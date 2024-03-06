Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 22,400; JSW Energy, NHPC, Wipro, Airtel In Focus

Citi Research maintained 'buy' on Aavas Financiers Ltd, and opened 90-day upside catalyst watch with a Price target of Rs 1,830.

Expects increasing disbursements to support 23% AUM growth in FY24.

Increased PLR by 25 basis points with effect from March 24 to arrest downward trajectory in spreads.

Sees promoter stake sale overhang behind for near-medium term

Expects AUM growth at higher end of 20-25% with more expansion across states