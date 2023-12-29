Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Snap Four-Day Rally As Financial Services Stocks Drag At Open

The scrip rose as much as 10.25% to Rs 725 apiece, to touch its life time high. This is the highest level since Oct. 23 when it traded at Rs 723.95. It pared gains to trade 8.20% higher at Rs 711.50 apiece, as of 9:30 a.m. This compares to a 0.18 decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 27.21% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 65.

Out of 16 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating and 2 recommend a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside/upside of 33.1%.