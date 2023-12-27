Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Higher In Pre-Open; Piramal Enterprises, Vishnu Prakash In Focus

NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Higher In Pre-Open; Piramal Enterprises, Vishnu Prakash In Focus
Indices in Japan and Australia open higher on Wednesday, while India's benchmark indices end higher for the third day Tuesday.

27 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE building in Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)&nbsp;</p></div>
NSE building in Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit) 

Yield On The 10-Year Bond Flat

The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.18% on Wednesday.

Source: Bloomberg

Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar

  • The local currency weakened 2 paise to open at 83.21 against the U.S dollar on Wednesday.

  • It closed at 83.19 on Tuesday.

Source: Bloomberg


DAM Capital On Sugar Stocks

  • See C-heavy ethanol prices rising by 12-15% to Rs 55-56/litre this season

  • Sugar production to decline; likely to remain low in next season as well

  • Pause in ethanol policy temporary on lower expected production for next 2 years

  • Don't see sugar prices going beyond Rs40/kg, inhibiting earnings growth in FY25

  • Cut operating profit estimates for covered companies by 2-8%

  • Positive outlook remains for UP-based sugar firms

  • Balrampur Chini: Buy with a target price of Rs 485

  • Triveni Engineering & Industries: Buy with a target price of Rs 385

  • Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries: Buy with a target price of Rs 495

  • Dwarikesh Sugar Industries: Downgrade to neutral with a target price of Rs 94

Morgan Stanley On Media Report Of Credit Card Tie Up Of RBL And Bajaj Finance

  • As per media report RBI granted 1 year extension to Bajaj finance and RBL bank's co branded credit card until Dec 2024

  • RBI letter pointed to serious deficiencies in company's adherence to RBI guidelines

  • Due to no commentary from company, lack sufficient information to assess impact on BAF

  • BAF may have sufficient time to correct deficiencies

  • Expects operations should continue as usual; unlikely to be material impact on earnings

  • BAF's share price decline could be attributed to negative sentiment on regulatory concerns


Adani Energy Awarded 7 GW Renewable Energy Evacuation Transmission Network

  • Awarded 7 GW renewable energy evacuation transmission network in National Grid evacuation

  • Rs 3,000 crore project to evacuate 7GW of renewable energy from Khavda RE Park into National Grid

  • To build, own, operate, maintain transmission project for period of 35 years

  • To have 20,518 ckt kms of transmission lines and 53,161 MVA of transformation capacity

Source: Exchange Filing












