20% higher at Rs 711.50 apiece, as of 9:30 a.m. This compares to a 0.18 decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has risen 27.21% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 65.
Out of 16 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating and 2 recommend a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside/upside of 33.1%.
Sensex, Nifty Snap Four-Day Rally As Financial Services Stocks Drag: Opening Bell
Benchmark indices snapped their four-day rally and opened negative in the last trading session of the year after hitting fresh highs on Thursday.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 58.79 points, or 0.08%, at 72,351.59 while the NSE Nifty 50 was at 21,737.65, down 41.05 points or 0.19%.
For Nifty, Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox said, "The index is anticipated to continue to attract bullish strength provided the immediate support near 21540 remains intact on a closing basis. "
On the higher side, Vikas Jain, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities said 22,000 will be a resistance being the round number and the weekly pivot resistance from current levels.
Given the substantial buying activity from both FIIs and DIIs, there is an expectation that the positive momentum will persist in the market, said Mandar Bhojane, equity research analyst at Choice Broking. "Consequently, traders and investors are advised to maintain their long positions, implementing a trailing stop loss set at 21,500 levels."
Shares of ITC Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki Ltd., contributed the most to the gains.
Meanwhile, those of Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd., capped the upside.
The broader markets outperformed as the BSE MidCap rose 0.11%, while the BSE SmallCap was 0.18% higher. Seven out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE advanced, while 13 declined.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. As many as 1,744 stocks advanced, 1,109 declined and 115 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Sensex, Nifty Fall At Pre-Open
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 58.79 points, or 0.08%, at 72,351.59 while the NSE Nifty 50 was at 21,737.65, down 41.05 points or 0.19%.
Rupee Opens Flat Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency opened flat at 83.16 against the U.S dollar on Friday.
Source: Bloomberg
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.21% on Friday.
Source: Bloomberg