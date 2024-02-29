TV18 Broadcast Ltd., the media unit of Reliance Group, hit a low circuit of 4.95% to Rs 59.55 apiece, the lowest level since Feb 19. It continued to trade at a lower circuit as of 9:40 a.m. This compares to a 0.01% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.The stocks reacts after the company's parent, Reliance Industries signed a definitive binding pact with Walt Disney Co.'s India unit to merge its digital streaming and television business.It has risen 86.68% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 45.1.One analyst tracking the company maintains 'sell' rating, according to Bloomberg data..Mphasis Ltd. launched gen-AI powered document processor DeepInsights Doc AI. Product will help enterprise clients extract context-specific information from documents & integrate it with downstream IT systems. Source: Exchange filing.JG Chemicals Ltd. set the IPO priceband at Rs 210-221 per share. Bids to open on March 5, close on March 7, for retail investorsSource: Company statement.Reliance Industries Ltd. has signed a definitive binding pact with Walt Disney Co.'s India unit to merge its digital streaming and television business.Both the parties has signed the pact to form the joint venture through which they will merge entertainment businesses of Viacom18 and Star India Ltd through court-approved scheme , according to the exchange filing.Reliance Industries will invest Rs 11,500 crore into the joint venture for its growth strategy. Disney may provide certain assets to the the joint venture, which is subject to regulatory approval.Post the merger and acquisition, Reliance Industries will hold 16.34% stake in the joint venture, and 46.82% stake in Viacom18, and Disney will hold 36.84%, according to the exchange filing.The joint venture between Reliance Industries and Disney is set to become the leading TV and Digital Asset across entertainment, said the company in the exchange filing..The scrip rose as much as 1.59% to Rs 2,957.45 apiece, the highest level since Feb 28. It was trading 1.38% higher at Rs 2,951.45 apiece, as of 9:32 a.m. This compares to a 0.07% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.It has risen 37.59% 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 59.76.Out of 33 analysts tracking the company, 27 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 8.9%..India's benchmark indices opened lower to extend the losses to the second straight session on Thursday, ahead of the country's quarterly GDP announcement. Nifty logged the biggest fall in 25 sessions on Wednesday. At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 84.3 points, or 0.12%, at 72,220.57 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 15.05 points or 0.07% lower at 21,935.2.Technicals indicate a negative bias for Nifty and Bank Nifty, with today's trading session anticipated to be marked by volatility due to the monthly expiry of February F&O contracts, according to Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd. Stocks in the Asia Pacific were trading mixed on Thursday following overnight losses on Wall Street as traders braced for key inflation data. The Nikkei 225 was trading 151.08 points or 0.39% lower at 39056.05, and the S&P ASX 200 was trading 2.32 points or 0.03% down at 7658.10, as of 07:27 a.m. US PCE index, Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, is scheduled for release later today, which will provide clues for the central bank's monetary policy going ahead. The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.17% and 0.55%, respectively as of Wednesday..Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Bajaj Auto Ltd. declined the most. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd. Bharti Airtel Ltd., and ITC Ltd., rose the most..The sectoral indices opened mixed with Nifty IT and Nifty Auto declining the most. Nifty Energy, Nifty Oil and Gas advanced..The broader markets underperformed larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was down 0.63%, and S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.86% lower. Only one out of 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, with S&P BSE Utilities and S&P BSE Power declining the most. The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. About 1757 stocks fell, 1081 advanced, while 98 remained unchanged on the BSE..At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 84.3 points, or 0.12%, at 72,220.57 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 15.05 points or 0.07% lower at 21,935.2..The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.06%. Source: Bloomberg.The local currency strengthened by 4 paise to open at 82.89 against the U.S. Dollar.It closed at 82.93 on Wednesday.Source: Bloomberg.Maintains 'Buy' on Reliance Industries at Rs 3,210 apiece target. Deal to give Reliance larger pie in the media and entertainment business. The JV to exclusive rights to distribute Disney films and productions in India. Deal values JV at Rs 70,350 crore on post-money basis. Tall task to fulfil the annual obligation from FY26. .New entity may alter the paradigm of the industry being the single-largest player in broadcasting and digital space.RIL can also exploit its large user base in the telecom segment, with bundling of packs. This dominant position can attract CCI’s scrutiny, which could be a speed breaker. Does not anticipate major value accretion for RIL from this deal immediately. The deal would hurt other industry players like Zee. .Maintains 'Hold' rating on Tata Motors with price target of Rs 920 per share. Global demand in Europe, USA, and China grew by 14%, 12%, and 6%, respectively. Share from top-4 premium OEMs (Audi, BMW,Mercedes, and JLR) in the UK still low at 22% in 2023 vs 25-26% in 2020-21. JLR gained back some share among premium OEMs with sales increasing 24% and 17% in Europe and USA. JLR discounts/incentives in U.S. have significantly increased but are still lower than competition. Motilal Oswal initiates 'Buy' on JSW InfrastructurePrice target of Rs 300 per share, implying 22% upside. Fastest growing port-related infrastructure company in last 5 years. Cargo volumes increased by 42.7% CAGR to 92.8 MMT over FY21-23. Strengthening market presence to lead 19% volume CAGR over FY23-36. Expect overall Ebitda margin at 53-55% vs 50% over past three years. Sees cash flow generation to remain strong despite acquisitions. Swan Energy Ltd. raised Rs 3,320 crore via qualified institutional placement. The issue price was set at Rs 670 per share, indicating a discount of 4.7% to the floor price. U.S. Dollar Index at 103.94U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.28%Brent crude down 0.13% at $83.57 per barrel Nymex crude down 0.14% at $78.43 per barrel GIFT Nifty was up 12 points or 0.05% at 22,132.5 as of 07:28 a.m. Bitcoin was up 1.58% at $61,508.19.Nifty February futures down by 1.39% to 21,895 at a discount of 56.15 points.Nifty February futures open interest up by 2.22%.Nifty Bank February futures down by 1.75% to 45,772.75 at a discount of 190.4 points.Nifty Bank February futures open interest down by 12.5%.Nifty Options Feb. 29 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,200 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,500.Bank Nifty Options Feb. 29 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 47,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 44,000.Securities in ban period: Indus Tower, SAIL.Ex/record dividend: Jupiter Wagons.Ex/record Buyback: Bajaj Auto.Moved into short-term ASM framework: Data Patterns.Moved out short-term ASM framework: Aegis Logistics, Dilip Buildcon, HPL Electric & Power, Natco Pharma, and Nuvama Wealth Management.Capri Global Capital: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 29.Dodla Dairy: To meet analysts and investors on March 5.AAVAS Financiers: To meet analysts and investors on March 5.Can Fin Homes: To meet analysts and investors on March 5.Crompton Greaves and Electricals: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 29.AVG Logistics: To meet analysts and investors on March 3.HDFC Bank: To meet analysts and investors on March 6.Jindal Steel and Power: Promoter Virtuous Trade Corp created a pledge of 39 lakh shares on Feb. 26.Mukka Proteins: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Thursday. The price band is set from Rs 26 to Rs 28 per share apiece. The Rs 224-crore IPO is completely fresh issue. The company has raised Rs 67 crore from anchor investors.Bharat Highways: The public issue was subscribed to 0.19 times on day 1. There are no bids by institutional investors and other investors bid 0.41 times.Platinum Industries: The public issue was subscribed to 22.22 times on day 2. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (42.88 times), retail investors (25.56 times), institutional investors (0.9 times).Exicom Tele-Systems: The public issue was subscribed to 27.78 times on day 2. The bids were led by retail investors (64.79 times), non-institutional investors (54.39 times), institutional investors (4.48 times).GPT Healthcare: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Thursday at an issue price of Rs 186 apiece. The Rs 525.14 crore IPO was subscribed 8.52 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (17.30 times), non-institutional investors (11.02 times), retail investors (2.44 times).Reliance Industries: The company will merge its media business with the Walt Disney India unit to create a Rs 70,352 crore joint venture. The company holds a 16.34% direct stake and 46.82% through Viacom 18. Disney will own a 36.84% stake.UPL, Shriram Finance: The National Stock Exchange, after its periodic review, has decided to replace UPL with Shriram Finance in its Nifty 50 Index. The changes will be effective on March 28.Coal India: The company signed a joint venture with BHEL for a coal-to-ammonium nitrate plant. The company will hold a 51% stake in the joint venture, while BHEL will hold a 49% stake in the JV.NTPC: The company's unit signed a joint venture agreement with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company for the development of renewable energy parks in the state of Maharashtra.Punjab and Sind Bank: The board approved fundraising of up to Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches in any combination within 12 months.PB Fintech: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has granted a Certificate of Registration to the company’s unit, Policy Bazaar Insurance Brokers. With the grant of a new Certificate of Registration, the category has been changed from Direct Insurance Broker to Composite Insurance Broker.Wipro: The company completed the migration of ManpowerGroup's largest data centre in Europe to Microsoft Azure.IIFL Securities: As part of the internal restructuring, the company’s unit has executed an agreement to sell its Alternate Investment Funds business by way of a slump sale to IIFL Securities Alternate Asset Management.JSW Steel: The company incorporated JSW Green Steel as a wholly owned subsidiary in Mumbai.Emami: The company made an investment of Rs 1.95 crore in Cannis Lupus Services to acquire a 30% stake.KRBL: The company’s India Gate Basmati Rice eyes Rs 200 crore revenue with the regional rice revolution.Kaveri Seeds Co.: The company's buyback starts on Feb. 29 and closes on March 6 for an aggregate maximum amount not exceeding Rs 325 crore.Cyient: The company incorporated Cyient Global Captive Solutions as a wholly owned subsidiary.ICICI Securities: The Securities and Exchange Board of India issues an administrative warning to the company in connection with the inspection of books and records for merchant banking activities.KSB: The company reported revenue of Rs 602.6 crore and net profit of Rs 54.9 crore for Q3.Jubilant Foodworks: The company’s unit DP Eurasia shares got delisted from the London Stock Exchange.Linde India: The company made an investment of Rs 41.09 crore in Zenataris Renewable Energy.Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemical: The Petroleum Ministry has approved the appointment of Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath as the managing director.Venus Pipes and Tubes: The company announced its foray into the fittings business and announced capacity expansion for seamless and welded pipes and tubes. The company announced a capex of Rs 175 crore.Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The company's board is to meet on March 4 to consider and approve the issue and offer of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.Other Stocks: The Nifty Next 50 Index will, from today, include Adani Power, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Jio Financial Service, Power Finance Corporation and REC. The companies will be replacing Adani Wilmar, Muthoot Finance, PI Industries, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, and Shriram Finance.Stocks in the Asia Pacific were trading mixed on Thursday following overnight losses on Wall Street as traders braced for key inflation data.The Nikkei 225 was trading 0.39% lower at 39056.05, and the S&P ASX 200 was trading 0.03% down at 7658.10 as of 7:27 a.m.The US PCE index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, is scheduled for release later today, which will provide clues for the central bank's monetary policy going ahead. The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.17% and 0.55%, respectively, as of Wednesday.Bitcoin extended gains after surging above $60,000 for the first time in more than two years on Wednesday.Brent crude prices were trading above $83 a barrel, and WTI crude was above the $78 mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.27%.The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index's performance in India, was down 24.5 points, or 0.11%, at 22,096 as of 8:14 a.m.India's benchmark equity indices closed over 1% lower on Wednesday as Reliance Industries Ltd. and bank stocks dragged the most.The NSE Nifty 50 ended 247.20 points, or 1.11%, down at 21,951.15, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 790.34 points, or 1.08%, lower at 72,304.88.Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for the third consecutive session.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,879.2 crore; domestic institutional investors remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 1,827.4 crore, the NSE data showed.The Indian rupee weakened by 3 paise to close at 82.93 against the U.S. dollar.