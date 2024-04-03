JSW Energy Ltd rose to record high on Tuesday as its board approved raising funds through QIP. The company's board of director has approved raising Rs 5,000 crore via qualified institutional placement. JSW Energy has set the floor price of the issue at Rs 510.09 per share, according to an exchange filing.The issue opened on Tuesday, the exchange filing said.The scrip rose as much as 2.91% to Rs 558.00, the highest level since its listing on Dec 31, 2009. It was trading 1.42% up at Rs 549.90 as of 09:52 a.m., as compared to 0.34% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index.The scrip has risen 119.98% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 65.1.Out of 12 analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommend a 'hold,' and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 18.0%.India's benchmark indices opened lower on Wednesday, extending losses as heavy-weight Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. dragged As of 09:19 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 84.90 points or 0.38% down at 22,368.40, and the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 284.38 points or 0.38% lower at 73,619.52. "Nifty can find support at 22,350 followed by 22,300 and 22,250. On the higher side, 22,500 can be an immediate resistance, followed by 22,550 and 22,600," said Deven Mehata, research analyst at Choice Broking.Yesterday, global markets fell from their highs following a surge in bond yields. With FII selling pressure, markets should expect a pullback from all-time highs. Traders with long positions should maintain a strict stop loss of 22250 on a closing basis, Mehata added..Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. weighed on the benchmark indices.Axis Bank Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd., and Shriram Finance Ltd. limited losses in the index. .On NSE, 10 sectors declined, and two advanced. The NSE Nifty Realty index fell over 1% to become the worst performing sector, and the NSE Nifty Media index was the best performing sector..Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Midcap index rose 0.01%, and the S&P BSE Smallcap index rose 0.50. On BSE, 12 sectors declined, and eight advanced. The S&P BSE Realty index fell the most, while the S&P BSE Utilities rose the most among sectoral indices. .Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 1,916 stocks advanced, 957 stocks declined, and 124 stocks remained unchanged on BSE. .The NSE Nifty 50 was trading 67.60 points or 0.30% lower at 22,385.70, and the S&P BSE Sensex was 110.64 points or 0.15% down at 73,903.91..The local currency opened flat at 83.37 against the U.S. Dollar.It closed at 83.38 a dollar on Tuesday.Source: Bloomberg.The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.10%.Source: Bloomberg.Emkay Global retained 'Buy' with a target price Rs 80, implying 16% upside.Emkay Global met the management and visited Pune plant.The company is making strong breakthrough in SUV-focused OEMs, incl. for EVs.Setting up a new facility is within its existing Pune plant.Higher localization, scale benefits are to help improve profitabilityRecent order wins in TTMT PVs and Mahindra & Mahindra's three E-SUVs propel further outperformance.Offers a proxy play on PVs; major beneficiary of EV-shift.Advances as of March 31 at Rs 2.28 lakh crore, up 14.1% YoYDeposits as of March 31 at Rs 2.66 lakh crore, up 22.5% YoYCASA ratio as of March 31 at 30.9% vs 29.7% QoQAlert: Provisional figuresSource: Exchange filing.FY24 disbursement at Rs 9,600 crore, up 30% on year.FY24 collection efficiency at 98%.Source: Exchange Filing.Adani Green Energy Ltd. has become India's first company to surpass 10,000 MW renewable energy.The company has India's largest operating portfolio of 10,934 MW.The firm has bought 2,848 MW renewables capacity on stream in FY24 Operational portfolio has 7,393 MW solar, 1,401 MW wind & 2,140 MW wind-solar hybrid capacity.Source: Exchange Filing.Jefferies reiterates Buy on ICICI Lombard, with a target price to Rs 1,950 vs 1,730.Strengthening presence in health insurance - digital and agency networkExpect retail health segment ramp-up in the next 2-3yrsCompetitive intensity in the sector becoming more rationalEasing competition allowing market share gains in Motor-ODExpect 16% premium CAGR in FY24-27Lower combined, raise earnings estimates by 2-4% in FY25-26TP based on 25x June 26E EPS.Records highest-ever revenue of Rs 960 crore in FY24 compared to Rs 398 crore in FY23, up 141% year-on-year.Q4 revenue is at Rs 396 crore compared to Rs 220 crore on quarter.Source: Exchange filing.Nomura maintained Reduce on Mahindra & Mahindra Financial with a target price of Rs 240.March 2024 update reflects tepid growth of 9% on year.The company's 4QFY24 disbursements stood at Rs 15,300 crore, growing 11% on year but declining 1% sequentially.Disbursements for FY24 registered growth of 13% year-on-year at Rs 56,200 crore.Business asset growth remained healthy at 24% on year in March 2024.GS3/ GS2 improves by 70bp/ 90 on quarter despite moderation in collection efficiency.Improvement in asset quality comparatively softer than previous years Improvement in asset quality may be driven by elevated write-offs during the quarterCredit cost likely staying elevated To achieve guidance for FY24 (1.5%-1.7%), credit cost to be at 0.9% in 4Q24.U.S. Dollar Index at 104.80U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.35%\tBrent crude up 0.09% at $89.00 per barrel Nymex crude up 0.01% at $85.16 per barrel Bitcoin was down 0.22% at $65,556.75.Asian Stocks Slip As Rate Cut Hopes Begin To Fade: Markets Wrap.Motilal Oswal reiterated a 'buy' on APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. with target price of Rs.1800 apiece, implying an upside of 14%.The company ended FY24 with a healthy sales volume growth of 15%, despite subdued volume growth in H2FY24Based on channel checks, demand scenario is to remain weak Slowdown in construction activity, delay in government projects are key factors.Dealers are operating with minimum inventory level.Global foray with manufacturing plant commissioned in DubaiThe company aims to open warehouses in Liverpool, Melbourne, Antwerp, and Houston.Motilal Oswal expects demand recovery post Q2FY25, expect restocking from dealers Reduce FY25/FY26 EPS estimates by 4% each; FY26E EPS at 32x.Systematic has initiated coverage on Shailey Engineering with a target price Rs 720 apiece.The company is a leading exporter of high-precision engineered plastic products, said Systematix.Shailey Engineering has a customer base across healthcare, consumer, appliances, auto and lightingStrong order book and guidance received from key customers.Expect 19%/29%/46% CAGR in revenue/ Ebitda/PAT over FY23-26ETP based on 30x FY26E P/E.Chalet Hotels Ltd. has raised Rs 1,000 crore via QIP.The company allotted 1.26 crore shares at Rs 792 per share.Major QIBs include Smallcap World Fund, SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund & SBI Flexicap Fund.Source: Exchange filing.ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired additional 0.03% stake in Hero MotoCorp Ltd. for Rs 23 crore.Source: Exchange filing.Emkay Global has initiated coverage on Nestle and set a target price of Rs 2,650 apiece.Current capex cycle is to address company's segment demand more affectively.Penetration-led volume growth is helping it outperform sector volume growth.Strong pricing power is added advantage and a likely factor for faster margin recoup.Sees stock re-rating restrained by pressure on ROE/ROCE ahead.Any consumption slowdown in the formal sector would be a downside riskCapability of utilising enhanced capacity and driving innovation would be an upside risk..Motilal Oswal reiterated 'buy' on Prestige Estate Projects with a target price of Rs 1,535 apiece.Expansion in new markets is to sustain pre-sales growth momentum, the brokerage said.In rental portfolio, Mumbai assets are shaping up well.Prestige Estates is to start generating positive FCF from FY26.Platform deal with Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Kotak AIF can further release cash flow burden.Monetizing hospitality portfolio can lead to value unlocking..The Indian currency appreciated 2 paise to close Rs 83.38 against the U.S. dollar.HCLTech Exits Joint Venture With State Street For $173 Million .Nifty March futures down by 0.11% at a premium of 124.2 points.Nifty March futures open interest up by 1.6%.Nifty Bank March futures down by 0.07% to 47,892.90 at a premium of 347.45 points.Nifty Bank March futures open interest up by 2.8%.Nifty Options April 4 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 23,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,000. PendingBank Nifty Options April 3 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 48,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 47,000.Securities in ban period: Hindustan Copper..UltraTech Cement To Invest Additional Rs 32,400 Crore In Three Years.Ex/record dividend: Ashok Leyland.Moved out into short-term ASM framework: Exicom Tele-Systems, Navkar Corporation, Reliance Infrastructure..JSW Energy To Raise Rs 5,000 Crore Through QIP.Persistent Systems: To meet analysts and investors on April. 22.Jai Balaji Industries: To meet analysts and investors on April 5.Arvind: To meet analysts and investors on April 9.Asian Granito India: To meet analysts and investors on April 9.SIS: To meet analysts and investors on April 5..Suyog Telematics: Mansi Share and Stock Advisors sold 1.25 lakh shares (1.18%) at Rs 1,233.17 apiece, while Ravi Goyal (HUF) bought 1.23 lakh shares (1.17%) at Rs 1,233.1 apiece.Gokaldas Exports: Government Pension Fund Global sold 3.47 lakh shares (0.57%) at Rs 777.05 apiece.JTL Industries: Ajay Kumar Pandey bought 9.57 lakh shares (0.56%) at Rs 205 apiece.Samhi Hotels: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 15 lakh shares (0.69%) at Rs 202.54 apiece, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) PTE. bought 72.66 lakh shares (3.33%) at Rs 200.18 apiece, and Goldman Sachs Investments Holdings Asia sold 1.7 crore shares (7.84%) at Rs 200.55 apiece..NSE Halves Market Lot Size Of Derivatives Contracts For Nifty 50.Bharti Hexacom: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Tuesday. The price band is set from Rs 542 to Rs 570 per share apiece. The Rs 4,275-crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale. The company has raised Rs 1,923.7 crore from anchor investors..Bharti Hexacom IPO: All You Need To Know.SRM Contractors: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 210 apiece. The Rs 130.20-crore IPO was subscribed 86.57 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (59.59 times), retail investors (46.97 times), and non-institutional investors (214.94 times)..UltraTech Cement: The company will invest Rs 32,400 crore towards ongoing capex over the next three years. It has commissioned two new units in Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu to surpass 150 MTPA capacity.Bharti Airtel: The company approved the allotment of 1.38 crore shares to foreign currency convertible bondholders at a conversion price of Rs 518 per share.HCLTech: The company’s arm completed the divestment of a 49% stake in JV with US-based State Street. The arm received proceeds worth $172.5 million for stake divestment, termination of services, and settlement of contractual commitments.JSW Energy: The board approved a fundraise of up to Rs 5,000 crore via QIP at a floor price of Rs 510.09 per share.Biocon: The company has completed the transaction of the transfer of the business of Biocon Biologics to Eris Lifesciences on a ‘slump sale’ basis for Rs 1,242 crore, including working capital adjustments.Sunteck Realty: The company entered into a long-term agreement to lease the second premium commercial building at BKC Junction, Sunteck Icon, to Bennett Coleman & Co. This will allow the company to generate revenue of close to Rs 2,000 crore over the course of 29 years.Anupam Rasayan: The company signed a letter of intent worth nearly Rs 743 crore with a Japanese multinational company to supply two advanced intermediates using fluorination chemistry starting in FY 2024–25.Zee Entertainment Enterprises: MD and CEO Punit Goenka takes the decision to implement a voluntary 20% reduction in personal remuneration.Dhanlaxmi Bank: The company reported total deposits at Rs 14,259 crore, up 6.8% YoY and total advances at Rs 10,409 crore, up 5.6% YoY for Q4.Jammu and Kashmir Bank: The company signed an agreement with New India Assurance for servicing and soliciting their insurance products through the company's branch network.Hindustan Zinc: The company reported mined metal output at 2.99 lakh tonne, down 1% YoY and silver output at 6.1 million ounces, up 4% YoY for Q4.Shriram Properties: The company received a penalty order worth Rs 447 crore for AY19 from the Chennai tax authority.Zensar Technologies: The company’s arm, Foolproof Singapore, merged with itself and ceased to exist as a separate legal entity effective April 1.PNC Infratech: The company signed Rs 117 crore settlement pacts with NHAI towards one-time settlement of contractual disputes.Ashiana Housing: The company sold all Gurugram project units for Rs 440.32 crore.PC Jeweller: Karur Vysya Bank has accepted a one-time settlement proposal submitted by the company to settle outstanding dues.Quick Heal Technologies: The enterprise arm of the company Seqrite announced a strategic partnership with M. Tech Solutions to significantly expand its presence in India and solidify its position further in the crucial enterprise and government segments.ESAF Small Finance Bank: The company has been operationalising its authorised dealer category-1 licence with effect from April 2. Category-1 licence permission to deal in foreign exchange transactions.Ramco Cements: The company has commissioned Line II and commenced commercial production on March. 31. The cement manufacturing capacity of Line II is 0.90 million metric tonne per annum. The aggregate capacity of the Odisha grinding unit has increased to 1.8 MTPA.Nalco: The company reported cast metal production at 4.6 lakh MT, metal sales at 4.7 lakh MT and bauxite excavation at 76 lakh MT for FY24.Olectra Greentech: The company extended its cooperation agreement with BYD Auto Industry for manufacturing and maintaining electric buses until Dec. 31, 2030.Manali Petrochemical: The company extended its engagement with Fortuna Public Relations for a further two years, from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2026. FPRPL will continue to act as public relations consultants for media and investor relations, corporate image building, and related matters.Moil: The company achieved production and sales in FY24, with a 35% increase in production and a 30% increase in sales year-on-year.Chalet Hotels: The company approved the issued price for 1.26 crore shares to be allotted to QIBs at Rs 792 per share.GE T&D INDIA: The company’s holding company, GEC, has announced the intended split of GEC into GE Aerospace and GE Vernova. The energy business of GEC will be spun off under GE Vernova, effective today.SONA BLW: The company received approval for a second hub wheel motor for electric two-wheelers under the PLI scheme.Droneacharya Aerial: The company received Rs 4.67 crore order for drone and geographic information system data processing from the UK..Anupam Rasayan Inks Rs 743 Crore Pact With Japanese Multinational.Benchmark stock indices in the Asia-Pacific region were trading in the negative after data showed the number of new jobs in the U.S. remained largely unchanged in February, indicating the strength of the labour market.An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 rocked Taipei, the capital of Taiwan. Another temblor of 7.5 magnitude was felt in Japan's Okinawa prefecture. Tsunami warnings have been issued along the coasts of China, Taiwan and Japan's Okinawa. However, the quake did not halt trade in Asian markets.The Nikkei 225 was trading 305.32 points, or 0.77%, lower at 39,533.59. The S&P ASX 200 was trading 1.20% lower at 7,793.60 as of 6:35 a.m.The strong U.S. Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey data for February compelled market participants to scale down the number of rate cuts they were expecting in 2024. This pushed the U.S. Treasury yield higher, which also weighed on emerging market equities.Stocks and bonds dropped around the world as solid economic readings and a rally in commodities spurred speculation that major central banks would keep rates higher for longer, Bloomberg said.The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite fell 0.72% and 0.95%, respectively, on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.00%.Brent crude was trading 0.08% higher at $89.00 a barrel. Gold gained 0.07% at $2,282.18 an ounce.The GIFT Nifty was trading 28 points, or 0.12%, lower at 22,471.50 as of 06:38 a.m.The National Stock Exchange of India has reduced the lot size of derivative contracts on selected indices, including the NSE Nifty 50 index.The market lot size of the NSE Nifty 50 has been cut to 25 from 50. Nifty Financial Services has been reduced to 25 from 40, and the Nifty Midcap Select's lot size has been cut to 50 from 75, a circular released on Tuesday said.The changes followed a periodic review of lot sizes in derivative contracts, which will take effect from April 26.India's benchmark stock indices snapped their three-day rally to close marginally lower on Tuesday on likely profit booking, after indices hit a fresh record high in the previous session.The NSE Nifty 50 ended 8.70 points, or 0.04%, lower at 22,453.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 110.64 points, or 0.15%, to close at 73,903.91.Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Tuesday for the second consecutive day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,622.7 crore, and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,952.7 crore, the NSE data showed.The Indian currency strengthened by 2 paise to close at 83.38 against the U.S. dollar..Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 3.Bank Nifty Will Lead The Benchmark, Says Analyst