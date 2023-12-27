Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Higher In Pre-Open; Piramal Enterprises, Vishnu Prakash In Focus
Indices in Japan and Australia open higher on Wednesday, while India's benchmark indices end higher for the third day Tuesday.
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.18% on Wednesday.
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency weakened 2 paise to open at 83.21 against the U.S dollar on Wednesday.
It closed at 83.19 on Tuesday.
Source: Bloomberg
DAM Capital On Sugar Stocks
See C-heavy ethanol prices rising by 12-15% to Rs 55-56/litre this season
Sugar production to decline; likely to remain low in next season as well
Pause in ethanol policy temporary on lower expected production for next 2 years
Don't see sugar prices going beyond Rs40/kg, inhibiting earnings growth in FY25
Cut operating profit estimates for covered companies by 2-8%
Positive outlook remains for UP-based sugar firms
Balrampur Chini: Buy with a target price of Rs 485
Triveni Engineering & Industries: Buy with a target price of Rs 385
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries: Buy with a target price of Rs 495
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries: Downgrade to neutral with a target price of Rs 94
Morgan Stanley On Media Report Of Credit Card Tie Up Of RBL And Bajaj Finance
As per media report RBI granted 1 year extension to Bajaj finance and RBL bank's co branded credit card until Dec 2024
RBI letter pointed to serious deficiencies in company's adherence to RBI guidelines
Due to no commentary from company, lack sufficient information to assess impact on BAF
BAF may have sufficient time to correct deficiencies
Expects operations should continue as usual; unlikely to be material impact on earnings
BAF's share price decline could be attributed to negative sentiment on regulatory concerns
Adani Energy Awarded 7 GW Renewable Energy Evacuation Transmission Network
Awarded 7 GW renewable energy evacuation transmission network in National Grid evacuation
Rs 3,000 crore project to evacuate 7GW of renewable energy from Khavda RE Park into National Grid
To build, own, operate, maintain transmission project for period of 35 years
To have 20,518 ckt kms of transmission lines and 53,161 MVA of transformation capacity
Source: Exchange Filing