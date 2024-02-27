Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 22,100; Paytm, Religare Enterprise, TVS Motor, Wipro In Focus
Catch all live updates about Indian stock market here on Feb. 27.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Bernstein On Software & IT
Cloud & software are showing some signs of recovery
Enterprise software revenue streams remain more resilient
More new deals closed end of Sept than all of 3Q combined, sign of acceleration from here
AI is starting to change the priorities as IT prepares for AI adoption
Discretionary spend remains muted, select areas of tech spend could accelerate
Cloud and AI partnerships strongest for large IT services - TCS, INFOSYS
Outperform rating on TCS with a target price of Rs 4,170
Outperform rating on Infosys with a target price of Rs 1,740
Outperform rating on TechM with a target price of Rs 1,390
Market perform rating on HCL Tech with a target price of Rs 1,640
Underperform rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 400
Most Asian Markets Decline
Nuvama On Housing Sector
Housing sales in January 2024 increased 8% YoY (down 12% MoM)
New launches continued to fall, sliding down 42% YoY/22% MoM
Unsold inventory continued to correct down 6% YoY with inventory months declining to 15 months pan-India
Average prices in Delhi/Bengaluru witnessing 22-25% jump in prices
Demand increased the most in Hyderabad up 29% YoY, followed by the MMR up ~23% YoY in Jan-24
DLF, Prestige Estates and Brigade Enterprises (each rated ‘BUY’) are the top picks
Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage On Cello World
Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on Cello World with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,100 apiece.
Estimate Cello to grow faster than Industry, robust revenue/Ebitda/Adj. PAT CAGR of 18%/23%/25% over FY23-FY26
Strong brand equity and market penetration to fuel sustainable growth
Expansion of SKUs and distribution reach to aide growth
Key downside risks:
Volatility in key raw material prices;
Dependence on third-party manufacturers;
Intensified competition