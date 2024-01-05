Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 21,700; Grasim Industries, Dabur, SBI In Focus

Initiate’s coverage with 'buy' rating and target price of Rs 800

Estimates PAT CAGR of 28% over FY23-FY26E and an RoA/RoE of 4.1%/22% by FY26E

Expects IIFL to be able to maintain its NIM at similar levels in FY25/FY26 with a potential upside from credit rating upgrade

Expect the proportion of off-book loans to improve to 43% by FY26.

Anticipates the proportion of co-lending to rise to 50%