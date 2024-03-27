Prataap Snacks Ltd. rose 6.84% to Rs 1,018.00, the highest level since March 12 on NSE. It pared gains to trade 1.96% higher at Rs 971.50 as of 10:26 a.m. This compares to 0.64% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index. The popular yellow diamond crisp maker has started commercial production unit at Samba in Jammu & Kashmir. The unit with a capacity of 10,000 metric ton intends to produce 10,00 namkeen snacks, fried namkeen pellets, and other namkeen snacks including popcorn, the company said in an exchange filing. .Adani Green Energy Ltd. had operationalised 180 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan.Rajasthan plant has 25-year power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd.Rajasthan plant to produce 540 million units of electricity annually.Source: Exchange Filing.Wockhardt Ltd hit a 5.0% upper circuit and rose to Rs 557.85 apiece, the highest level since March 21. It remained locked in 5% upper circuit, as of 09:53 a.m. This compares to a 0.46% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.The company has raised Rs 480 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement from March 20 to March 26, the company said in the exchange filing. It has risen 268.95% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 54.94..ABB India Ltd. rose 6.57% to Rs 6,319.55. It is trading 6.09% higher at Rs 6,219, compared to 0.44% advance on NSE Nifty 50 index. UBS has maintained 'Buy' rating on ABB India Ltd., and raised the price target to Rs 7,550 from Rs 5,380 earlier. This implied an upside potential of 26%. UBS expects margin improvement, which enhance the premium valuation. The scrip has risen 89.28% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 76, indicating that stock may be overbought.Out of 29 analysts tracking the company, 15 maintain a 'buy' rating, eight recommend a 'hold,' and six suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside 16%..Central Depository Services India Ltd. has 77.2 lakh shares or 7.4% equity changed hands in a large trade, reported Bloomberg.Buyers and sellers are not known immediately. .India's benchmark indices recouped losses to open higher on Wednesday, lead by gains in Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd.As of 09:21 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 57.60 points or 0.26% higher at 22,062.30, and the S&P BSE Sensex 162.92 points or 0.22% higher at 72,633.22. The Nifty 50 has reversed its previous day gains and crossover of 22,200 will give an upward breakout on the higher side to test the highs, said Vikas Jain, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.The inside range candle will give an either side breakout from the current range and 21,900 would act as trend reversal level. The hourly RSI is moving upwards and crossover of the averages would give a swift up move along with the broader markets momentum, Jain added. ."On the hourly chart, it appears that the Index is forming an inverted head and shoulder formation where a level of 22,200 will be considered as a breakout point (neckline), and in that case, the target is 22,640," said Aditya Gaggar, director, Progressive Shares..Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and State Bank of India added to the benchmark index.Britannia Industries Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., ITC Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Nestle India Ltd. limited gains to the index..On NSE, 11 sectors advanced, and one declined. The NSE Nifty Media index rose the most among peers to become the top performer. The NSE Nifty FMCG was the worst performing sector. .Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Midcap was 0.63% higher, and the S&P BSE Smallcap was 0.88% up. On BSE, all sectors advanced with the S&P BSE Oil & Gas sector rose over 1% to become the top performing sector among peers..Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 2,048 stocks advanced, 818 stocks declined, and 118 stocks remained unchanged on BSE. .At pre-open, the NSE Nifty 50 was 49.80 points or 0.23% higher at 22,054.50, and the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.31% or 221.86 points higher at 72,692.16..The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.09%.Source: Bloomberg.The local currency weakened by 4 paise to open at 83.33 against the U.S. Dollar.It closed at 83.29 a dollar on Tuesday.Source: Bloomberg.UPL is in process of completing formalities for rights issue.Clarifies after receiving queries from investors regarding proposed rights issue aggregating up to Rs 4,200 crore.Source: Exchange Filing.U.S. Dollar Index at 104.32U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.23%\tBrent crude down 0.64% at $85.70 per barrel Nymex crude down 0.60% at $81.13 per barrel GIFT Nifty down 23 points or 0.1% at 22,044.50 as of 8:24 a.m.Bitcoin was up 0.91% at $70,461.25.Asian Stocks Tick Higher After Wall Street Decline: Markets Wrap.Opens 90-day downside catalyst watch Expects disappointing e-auction price trends in Q4E-auction premium to FSA prices at 39% in Feb'24, lowest since July'21Expect e-auction volume at 70mt in FY25. Expects 10% change in e-auction volumes to impact EPS by 2.3%Key risks: lower volumes on weak power demand.OMCs to benefit from, shift in government stance towards PSUs Valuations remain undemanding, at discounts to historical valuesMargin outlook favourable in refining and marketingIntegrated margins to sustain above historical averages over FY25-26OMCs may return to dynamic fuel pricing under the next government. Key risks: Political uncertainty, oil price spike..The brokerage raised the price target to Rs 7,550 apiece from Rs 5,380 apiece earlier, implying an upside of 26%.Electrification and motion will drive growth and margins. Believe ABB is best play on infrastructure scale-up in voltage electrification.Expects significant scope to ramp up voltage electrification portfolio where it trails Schneider and SIEM.Assume better growth in export orders with premium product mix & operating leverage.Expect improvement in margins, which should support premium valuation.Expects cash return on cash invested to expand by 270 bps to 12% in FY27Expect capex to fall sequentiallyExpect 17% Ebitda CAGR over FY24-27RIL investments in next 3 years to be less capex heavy, higher in returns with short gestation period.Beige Pares Stake In Mankind Pharma For Rs 2,470 Crore.The Indian rupee closed stronger on Tuesday after the dollar index came off from an over one-month high..India Prepares For Complete Interoperability In Digital Bill Payments.Nifty March futures down by 0.32% to 22,088.55 at a premium of 83.85 points.Nifty March futures open interest down by 22%.Nifty Bank March futures down by 0.43% to 46,717.55 at a premium of 117.35 points.Nifty Bank March futures open interest down by 21.6%.Nifty Options March 28 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,000.Bank Nifty Options March 27 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 47,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 46,000.Securities in ban period: SAIL..New Surrender-Value Regulations Largely Neutral To Life Insurers: Bajaj Allianz CEO.Narayana Hrudalaya: To meet investors on March 29.Shyam Metalics and Energy: To meet investors on March 27.Blue Dart: To meet investors on March 29.Torrent Power: To meet investors on April 1 and 3.Pidilite industries: To meet analysts and investors on March 29.R R Kable: To meet investors on March 27..L&T To Raise Rs 7,500 Crore Through Term Loans, Non-Convertible Debentures.Pidilite Industries: Promoter Maithili Parekh sold 18.6 lakh shares on March 22.Sapphire Foods India: Promoter Sagista Realty Advisors sold 34,037 shares on March 22.V.S.T. Tillers Tractors: Promoter Arun Vellore Surendra bought 5,000 shares.Gokul Agro Resources: Promoter Ritika Infracon bought 14.2 lakh shares on March 22.Bharat Wire Ropes: Promoter Gyanshankar Investment & Trading bought 40,000 shares on March 19..Jubilant FoodWorks: Promoter Jubilant Consumer created a pledge for 11.58 crore shares on March 22..Sanofi, Cipla Join Hands To Expand Reach Of CNS Portfolio In India.Mankind Pharma: Beige sold 1.16 crore shares (2.9%) at Rs 2122.51 apiece.Rishabh Instruments: Ashika Global Securities bought 2.16 lakh shares (0.56%) at Rs 420.08 apiece and Yaduka Financial Services sold 2.16 lakh shares (0.56%) at Rs 420.07 apiece.Spacenet Enterprises India: Suvi Rubber sold 29.83 lakh shares (0.56%) at Rs 25.9 apiece.Rama Steel Tubes: Sajm Global Impex sold 25 lakh shares (0.49%) at Rs 13.34 apiece, Hemali Pathik Thakkar sold 25 lakh shares (0.49%) at Rs 13.18 apiece, Sajm Global Impex bought 25 lakh shares (0.49%) at Rs 12.87 apiece and Hemali Pathik Thakkar bought 25 lakh shares (0.49%) at Rs 12.85 apiece..Bharti Hexacom Sets IPO Price Band At Rs 542-570 Per Share.SRM Contractors: The Rs 130.2-crore issue was subscribed 3.56 times on its first day. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (6.26 times), retail investors (3.54 times), and institutional investors (1.57 times)..CDSL: Standard Chartered plans to sell the entire stake of 7.18% via block deal. The floor price is set at Rs 1,672 per equity share.Wipro: The company has transferred its entire shareholding by Wipro Holdings (UK) in Wipro Gulf LLC to Wipro IT Services UK Societas.Titan: TCL Watches Switzerland AG ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary after liquidation.Sanofi India and Cipla: The two companies announced an exclusive distribution partnership to expand the reach of the CNS (Central Nervous System) portfolio in India. Cipla will distribute Sanofi India’s six CNS products.Avenue Supermarts: The DMart owner opened three new stores at Karimnagar (Telangana), Narsingi, Hyderabad (Telangana) and Sachin, Surat (Gujarat). The total number of stores as of today stands at 357.Piramal Enterprises: The company has invested Rs 2,000 crore in unit Piramal Capital & Housing Finance by way of subscription to rights issue.IDFC: The company received an NCLT order to seek shareholders' approval on May 17 regarding the scheme of amalgamation of IDFC Financial Holding into and with IDFC and IDFC with IDFC First Bank.Power Grid Corp.: The company successfully commissioned a capacity expansion project in the southern region.Angel One: The company has set a floor price of Rs 2,555.01 apiece for its QIP.Indian Hotels: The company infused $6.5 million as equity in its Netherlands-based wholly-owned arm, IHOCO BV.APL Apollo Tubes: The company has completed the acquisition of 53.57% share capital and voting rights in KML on March 26, 2024, making it a subsidiary. Matrimony.com: The board reappointed Murugavel Janakiraman as Managing Director until March 31, 2026.IIFL Finance: The NBF appointed Arun Kumar Purwar as chairman and an additional non-independent non-executive director effective April 1.Pratap Snacks: Commercial production at its newly set-up unit situated at Khewat commenced.Prism Johnson: The company will consider fundraising via bonds on March 29.Wockhardt: The company raised Rs 480 crore via QIP at an issue price of Rs 517 apiece.Shyam Metalics and Energy: The company's JV obtained a letter of intent for the grant of a composite licence for the Surjagad-1 iron ore block on an area of 1526 hectares in Maharashtra.Lumax Industries: The company will invest Rs 5 crore in its European unit.Praveg: Operations at Praveg’s Safari Velavadar Resort, located near Blackbuck National Park in Gujarat, started.Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: HDFC Mutual Fund increased its shareholding to 9.46% as of March 22.Bharat Dynamics: HDFC Mutual Fund increased its shareholding to 3.02% as of March 22..Standard Chartered Bank Looks To Sell Entire 7.18% Stake In CDSL .Markets in the Asia-Pacific region rose during early trade on Tuesday, with China's industrial profit data in focus.The Nikkei 225 was trading 0.62% higher at 40,650.37, and the S&P ASX 200 was 0.36% higher at 7,808.00 as of 6:29 a.m.U.S. stocks gave up gains during the last hours of the trade, sending the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average to their third straight decline, as investors await the Personal Consumption Expenditure data, due to be released on Friday. The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge will provide fresh cues about the central bank's rate trajectory going forward.The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.28% and 0.08%, respectively, on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.42%.Brent crude was trading down 0.53%, while gold was down 0.06%.The GIFT Nifty was trading 23 points or 0.1% lower at 22,044.50 as of 8:24 a.m.India's benchmark equity indices snapped their three-day rally and ended lower on Tuesday as losses in heavyweights weighed, while broader indices ended higher.The Nifty lost 75.90 points, or 0.34%, to close at 22,020.85, while the Sensex ended down 357.98 points, or 0.49%, at 72,473.96.Overseas investors turned net buyers on Tuesday after three days of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 10.1 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the sixth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 5,024.4 crore, the NSE data showed.The Indian rupee strengthened by 14 paise to close at 83.29 against the U.S. dollar..Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 27.Nifty To Be Range-Bound, Mid And Small Caps To Gain Momentum, Says Analyst