Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 22,400; JSW Energy, NHPC, Wipro, Airtel In Focus


Your one-stop destination for all live updates on India's stock markets on March 6.

06 Mar 2024, 08:16 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>BSE headquarters in Mumbai. (Source: NDTV Profit/Vijay Sartape)</p></div>
BSE headquarters in Mumbai. (Source: NDTV Profit/Vijay Sartape)

Most Share Indices Decline


Citi Maintains 'Buy' On Aavas Financiers

  • Citi Research maintained 'buy' on Aavas Financiers Ltd, and opened 90-day upside catalyst watch with a Price target of Rs 1,830.

  • Expects increasing disbursements to support 23% AUM growth in FY24.

  • Increased PLR by 25 basis points with effect from March 24 to arrest downward trajectory in spreads.

  • Sees promoter stake sale overhang behind for near-medium term

  • Expects AUM growth at higher end of 20-25% with more expansion across states

  • Sees valuations at its historical lows, given recent underperformance

Note: PLR stands for Prime Lending Rate


Citi Downgrades Mahanagar Gas To 'Sell' 

  • Citi Research downgraded Mahanagar Gas to 'sell' on regulatory risk on margins and cut price target by 5% to Rs 1,405 apiece.

  • Recent oil minister statements translate to potential drastic steps to ensure consumers benefit.

  • Fear any drastic steps by government could renew concerns on exclusivity and margins.

  • Mahanagar Gas' margins are more susceptible given premium it enjoys.

  • Potential positive medium-term to be opening new areas.

  • Open 90 day negative catalyst watch.

Citi Research Maintains 'Buy' On UltraTech Cement 

  • Citi Research maintained a 'buy' on UltraTech Cement.

Management Meet Takeaways:

  • ULTC top pick in cement space, company continues to remain attractive

  • Estimates 12% volume CAGR through FY23-26

  • Sees Ebitda per tonne expansion, continued growth visibility

  • Company expects Indian cement demand to grow 8-9% in FY24 and FY25

  • Urban real estate demand to be strong over next 4-5 years

  • Pace of demand to outpace ULTC supply, resulting in improved utilization

  • Management indicated soft cement pricing.


Promoters To Offload 5% Stake In G R Infraprojects

  • G R Infraprojects Ltd.'s promoters is to sell up to 5% stake via open market between March 7 and April 7.

  • Promoters will sell stakes to comply with MPS requirements.

Source: Exchange filing












