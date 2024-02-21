Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 22,200; Zee, Hindalco Industries, Mind Corp In Focus
Get all live updates on Indian stock markets here on Feb. 21.
Devyani International Has 4.3% Equity Change Hands In Large Pre-Market Trade
Devyani International had 5.23 crore shares changed hands in a large pre-market trade.
The company had 4.3% equity changed hands at Rs 164.1 apiece.
Buyers and sellers are not known immediately.
Source: Bloomberg
Citi's India Equity Strategy
Interest in India remains high
Increased interest among Global ex-US funds as India’s weightage has gone up from 2% to ~5% in last 5yrs
Investors view top-down India as attractive
High valuations remains the key struggle leading to money staying on sidelines
IT Sector Outlook - Improvement in FY25E is widely expected
J.P. Morgan On India Equity Strategy
J.P. Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Hospitals to 'Overweight', and downgraded it to consumer Staples to neutral.
Nifty 50's ex-financial revenue/PAT came at +5%/15%YoY
Softer commodity prices with low energy and freight cost benefitted volume drive.
Real estate, consumer discretionary had most beats
Financials, IT had most misses
Expects input cost benefit to taper
The focus is to shift it to business strength and Balancesheet.
Most Asian Markets Trade Lower
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 104.04
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.29%
Brent crude up 0.33% at $82.61 per barrel
Nymex crude down 1.28% at $78.18 per barrel
GIFT Nifty down 27.5 points or 0.12% at 22,251.00 as of 8:25 a.m
Bitcoin was up 0.16% at $52,118.66