The benchmark indices opened flat on Thursday after snapping six days of gains in the previous session. The early market trades come against the mixed opening of its Asian peers after the U.S. Fed noted the risks of cutting rates too quickly.At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 54.3 points, or 0.07%, at 72,677.42 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 26.5 points or 0.12% higher at 22,081.55."We expect some consolidation at current levels in the range of 21,800-22,300 over the next few days and then a decisive move in the next week," Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities said. RSI has witnessed some contraction after the last few hours sell off and could see some retest of the average line, he said. .Technical analysis suggests caution for Nifty after a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern, with geopolitical tensions and company-specific developments adding to market dynamics, according to Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.Wall Street ended on a positive note after Nvidia Corp. forecasted a better-than-expected sales forecast. The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.13% as of Wednesday.Brent crude prices were trading below $83 a barrel, and WTI crude was below the $78 mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.30%, and Bitcoin was above the $51,300 level.

The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.06%.

Source: Bloomberg.

The local currency strengthened 2 paise to at open 82.95 against the U.S. Dollar.

It closed at 82.97 on Wednesday.

Source: Bloomberg.

HZL demerger has undertaken keeping shareholder interest in mind.

To demerge HZL into zinc and silver, recycling to be subsidiary

Targeting output of 1.2 million tonnes and thereafter 1.5 million tonne

Tie-up for 450 MW renewable To take care of energy needs

To reduce carbon emission by 50% by June 2025

Renewable power will bring down the cost of production for HZL.

Hindustan Zinc's Two-Way Spinoff On The Cards, Says Chairperson — Exclusive.

Activity momentum easing but remains above pre-Covid levels.

Q3 growth remained weak in agriculture, started to ease in industrial, remains resilient in services. Near-term rural outlook to depend on rabi crop production, heatwaves in Feb-March remain a key watch.Investment growth in H2 FY24 might be weaker than H1.Real GDP growth to ease to 6.7% year-on-year in Q3 FY24, from 7.6% year-on-year in Q2..Revenue at $22.1 billion vs Bloomberg estimate of $20.41 billion.Adjusted gross margin at 76.7% vs Bloomberg estimate of 75.4%.Data centre revenue at $18.4 billion vs Bloomberg estimate of $17.21 billion.Gaming revenue at $2.9 billion vs Bloomberg estimate of $2.72 billion.Q1 revenue guidance at $24 billion, plus or minus 2%.Source: Bloomberg.Most officials noted the risks of cutting rates too quickly.Some officials showed concerns over the risk of inflation progress stalling.Officials judged policy rate was 'likely at its peak'.Several officials noted potential risk from easier financial conditions.Some Fed officials said slowing runoff could smoothen transition.Officials urged starting 'in-depth discussions' of balance-sheet issues at the March meeting.Banking risks were seen as much lower than earlier, but some firms had 'vulnerabilites' that warranted monitoring.Source: Bloomberg.Stocks Rally On Nvidia Results, Japan Nears Record: Markets Wrap.U.S. Dollar Index at 103.92U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.30%Brent crude up 0.11% at $83.12 per barrel Nymex crude up 0.15% at $78.03 per barrel GIFT Nifty was up 36 or 0.16% at 22,141 as of 07:51 a.m. Bitcoin down up 0.14% at $51,316.05.Regulators Need Not Be Too Conservative, Should Respond Fast To 'Accidents' In Financial Sector: Uday Kotak.Nifty February futures down by 0.82% to 22,070.15 at a premium of 15.1 points.Nifty February futures open interest down by 1.4%.Nifty Bank February futures down by 0.53% to 47,024.85 at a premium of 5.15 points.Nifty Bank February futures open interest down by 0.4%.Nifty Options Feb 22 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,500.Bank Nifty Options Feb 29 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 47,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 45,000.Securities in ban period: Ashok Leyland, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Canara Bank, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, India Cement, Indus Tower, National Aluminium, Piramal enterprise, PVR Inox, RBL Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprise..Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Jubilant Industries, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores.Ex/record Dividend: Tide Water Oil, NHPC.Ex/record Bonus issue: Mas Financial Services.Moved into short-term ASM framework: Automotive Stampings and Assemblies, BLS E-Services, Centum Electronics, Entertainment Network (India).Moved out of short-term ASM framework: IRB Infrastructure Developers, Oracle Financial Services Software, Parag Milk Foods, Trent..Vedanta Seconds Supreme Court's Panel Proposal For Sterlite Copper Plant Revival.Narayan Hrudalaya: To meet analysts and investors on Feb 27.Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals: To meet analysts and investors on Feb 28, 29.Jindal Saw: To meet analysts and investors on Feb 26.Pidilite Industries: To meet analysts and investors on Feb 27.State Bank of India: To meet analysts and investors on Feb 26.Voltas: To meet analysts and investors on Feb 26, 27, and 29.Brigade Enterprise: To meet analysts and investors on Feb 23.Patel Engineering: To meet analysts and investors on Feb 26.Global Health: To meet analysts and investors on Feb 26,27 and 28.Tega Industries: To meet analysts and investors on Feb 26.RPG Life Sciences: To meet analysts and investors on Feb 29.RR Kabel: To meet analysts and investors on Feb 29.Mahindra Holidays: To meet analysts and investors on Feb 27..Resolutions At Upcoming Byju's EGM Ineffective Till Next Hearing: Karnataka High Court.Steel Strips Wheels: Promoter Dheeraj Garg released a pledge of 29.08 lakh shares on Feb 21.Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Promoter Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala created a pledge of 4.5 lakh shares on Feb 15.Gensol Engineering: Promoter Gensol Ventures created a pledge of 7.5 lakh shares on Feb 14..Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Ashok Vaswani Has This To Say About His First 45 Days.Sasken Technologies: Promoter Shirish Bhagwanlal Mody sold 1,335 shares on Feb 20..Markets Look Nervous, Expect Valuation Correction Soon, Say Analysts .Poly Medicure: Lighthouse India III Equity Investors sold 12.9 lakh shares (1.34%) at Rs 1,550.06 apiece..Who Is Vying For Businesses Of Paytm Payments Bank? — NDTV Profit Exclusive.Devyani International: Yum Restaurants India sold 5.3 crore shares (4.4%), while Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 80 lakh shares (0.66%), Societe Generale bought 50.75 lakh shares (0.42%), Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund bought 50 lakh shares (0.41%), Sundaram Mutual Fund bought 48 lakh shares (0.39%), Government of Singapore bought 44.43 lakh shares (0.36%), Employees Provident Fund bought 38 lakh shares (0.31%), and among others at Rs 164.1 apiece.Campus Activewear: QRG Investments and Holdings sold 40.65 lakh shares (1.33%), while SBI Mutual Fund bought 40.65 lakh shares (1.33%) at Rs 245 apiece..Jubilant FoodWorks To Replicate Its 20-Minute Pizza Delivery Promise For Popeyes.Juniper Hotels: The public issue was subscribed to 0.11 times on day 1. The bids were led by retail investors (0.52 times), non-institutional investors (0.06 times), and no bids by institutional investors.GPT Healthcare: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Thursday. The price band is set from Rs 177 to Rs 186 per share apiece. The Rs 525.14 crore-IPO is combination of fresh issue of Rs 40 crore and offer of sale of Rs 485.14 crores. The company has raised 157.5 crore from anchor investors..Juniper Hotels IPO Subscribed 11% On Day One.Sugar stocks: The government announced hiking the sugarcane fair and remunerative price by Rs 25 to Rs 340 per quintal for the 2024–25 season starting in October. FRP is the minimum price that mills have to pay to sugarcane growers.Eureka Forbes: Promoter Lunolux plans to divest up to a 12% stake in the company for Rs 1,148.7 crore via block deals.Zee Entertainment Enterprise: SEBI might issue a show cause notice to the company next month in a fund diversion case.Axis Bank: Moody's affirmed the lender's long-term deposit ratings at 'Baa3' with a stable outlook, saying India's favourable operating environment offers the bank an opportunity to further strengthen its market position.NBCC: The company received in-principal approval from the Greater Noida Authority for the development of unused and purchasable floor area ratios in furtherance of existing Amrapali projects valued at Rs 10,000 crore.Brigade Enterprises, PVP Ventures: The companies signed joint development agreement to develop a 2.5 million square feet, high-rise residential project in Chennai with a revenue potential of about Rs 2,000 crore. The company unit signed a 45-year lease agreement with the landowners to build a 250-room resort on East Coast Road in Chennai.Home First Finance: The company received a corporate agent licence from the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India for soliciting life, general and health insurance.Grasim Industries: The company will launch Birla Opus Paints Business and will inaugurate three plants.UPL: The company incorporated a step-down subsidiary, Advanta Seeds Hungary, for the seeds business.South Indian Bank: The lender announced a Rs 1,151 crore rights issue. It will offer 52 crore shares at Rs 22 per share. The issue opens on March 6 and closes on March 20, and the record date is set as Feb. 27. The rights ratio is set at 1 share for every 4 shares held.Salasar Techno Engineering: The company said it is confident of getting firm orders to manufacture and supply monopoles amounting to Rs 200 crores within the next 12 months.SG Mart: The company incorporated a unit in Dubai in the name of SG Mart FZE.Sula Vineyards: The company announced that the Maharashtra government has issued a GR for the continuation of the Wine Industrial Promotion Scheme for a period of eight years.J. Kumar Infraprojects: Madan Biyani has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer.LTIMindtree: The company signed an MoU with Eurolife FFH to establish Gen Al and digital hubs in Europe and Mumbai.Grauer and Weil: The board will consider the bonus issue on Feb. 26..SEBI Likely To Issue Show Cause Notice To Zee Next Month In Fund Diversion Case.Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region were trading mixed after the U.S. Fed noted the risks of cutting rates too quickly, while some officials expressed concerns over the risk of inflation progress stalling.The Nikkei 225 was trading 1.46% higher at 38,819, and the S&P ASX 200 was trading up 0.14% at 7,598.Wall Street ended on a positive note after Nvidia Corp. forecasted a better-than-expected sales forecast. The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.13% as of Wednesday.The Bank of Korea kept its benchmark seven-day repurchase repo rate unchanged at 3.5% today, in line with the Bloomberg Survey's forecast. The central bank also maintained growth and inflation forecasts.Brent crude prices were trading below $83 a barrel, and WTI crude was below the $78 mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.30%, and Bitcoin was above the $51,300 level.The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was up 36 or 0.16%, at 22,141 as of 7:51 a.m.India’s benchmark stock indices erased early gains and declined sharply to snap a six-session rally on Wednesday, ahead of the announcement of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.The S&P BSE Sensex closed 434.31 points, or 0.59%, lower at 72,623.09, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 141.90 points, or 0.64%, to end at 22,055.05.Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Wednesday after two consecutive days of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 284.7 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 411.6 crore, the NSE data showed.The Indian currency strengthened 6 paise to open at Rs 82.91 against the U.S. dollar..Fed Minutes Show Most Officials Flagged Risks Of Cutting Rates Too Quickly