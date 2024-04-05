Citi re-iterated Buy on IndusInd Bank with a target price Rs 2,010Deposit growth ahead of Citi estimates (12-13% YOY)Retail deposits saw a one-time net outflowDeposit growth supported advances growth, LDR expanded to 89.1%Expect flattish NIMs, credit cost in guided range.Q4 recorded consolidated revenue growth of about 34% YoYQ4 recorded revenue growth of about 38% for India operationsFY24 recorded consolidated revenue growth of about 31% YoYFY24 recorded revenue growth of about 36% for India operationsUpbeat about the ongoing quarter, witnessing encouraging trends in advance collectionsSource: Exchange filing.U.S. Dollar Index at 104.20U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.32%Brent crude up 0.46% at $91.07 per barrelNymex crude up 0.29% at $86.84 per barrel Bitcoin was up 0.05% at $67,980.50.Stocks Face Pressure Before Jobs Data, Yen Rallies: Markets Wrap.Jefferies maintained a 'Buy' on Bajaj Finance; TP: 9400BAF is a key top pick in NBFCsPre-quarter update shows robust AUM growth, above estimateGrowth in customer base is healthy.Citi Research retained a 'buy' rating on Bajaj Finance with a target price Rs 8,975 apiece.Consolidated AUM has sustained robust traction.Bank borrowing might have become expensive, NIMs to have possibly declinedThe brokerage expects ROA / ROE profile to be healthy at 4.3%/>20%Remedial measures on RBI action is to be tracked.Deposit accretion continues, but slower than Q1, Q2, Q3 FY24.Disbursements at Rs 18,900 crore, up 39% QoQ in Q4AUM as of March 31 at Rs 17,300 crore, up 22% YoYGross stage-3 assets as of March 31 at 0.95%, down 14 bps QoQAlert: Provisional figuresSource: Exchange filing.Citi retains 'buy' on Aavas Financiers with a target price of Rs 1,830 apiece.AUM growth is in line with Citi estimates, disbursement momentum scaledGS3 improving should contain credit cost below 15bps for Q4FY24Forecast AUM growth of 24-25% in FY25-26EDeclining trend in NIMs expected to be arrestedBranch roll-out has picked up pace.Citi Research reiterated 'sell' rating with target price to Rs 500 apiece from 520 apiece earlier.Q4FY24 trading update points to a weaker-than-expected performanceProfitability also below expectations they estimate Ebitda grew +8% YoYEbitda at 19.1% below management’s guidance of 19.5%Believes Q4 profitability was impacted by an inferior category mix Estimate Q4 salience of F&B segment in the domestic business has increased to 22-23%Forecasts +6% consolidated revenue growth YoY to Rs. 2830 croresExpects gross margin to expand +120bps YoYForecasts Ebitda to grow +8% YoY to Rs 440 crores.Demand trend is continuing to remain muted and competitive intensity remaining elevatedFY25E/FY26E EPS estimates are 7%/8% below consensus estimatesFor Q4FY24E expects 6% revenue growth and 20% Ebitda margin.Wipro Arabia to acquire additional 45% stake in Women's Business Park Technologies for Saudi Riyal 10.35 million.Source: Exchange filing.U.S. Food and Drug Administration's inspection at Patalganga facility in Maharashtra closes with six observations.Source: Exchange filing.Q4FY24E earnings may disappoint consumer discretionary and retail companies.Expects Bata India to report 2% YoY revenue growth.Expects Ebitda margin (post IND AS 116) of 23.5%.FY25E/FY26E EPS estimates are 12%/20% below their estimates estimates..The Indian rupee depreciated 2 paise to its record closing low of Rs 83.45 against the U.S. dollar amid a rally in Brent crude oil price..Nifty April futures up by 0.42% to 22,612.25 at a premium of 97.6 points.Nifty April futures open interest down by 3.16%.Nifty Bank April futures up by 0.73% to 48,199.1 at a premium of 138.3 points.Nifty Bank April futures open interest down by 11.4%.Nifty Options April 10 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 23,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,500.Bank Nifty Options April 10 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 48,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 48,000.Securities in ban period: Hindustan Copper, Sail, and Zee Entertainment Enterprise..Hero MotoCorp Gets Rs 605 Crore Demand Notice From I-T Department.Price band changes from 5% to 20%: D B Realty, Indostar Capital Finance, Indraprastha Medical, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Nucleus Software Exports, Paramount Communications, Saksoft, and Shipping Corporation of India.Price Band changes from 10% to 20%: Allcargo Terminals, Data Patterns, Force Motors, Housing and Urban Development, IIFL Finance, Indian Overseas Bank, IRB infrastructure developers, JTL Industries, Jupiter Wagons, Khadim India, KIOCL, LLOYDS Engineering Works, and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals.Price band changes from 20% to 10%: GE Power India, RAMKY Infrastructure.Price band changes from 5% to 10%: BEML Land Assets, Global Surfaces, Hind Rectifiers, HMA Agro Industries, IFCI, India Tourism Development Corporation, Jaiprakash Associates, Kesoram Industries, MMTC, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, NBCC (INDIA), Sanghi Industries, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy.Ex/record dividend: Esab India.Moved into short-term ASM framework: Indo Amines, Manorama Industries, Mold-Tek Technologies, Ramky Infrastructure, and Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets..Jindal Lifestyle Targets Rs 1,000 Crore From Cookware Business In Five Years.PB Fintech: To meet analysts and investors on June 11.ACC: To meet analysts and investors on April 12.Info Edge: To meet analysts and investors on April 10.Ambuja Cements: To meet analysts and investors on April 12..Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 Disbursements Jump Over 50%.Aavas Financiers: Smallcap World Fund sold 5.82 lakh shares (0.73%) at Rs 1,420.19 apiece.K&R Rail Engineering: Gangavarapu Prasanth sold 1.08 lakh shares (0.56%) at Rs 605.05 apiece.Cupid: Cliff Trexim sold 6.75 lakh shares (5.06%) at Rs 123 apiece..Bharti Hexacom: The public issue was subscribed to 1.11 times on day 2. The bids were led by institutional investors (0.81 times), non-institutional investors (1.68 times), and retail investors (1.14 times)..Bharti Hexacom IPO Subscribed 1.12 Times On Day 2.UltraTech Cement Completes 100 MW Solar Project.Bajaj Finance: The company reported AUM at Rs 3.3 lakh crore, up 34% YoY, in the fourth quarter, while deposits stood at Rs 60,100 crore, up 35%.UltraTech Cement: The company has completed a 100 MW solar energy project under the Group captive scheme in Rajasthan. The company now has a capacity of 612 MW of renewable power and 278 MW of WHRS.Nestle India: The National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission dismissed a complaint filed by the Dept. of Consumer Affairs on MAGGI Noodles in 2015.Hero MotoCorp: The company received income tax demand of Rs 310 crore and interest of Rs 296 crore for the AY 2013-14 to 2017-18 and 2019-20.Prestige Estates: The company acquired 21 acres of prime land in Whitefield, Bengaluru, for residential development spanning approximately 4 million sq ft of developable area, comprising around 1,800 apartments.Sobha: The company reported sales value at Rs 6,644 crore, up 28% YoY for the end of FY 24, and average realisation at Rs 10,922 per sq ft, up 19% YoY. The total sales value stood at Rs 1,504 crore at the end of the fourth quarter, and the average price realisation stood at Rs 1,123 crore.IndusInd Bank: The company reported net advances at Rs 3.4 lakh crore, up 18% YoY for the end of the fourth quarter, and deposits stood at Rs 3.81 lakh crore, up 14% YoY.Grasim Industries: The company acquired a 26% stake in Clean Max Decimus, a special-purpose vehicle for the generation and transmission of renewable energy.Aeroflex Industries: The company has acquired Hyd-Air Engineering for Rs 17.2 crore.Rashi Peripherals: The company received new orders worth Rs 1,510 crore from Hinduja Group-backed NMDC Data Centre to supply ICT products.Bandhan Bank: The company reported total deposits at Rs 1.35 lakh crore, up 25% YoY, for the quarter ending March, and total advances at Rs 1.3 lakh crore, up 18%.LTIMindtree: The company has partnered with Aforza to set up a training academy to deliver digital transformation in CRM and TPM across the consumer products industry. The company filed a petition with the Karnataka High Court challenging the legality and validity of the SCN issued by GST. The quantum of the claims is Rs 683 crore.ESAF Small Finance Bank: The company reported total deposits at Rs 19,868 crore, up 35% YoY, for the quarter ending March, gross advances at Rs 18.878 crore, up 34%, and AUM stood at Rs 19,765 crore, up 21%.Canara Bank: The company has outstanding bonds of Rs 41,640 crore as of March 31.Cello World: The company announced the commissioning of the manufacturing facility in Rajasthan.United Spirits: The company bought a 15% stake in Inspired Hospitality for Rs 5.65 crore by subscribing to 3,494 compulsory convertible preference shares.Sula Vineyards: The company approved the purchase of ND Wines for around Rs 14 crore.Nazara Technologies: The company’s unit bought Ultimate Teen Patti's intellectual property rights for Rs 10 crore.Rate-sensitive stocks: The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee will announce its repo rate decision during market hours on Friday. Banking and finance, auto and real estate stocks will be in focus..UltraTech Cement Completes 100 MW Solar Project.Share indices in the Asia-Pacific region were trading lower, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street amid rate-cut uncertainty and a sharp rise in crude oil prices.The Nikkei 225 was trading 1.76% lower at 39,074.11, and the S&P ASX 200 was trading 0.44% down at 7,782.60 as of 6:24 a.m.Financial markets in Mainland China and Taiwan are closed for Qingming Festival on Friday.On Wall Street, stocks gave up early gains to end lower as investors shifted their focus to the release of U.S. non-farm payroll data later today. The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite ended 1.23% and 1.40% down, respectively, on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 1.36% lower.Brent crude was trading 0.47% higher at $91.12 a barrel. The GIFT nifty was trading 3.5 points, or 0.02%, lower at 22,567.00 as of 06:56 a.m.India's benchmark equity indices snapped a two-day losing streak to close at a record high on Thursday amid gains in global markets after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell restored hopes of rate cuts this year.The NSE Nifty 50 closed 80 points, or 0.36%, higher at 22,514.65 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 350.81 points, or 0.47%, higher at 74,227.63.Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,136.5 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and sold equities worth Rs 893.1 crore, the NSE data showed.The Indian rupee weakened by 2 paise to close at Rs 83.45 against the U.S. dollar.