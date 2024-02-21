Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 22,200; Zee, Hindalco Industries, Mind Corp In Focus

NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 22,200; Zee, Hindalco Industries, Mind Corp In Focus
Get all live updates on Indian stock markets here on Feb. 21.

21 Feb 2024, 08:59 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>BSE Headquarters in Mumbai. Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit</p></div>
BSE Headquarters in Mumbai. Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Devyani International Has 4.3% Equity Change Hands In Large Pre-Market Trade

  • Devyani International had 5.23 crore shares changed hands in a large pre-market trade.

  • The company had 4.3% equity changed hands at Rs 164.1 apiece.

  • Buyers and sellers are not known immediately.

Source: Bloomberg

Citi's India Equity Strategy 

  • Interest in India remains high

  • Increased interest among Global ex-US funds as India’s weightage has gone up from 2% to ~5% in last 5yrs

  • Investors view top-down India as attractive

  • High valuations remains the key struggle leading to money staying on sidelines

  • IT Sector Outlook - Improvement in FY25E is widely expected


J.P. Morgan On India Equity Strategy

  • J.P. Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Hospitals to 'Overweight', and downgraded it to consumer Staples to neutral.

  • Nifty 50's ex-financial revenue/PAT came at +5%/15%YoY

  • Softer commodity prices with low energy and freight cost benefitted volume drive.

  • Real estate, consumer discretionary had most beats

  • Financials, IT had most misses

  • Expects input cost benefit to taper

  • The focus is to shift it to business strength and Balancesheet.

Most Asian Markets Trade Lower

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 104.04

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.29%

  • Brent crude up 0.33% at $82.61 per barrel

  • Nymex crude down 1.28% at $78.18 per barrel

  • GIFT Nifty down 27.5 points or 0.12% at 22,251.00 as of 8:25 a.m

  •  Bitcoin was up 0.16% at $52,118.66

