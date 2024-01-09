Coal India Ltd 10.3 lakh shares changed hands in a large tradeThe company's 0.02% equity changed hands at Rs 384.15 apiece Buyers and sellers not known immediatelySource: Bloomberg.Aether Industries Ltd joined hands with H.B. Fuller, Saudi Aramco Technologies Co to produce Polyols Tech. It's also the first commercialisation of sustainable Converge polyols techSource: Exchange Filing.Shares of Fino Payments Bank surged a day after an RBI statement disclosed that the bank applied for a small finance bank under the Guidelines for ‘on tap’ licensing of Small Finance Banks in the Private Sector..The scrip rose as much as 6.86% to Rs 310.80 apiece, the highest level since Nov 2. It pared gains to trade 2.7% higher at Rs 298.70 apiece, as of 10:09 a.m. This compares to a 0.6% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.It has risen 11.2% in the last twelve months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 9.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70.37, indicating that the stock may be overbought. The two analysts tracking the company, one maintain a 'buy' rating according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 33.9%..Scrips of Gujarat Mineral Development Corp jumped over 11% to hit fresh high on Tuesday as the company said to exchanges its Surkha Lignite mine received environment clearance for capacity expansion.GMDC Surkha Lignite mine received environment clearance from Ministry Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change to expand its capacity from to 5 MTPA from 3 MTPA.Gujarat Mineral Development Corp rose as much as 11.32% to Rs 502.90 apiece, the highest level since its listing on Jan 5, 1998. It pared gains to trade 6.54% higher at Rs 481.30 apiece, as of 10:09 a.m. This compares to a 0.61 advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.It has risen 223.15% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 7.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 74.63, which implied the stock is overbought.Out of two analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating and one suggests 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 21.6%..Gains led by Bajaj Auto, Bharat Forge8 out of 16 constituents hit fresh highsNifty Auto stocks that hit life high today: Bajaj Auto, Bharat Forge, Balkirshna Industries, Samvardhana Motherson International, Hero Motocorp, Tata Motors, , Escorts Kubota, Tube Investments of India.The conglomerate has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to invest over Rs 42,700 crore in Tamil Nadu..Shares of Brigade Enterprises Ltd. jumped to hit a lifetime high a day after the company announced that it has signed memorandum of understandings worth more than Rs 3,400 crore at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024."The company signed two MoUs, one with the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and the other with ELCOT, Information Technology and Digital Services Department, Government of Tamil Nadu," an exchange filing by the company said..NCGTC to conduct a detailed audit for CGFMUNCGTC audit not for bank, only audit of claimApplied for second tranche CGFMU claim worth Rs 1,290 croreSource: Exchange Filing.Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd. rose on Tuesday after its board approved a Rs 4,000 crore buyback through a tender offer.Shares of the company rose as much as 5.94% to 7,399 apiece, to touch a new all time high. It pared gains to trade 5% higher at Rs 7,333.35 apiece as of 9:17 a.m. This compares to a 0.61% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.It has risen 102.54% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 49 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 74. Out of 46 analysts tracking the company, 26 maintain a 'buy' rating, 12 recommend a 'hold', and 8 suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 98.6%..Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. tumbled nearly 10% on a report that Sony Group Corp. intends to cancel the proposed merger agreement between its Indian subsidiary and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.The Japanese conglomerate is looking to cancel the deal due to a standoff over whether Zee’s Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka would lead the merged entity, Bloomberg reported on Monday, quoting unnamed people..Shares of the company fell as much as 9.99% to Rs 250.35 apiece. It was trading 9.92% lower at Rs 250.55 apiece, compared to a 0.71% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 9.17 a.m.It has risen 5.66% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 19 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 38Of the 23 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintain a 'buy', four recommend a 'hold', and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a upside of 15%.India's benchmark indices recouped Monday's sharp losses and opened higher.As of 09:17 a.m., the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 0.65% or 467.22 points higher at 71,799.82, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 0.68% or 146.75 points higher at 21,659.75.On Monday, the Nifty ended 197.80 points, or 0.91%, lower at 21,513.00 points, while the Sensex fell 670.93 points, or 0.93%, to close at 71,355.22.“Yesterday's session at Dalal Street was unsettling for perma-bulls as the market dropped sharply. Market sentiments were rattled by Nifty's downturn, driven by inflationary concerns highlighted in Friday’s US jobs data. Futures traders now project a 62% chance of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in March. Despite the gloom, there are positive notes - both FIIs & DIIs were net buyers, and WTI crude futures dropped 3.5% due to Saudi Arabia's price cuts and increased OPEC output. Technically, Nifty faces support at 21307, with upside hurdles at 21715, while Bank Nifty's major intraday support is at 46919. Nifty's options data suggests a range of 21300-21700. Looking ahead, the focus shifts to US CPI data and India’s inflation numbers this week," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president, research at Mehta Equities Ltd. .Infosys Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd, and Eicher Motors Ltd added positively to the indices.NTPC Ltd, Power Grid Corp of India Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd weighed on the indices..On NSE, 11 sectors out of 12 advanced, with the Nifty IT rising 1.43% to become the top gainer among sectoral indices. Nifty Media fell 2.76% and was the top loser. .The broader markets outperformed benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Smallcap Index increased 0.96%, whereas S&P BSE MidCap Index was 0.78% higher. All 20 sectors on BSE advanced with the S&P BSE Services and IT becoming the top gainers among sectoral indices.Market breadth skewed in the favour of buyers. On BSE, 2539 stocks rose, 505 declined, while 83 remained unchanged. .At pre-open, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 0.58% or 415.69 points higher at 71,770.91, and the NSE Nifty 50 was 0.65% or 140.60 points higher at 21,653.60."The US market has moved mostly higher during trading on Monday, regaining ground after snapping a nine-week winning streak last week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has shown a particularly strong upward move, although the Dow has bucked the uptrend. The Asian market was mostly higher on Tuesday after a tech-led surge on Wall Street as investors await the next set of US inflation numbers due this week, which could hint at when the Federal Reserve might start cutting interest rates. The Indian market is likely to open on an upbeat Tuesday, led by a sharp overnight fall in oil prices and easing bond yields on expectations of near-term interest rate cuts in the US," said Avdhut Bagkar Technical and Derivatives Analyst, StoxBox..The yield on the 10-year bond opened 2 bps lower at 7.18% on Tuesday.It closed at 7.20% on MondaySource: Bloomberg.The local currency strengthened 7 paise to open at 83.06 against the U.S dollar on Tuesday.It closed at 83.13 on Monday.Source: Bloomberg.Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd approved floor price for QIP at Rs 264.89 per shareSource: Exchange Filing.Production at 6.87 MT, up 12%Capacity utilisation of Indian operations at 94%Source: Exchange Filing.Signs MoU with Gujarat Govt to invest Rs 2,000 crore for EV manufacturingSource: Exchange Filing.U.S. Dollar Index at 102.22U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.02%Brent crude up 0.35% at $76.39 per barrelNymex crude up 0.20% at $70.91 per barrelBitcoin down 1.51% at 46,404.19GIFT Nifty was trading 0.02% or 3.5 points higher at 21,705 as of 8:19 a.m..Asia Stocks Rise, Tracking Tech-Led Gains In U.S.: Markets Wrap.HSBC maintained a 'buy' rating on FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd , and raised its target price by 44.2% to Rs.250 FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd is well positioned to capture long-term value in business, planning, and co-ordination segment with its scale and leadership, HSBC said.Expects the BPC e-commerce market to grow at a 20-30% CAGR over the coming decadeExpects revenue to double every 2-3 years over the next five yearsValuation is appealing and implies c17% long-term earnings growth.Assigns 'sell' with price target of Rs 35,400See risk to near-term topline, profitability Demand headwinds in athleisure and active wearMBO reach expansion slowing down, limited success in kids wearRisk arising from likely change in strategy from recent management changesEstimates 12% and 19% revenue and EPS CAGR over FY23-26.Maintain 'buy' on PI Industries with TP of Rs 4,290Downgrade SRF to Underperform with TP of Rs 2,140Maintains Hold on Navin Fluorine, awaits onboarding of new MD Expect SRF business recovery to lag the recent stock rallyExpect growth normalization towards historical average by CY24 end.Mutual funds see equity inflows of Rs 17,000 crore in Dec 2023, retaining momentumEstimates significant fall in lumpsum net flows (ex-SIP and NFOs) vs. past 4 months' trendsRobust pipeline of NFOs likely to dampen fresh inflows into existing schemesThe brokerage expects 36%/32% of net flows into large, mid, and small-cap schemes were towards NFOsHigh redemption from low duration fixed income schemes.Rates 'sell' with target price of Rs 540The company has unparalleled market leadership in underpenetrated health insurance segmentLarge market share, dominant agency base, continued product innovation warrant premium valuationBelieves current high valuation doesn't fully reflect headwindsRising competition, unclear outlook on net incurred claims ratio, regulatory issues to create headwinds.Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Allcargo Terminals.Price band revised from 5% to 20%: Motisons Jewellers.Moved into a short-term ASM framework: GTL Infrastructure..Nifty January futures down by 1.03% to 21,569.95 at a premium of 56.95 points.Nifty January futures open interest up by 0.6%.Nifty Bank January futures down by 1.57% to 47,630 at a premium of 179.75points.Nifty Bank January futures open interest up by 27%.Nifty Options Jan 11 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 21,700 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,000.Bank Nifty Options Jan 10 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 48,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 46,000.Securities in the ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilizer, Delta Corp, Escorts Kubota, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizer and Chemicals, Hindustan Copper, Indian Energy Exchange, India Cements, National Aluminium, Piramal Enterprise, SAIL, Zee Entertainment..Cipla Unit To Develop Cell Therapy Products In JV With Kemwell, Manipal.Pricol: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 2.Ajanta Pharma: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 12 and 13.Vishnu Chemicals: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 11.Wardwizard Foods and Beverages: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 8. and 10.Tilaknagar Industries: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 11.One 97 Communications: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 20..BEML Secures Rs 330-Crore Order From Defence Ministry.Hi-Tech Pipes: Manisha Gupta sold 9.99 lakh shares (0.76%), while Bandhan Mutual Fund bought 10 lakh shares (0.76%) at Rs 141 apiece..Emami: Promoter group Suraj Finvest revoked a pledge for 6.7 lakh shares between Jan. 3 and 4. Promoter Diwakar Finvest revoked a pledge for 3 lakh shares on Jan. 4..Ambuja Cements' Open Offer For 26% Stake In Sanghi Industries To Launch On Jan. 15.Delta Corp..Jyoti CNC Automation: The IPO will open for bids on Tuesday. It will comprise a fresh issue of Rs 1,000 crore. The price band is fixed at Rs 315–331 apiece. The company has raised Rs 447.7 crore from anchor investors..Jyoti CNC Automation Raises Rs 447.7 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO.Bajaj Auto: The company has approved a Rs 4,000 crore buyback via a tender offer. It plans to buy back 40 lakh fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each at Rs 10,000 apiece.Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Sony Group is planning to call off the $10 billion merger pact with the company, according to Bloomberg.Adani Group Companies: The conglomerate has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to invest over Rs 42,700 crore in Tamil Nadu.Eicher Motors: The company’s unit, Royal Enfield, signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu government to invest around Rs 3,000 crore over eight years in the state to set up greenfield and brownfield projects in the region.Brigade Enterprises: The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu government to invest over Rs 3,400 crore for multiple construction projects.Ashok Leyland: The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu government to invest Rs 1,200 crore in three to five years.Bajaj Finserv: The company’s unit, Bajaj Alliance, reported a total new business premium of Rs 962 crore and a gross direct premium of Rs 1,425.1 crore for December.IRB Energy: The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu government to invest up to Rs 858 crore over the years.Caplin Point Laboratories: The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu government to invest Rs 700 crore over five years in diverse projects.BEML: The company bagged an order worth Rs 329.87 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of Mechanical Minefield Marking Equipment Mark-II.Adani Enterprises: The company's unit, Mumbai International Airport, secured relief from an arbitration panel against the Airports Authority of India in the matter related to payment of the monthly annual fee during the COVID-19 period.Cipla: The company’s UK-based arm announced a joint venture with Kemwell Biopharma and Manipal Education & Medical Group to develop novel cell therapy products for major unmet medical needs in the United States, Japan, and EU regions.Life Insurance Corp.: The company will invest 10% in the new company promoted by the National Housing Bank for residential mortgage-backed securities.Cupid: The company has received an additional purchase order worth Rs 16.23 crore from the Central Medical Services Society for the supply of male condoms.Tata Motors: The company reported Jaguar Land Rover wholesales at 1.01 lakh units, up 27% YoY and retail sales at 1.09 lakh units, up 29% YoY. The order book continues to be strong, the company said.Sanghi Industries: Ambuja Cements' open offer for acquiring a 26% stake in the company will open on Jan. 15 and close on Jan. 29.Aurobindo Pharma: The U.S. FDA conducted its inspection at the company’s Telangana manufacturing facility. It ended with a 'Voluntary Action Indicated' classification.Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals: The company has commissioned a manufacturing plant at Fertilizernagar in Vadodara for the production of ammonium sulphate. The facility has an installed capacity of manufacturing 1,32,000 MT of ammonium sulphate.Gujarat Mineral Development Corp. has received approval for environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Climate Change to expand its capacity from 3 MTPA to 5 MTPA of lignite at Surkha (N) Lignite Mine.Metropolis Healthcare: The company, in its Q3 business update, announced that its core business revenue grew by 12% YoY. It was largely driven by 9% volume growth and lower margins.Fino Payments Bank: The company has applied for a small finance bank licence from the Reserve Bank of India..Bajaj Auto To Buy Back Shares Worth Rs 4,000 Crore At Rs 10,000 Apiece.Stock markets in the Asia-Pacific region rose Tuesday, taking cues from gains on Wall Street as investors await a slew of economic data from the region and the U.S.Nikkei was trading 1.42% higher at 33,851.58, and S&P ASX 200 was 0.96% up at 7,522.80 as of 7:16 a.m.In Tokyo, consumer prices, which leave aside fresh food, were 2.1% higher in December than in November. Japan's capital city's inflation figure is an early indicator for national figures, which will be announced next week, Bloomberg reported.Market participants will keep an eye on China to see whether the country raises its monetary support to stimulate the faltering economy.The U.S. CPI is scheduled for release on Thursday, which will provide further insight to investors about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path going ahead.A rally in big tech sent U.S. stocks higher at the start of a week that will bring key inflation data and bank earnings, Bloomberg reported.The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 advanced 1.41% and 2.11%, respectively, on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.58%.Brent crude was trading 0.24% higher at $76.36 a barrel. Gold was up 0.28% at $2,033.65 an ounce.GIFT Nifty was trading 0.02%, or 3.5 points, higher at 21,705 as of 8:19 a.m.India's benchmark indices snapped their two-session rally to end lower on Monday, led by losses in financial services, FMCG and IT stocks. The Nifty ended 197.80 points, or 0.91%, lower at 21,513.00 points, while the Sensex fell 670.93 points, or 0.93%, to close at 71,355.22. Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the third consecutive session on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 16 crore, while domestic institutional investors mopped up equities worth Rs 156 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.The Indian rupee strengthened 2 paise to close at Rs 83.14 against the U.S. dollar on Monday..Adani Group To Invest Rs 42,700 Crore In Tamil Nadu.Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 9