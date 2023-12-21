Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trading Above 21,100; Zee, Mazagon Dock, BSE In Focus
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Emkay Sees Multiple Initiatives To Accelerate Landmark Cars' Growth
Emkay Global Financial Services said in analyst meet multiple initiatives underway to accelerate growth of Landmark Cars.
Pre-owned car sales, car care business, digital transformation, after-sales business
Uniquely positioned to address the pre-owned car opportunity
Used car sales represent strong growth opportunity in the U.S.
Company expects no additional investment for the venture
Initiative launched on pilot basis with Mercedes
Refurbished cars to be bought on EMI, to be rolled out for other brands next year
Most Asian Markets Fall
Pharma Stocks In focus; DGCI Asks To Put Warning On Anti-Cold Drugs
DCGI issues letter to the drugs controllers of states and Union territories.
Orders anti cold producers to include warning on product for infants.
Drugs containing chlorpheniramine Maleate and Phenylephrine in specific units to not be prescribed to infants below four years.
Manufacturers to mention warning that FDC should not be used in children below four years of age on label and package.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, IPCA Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline to get impacted
Source - Official letter by Drugs Controller General (India)
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 102.31
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.86%
Brent crude down 0.68% at $79.16 per barrel
Nymex crude down 0.62% at $73.76 per barrel
GIFT Nifty was 0.18% up at 21,129 as of 07:21 a.m.
Bitcoin was down 0.02% at $43,441.12.
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures down 1.66% to 21,169.5 at a premium of 19.35 points.
Nifty December futures open interest up 2.49%.
Nifty Bank December futures down 1.37% to 47,349.85 at a discount of 95.45 points.
Nifty Bank December futures open interest up 0.9%.
Nifty Options Dec 21 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 21,500 and maximum put open interest at 21,000.
Bank Nifty Options Dec 28 Expiry: Maximum call open Interest at 48,000 and maximum put open interest at 46,000.
Securities in the ban period: Ashok Leyland, Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Indus Tower, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminum, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, SAIL.