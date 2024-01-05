Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 21,700; Grasim Industries, Dabur, SBI In Focus
Get all live updates on Indian stock market for Jan 5 here.
Most Asian Markets Rise
Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage With 'Buy' On IIFL
Initiate’s coverage with 'buy' rating and target price of Rs 800
Estimates PAT CAGR of 28% over FY23-FY26E and an RoA/RoE of 4.1%/22% by FY26E
Expects IIFL to be able to maintain its NIM at similar levels in FY25/FY26 with a potential upside from credit rating upgrade
Expect the proportion of off-book loans to improve to 43% by FY26.
Anticipates the proportion of co-lending to rise to 50%
Expects branch expansion strategy to take a back seat and higher productivity to result in improved opex-to-average AUM ratio of 3.5% by FY26
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 102.38
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.99%
Brent crude up 0.37% at $77.88 per barrel
Nymex crude up 0.57% at $72.60 per barrel
GIFT Nifty was 0.07% or 15 points higher at 21,773 as of 8:15 a.m.
Bitcoin was down 1.90% at $43,643.75
F&O Cues
Nifty January futures up by 0.86% to 21,785.95 at a premium of 127.35 points.
Nifty January futures open interest down by 1.8%.
Nifty Bank January futures up by 1.19% to 48,501.75 at a premium of 305.9 points.
Nifty Bank January futures open interest up by 2.4%.
Nifty Options Jan 11 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,000.
Bank Nifty Options Jan. 10 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 50,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 46,000.
Securities in the ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Chambal Fertilizer, Delta Corp, Escorts, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizer and Chemicals, Hindustan Copper, Indian Energy Exchange, Indian Cements, National Aluminium, SAIL, Zee Entertainment.
Bulk Deals
Sobha: Dendana Investments Mauritius bought 5.09 lakh shares (0.53%) at Rs 1,269.57 apiece.
Pledge Share Details
Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers: Promoter Zuari Agro Chemicals revoked a pledge for 20 lakh shares on Jan. 2.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Torrent Power: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 9.
Allcargo Gati: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 10.
Flair Writing Industries: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 9.
Gravita India: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 9.
Eris Lifesciences: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 9.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: PC Jeweller, Jay Bharat Maruti.
Ex/record Stock Split: Nestle India.
Moved into a short-term ASM framework: Alok Industries, Bajel Projects, Indo Amines.
Moved out of a short-term ASM framework: Genesys International Corp, Heritage Foods, Inox Green Energy Services.