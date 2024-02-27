NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 22,100; Paytm, Religare Enterprise, TVS Motor, Wipro In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 22,100; Paytm, Religare Enterprise, TVS Motor, Wipro In Focus

Catch all live updates about Indian stock market here on Feb. 27.

27 Feb 2024, 08:53 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE building in Mumbai (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit) </p></div>
NSE building in Mumbai (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Bernstein On Software & IT

  • Cloud & software are showing some signs of recovery

  • Enterprise software revenue streams remain more resilient

  • More new deals closed end of Sept than all of 3Q combined, sign of acceleration from here

  • AI is starting to change the priorities as IT prepares for AI adoption

  • Discretionary spend remains muted, select areas of tech spend could accelerate

  • Cloud and AI partnerships strongest for large IT services - TCS, INFOSYS

  • Outperform rating on TCS with a target price of Rs 4,170

  • Outperform rating on Infosys with a target price of Rs 1,740

  • Outperform rating on TechM with a target price of Rs 1,390

  • Market perform rating on HCL Tech with a target price of Rs 1,640

  • Underperform rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 400

ADVERTISEMENT

Most Asian Markets Decline

Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 22,100; Paytm, Religare Enterprise, TVS Motor, Wipro In Focus

Bitcoin Reclaims $55,000 In More Than Two Years

  • Bitcoin jumped over 2% to trade above the $55,000 mark, the highest in more than two years.

  • It has seen a gain of 138% in the last 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg

ADVERTISEMENT

Nuvama On Housing Sector 

  • Housing sales in January 2024 increased 8% YoY (down 12% MoM)

  • New launches continued to fall, sliding down 42% YoY/22% MoM

  • Unsold inventory continued to correct down 6% YoY with inventory months declining to 15 months pan-India

  • Average prices in Delhi/Bengaluru witnessing 22-25% jump in prices

  • Demand increased the most in Hyderabad up 29% YoY, followed by the MMR up ~23% YoY in Jan-24

  • DLF, Prestige Estates and Brigade Enterprises (each rated ‘BUY’) are the top picks


Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage On Cello World

  • Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on Cello World with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,100 apiece.

  • Estimate Cello to grow faster than Industry, robust revenue/Ebitda/Adj. PAT CAGR of 18%/23%/25% over FY23-FY26

  • Strong brand equity and market penetration to fuel sustainable growth

  • Expansion of SKUs and distribution reach to aide growth

Key downside risks:

  • Volatility in key raw material prices;

  • Dependence on third-party manufacturers;

  • Intensified competition












Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT