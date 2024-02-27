Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 22,100; Paytm, Religare Enterprise, TVS Motor, Wipro In Focus

Cloud & software are showing some signs of recovery

Enterprise software revenue streams remain more resilient

More new deals closed end of Sept than all of 3Q combined, sign of acceleration from here

AI is starting to change the priorities as IT prepares for AI adoption

Discretionary spend remains muted, select areas of tech spend could accelerate

Cloud and AI partnerships strongest for large IT services - TCS, INFOSYS

Outperform rating on TCS with a target price of Rs 4,170

Outperform rating on Infosys with a target price of Rs 1,740

Outperform rating on TechM with a target price of Rs 1,390

Market perform rating on HCL Tech with a target price of Rs 1,640