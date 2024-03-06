Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 22,400; JSW Energy, NHPC, Wipro, Airtel In Focus
Citi Maintains 'Buy' On Aavas Financiers
Citi Research maintained 'buy' on Aavas Financiers Ltd, and opened 90-day upside catalyst watch with a Price target of Rs 1,830.
Expects increasing disbursements to support 23% AUM growth in FY24.
Increased PLR by 25 basis points with effect from March 24 to arrest downward trajectory in spreads.
Sees promoter stake sale overhang behind for near-medium term
Expects AUM growth at higher end of 20-25% with more expansion across states
Sees valuations at its historical lows, given recent underperformance
Note: PLR stands for Prime Lending Rate
Citi Downgrades Mahanagar Gas To 'Sell'
Citi Research downgraded Mahanagar Gas to 'sell' on regulatory risk on margins and cut price target by 5% to Rs 1,405 apiece.
Recent oil minister statements translate to potential drastic steps to ensure consumers benefit.
Fear any drastic steps by government could renew concerns on exclusivity and margins.
Mahanagar Gas' margins are more susceptible given premium it enjoys.
Potential positive medium-term to be opening new areas.
Open 90 day negative catalyst watch.
Citi Research Maintains 'Buy' On UltraTech Cement
Citi Research maintained a 'buy' on UltraTech Cement.
Management Meet Takeaways:
ULTC top pick in cement space, company continues to remain attractive
Estimates 12% volume CAGR through FY23-26
Sees Ebitda per tonne expansion, continued growth visibility
Company expects Indian cement demand to grow 8-9% in FY24 and FY25
Urban real estate demand to be strong over next 4-5 years
Pace of demand to outpace ULTC supply, resulting in improved utilization
Management indicated soft cement pricing.
Promoters To Offload 5% Stake In G R Infraprojects
G R Infraprojects Ltd.'s promoters is to sell up to 5% stake via open market between March 7 and April 7.
Promoters will sell stakes to comply with MPS requirements.
Source: Exchange filing