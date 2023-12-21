Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trading Above 21,100; Zee, Mazagon Dock, BSE In Focus

NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trading Above 21,100; Zee, Mazagon Dock, BSE In Focus
Catch all the latest updates on the markets here.

21 Dec 2023, 08:20 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tilt up of BSE building in Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Tilt up of BSE building in Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Emkay Sees Multiple Initiatives To Accelerate Landmark Cars' Growth

  • Emkay Global Financial Services said in analyst meet multiple initiatives underway to accelerate growth of Landmark Cars.

  • Pre-owned car sales, car care business, digital transformation, after-sales business

  • Uniquely positioned to address the pre-owned car opportunity

  • Used car sales represent strong growth opportunity in the U.S.

  • Company expects no additional investment for the venture

  • Initiative launched on pilot basis with Mercedes

  • Refurbished cars to be bought on EMI, to be rolled out for other brands next year

Most Asian Markets Fall

Pharma Stocks In focus; DGCI Asks To Put Warning On Anti-Cold Drugs

  • DCGI issues letter to the drugs controllers of states and Union territories.

  • Orders anti cold producers to include warning on product for infants.

  • Drugs containing chlorpheniramine Maleate and Phenylephrine in specific units to not be prescribed to infants below four years.

  • Manufacturers to mention warning that FDC should not be used in children below four years of age on label and package.

  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, IPCA Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline to get impacted

Source - Official letter by Drugs Controller General (India)

Global Cues

U.S. Dollar Index at 102.31

U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.86%

Brent crude down 0.68% at $79.16 per barrel

Nymex crude down 0.62% at $73.76 per barrel 

GIFT Nifty was 0.18% up at 21,129 as of 07:21 a.m. 

Bitcoin was down 0.02% at $43,441.12.


F&O Cues

  • Nifty December futures down 1.66% to 21,169.5 at a premium of 19.35 points.

  • Nifty December futures open interest up 2.49%.

  • Nifty Bank December futures down 1.37% to 47,349.85 at a discount of 95.45 points.

  • Nifty Bank December futures open interest up 0.9%.

  • Nifty Options Dec 21 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 21,500 and maximum put open interest at 21,000.

  • Bank Nifty Options Dec 28 Expiry: Maximum call open Interest at 48,000 and maximum put open interest at 46,000.

  • Securities in the ban period: Ashok Leyland, Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Indus Tower, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminum, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, SAIL.

