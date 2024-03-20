India's benchmark indices recovered losses at open, tracking gains in Asian peers, and on Wall Street as investors keenly wait for the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting, due to be published later today.Eicher Motors Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. added to the gains in the benchmark indices. As of 09:22 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 index was trading 65.00 points or 0.30% higher at 21,882.45, and the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 191.49 points or 0.27% higher at 72,203.54. The U.S. central bank is expected to maintain the pause in the monetary. However, market participants will closely monitor Chair Jerome Powell's remarks, and dot plots for cues on rate trajectory moving ahead. The Fed fund future traders are betting 99% chance of rates to remain unchanged at 5.25-5.55% in Fed's March monetary policy meeting, according to CME FedWatch Tool.."The Indian market did not participate in the rally in the last few sessions after the market regulator SEBI and AMF have directed fund houses to provide additional disclosures for small and mid-cap funds from this month," said Vikas Jain, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.As a result, traders were booking profit at a higher level and skip the higher market volatility. Recent fall is a good buying opportunity for a longer term perspective in the strong fundamental stocks. Realty, financial, auto, IT and PSUs stocks are looking attractive on account of favourable risk reward ratio, Jain said..Infosys Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. added positively to the benchmark indices.ICICI Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. limited gains in the benchmark indices. .On NSE, all sectoral indices were trading in positive with the Nifty Auto index emerging as the top leader. .At pre-open, the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 26.45 points or 0.12% higher at 21,843.90, and the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 24.81points or 0.034% higher at 72,036.86..L&T Technology Services Ltd. will train 1,000 engineers in 3 years on Nvidia's gen-AI software NeMo.Source: Exchange filing.The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.10%.Source: Bloomberg.The local currency strengthened by 4 paise to open at 83 against the U.S. Dollar.It closed at 83.04 a dollar on Tuesday.Source: Bloomberg.Oriana Power Ltd. received an order worth Rs 14.9 crore for 3 MWp project from Mormugao Port Authority in Goa.Source: Exchange filing.UBS upgraded Eicher Motors Ltd.'s rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 5,000 from earlier Rs 4,300.RE's upcoming 450cc platform launch to address competition and growth concerns.Rival launches have not been able to ramp up volume meaningfully.Replacement demand remains ripe.Competition has not breached RE's qualitative/emotive edgeExports to deliver strong double-digit growth in medium termForecast an 18% EBITDA CAGR in FY24-26, 11% ahead of consensus in PAT by FY26Trading at a 17% discount to peers compared to 47% premium (last five years average)..Zomato Ltd. has decided to remove the on-ground segregation of vegetarian fleet using the colour green.All riders, including regular and vegetarian fleet, will wear the colour red.Same-colour uniforms will ensure that delivery partners are not incorrectly associated with non-veg food.Same uniform will ensure that delivery partners are not targeted by RWAs during 'special days'.Source: Deepindar Goyal on X.Zomato Won't Segregate Veg, Non-Veg Fleets By Colour After Backlash.JP Morgan initiates on Cyient with an Outperform; TP: 2600Diversified portfolio with a wider addressable market to tapCiyent's 80% of portfolio seeing strong demand led by Aero, Telecom (wireline) & sustainabilityStrong margin execution that has bridged gap with its peersRe-rating potential: inexpensive valuations (20x FY26E PE vs peers 35x).U.S. Dollar Index at 103.88U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.29%\tBrent crude down 0.22% at $87.19 per barrel Nymex crude down 0.35% at $83.18 per barrel GIFT Nifty up 45 points or 0.21% at 21,944.00 as of 8:16 a.m.Bitcoin was down 2.62% at $62,076.24 .Asia Stocks Echo U.S. Rally With Eyes On Fed Meet: Markets Wrap.Nuvama retains 'buy' on Dabur with target price of Rs 680 apiece.Focus on premiumisation and scaling up existing categories to new adjacenciesBoost profits via price hikes (6.1% in 9MFY24)Target of 20%-plus Ebitda margin and 8–10% A&P spendsTargeting direct reach of 1.6 million outlets (existing 1.4 million) in near termSustainability of rural business remains keyexpect Q4FY24 volumes to rise by a mid-single digit with margin expansion.Bernstein rates Bajaj Auto an 'outperform' with a revised target price of Rs 9,400 apiece.Increased near-term and long-term estimates for Bajaj Auto.Key levers: improvement in exports, pick up in domestic volumes.Revised the long-term revenue/ Ebitda growth estimates by 1-2%Value ascribed to the EV business is $1.6bn.Expect EV venture to have 12% market share in E-scoters by FY30..JP Morgan initiates coverage of Tata Tech with an 'underperform' and sets target price at Rs 800 apiece.While ER&D remains a star sector.The company has high client concentration with limited evidence in scaling non-anchor clients.Expects low earnings CAGR of 16% over FY24-26E vs peer avg of 18%Believe valuations are excessive at 53x 1-year forward P/E.Target price for HPCL/IOCL/BPCL raise to Rs 570/195/735Believes overhang on marketing margins has passedBelieve OMCs will be allowed to revert to daily prices post elections Factor marketing margins of Rs 3 per literHealthy refining outlook over CY24/25Favorable demand-supply, global inventory levels to support refining segment Expect refining margins of $9 per barrel.Nifty Breaks Support Level, Can Get Into 'Trouble' If It Drops Below 21,800: Analyst.Nifty March futures down by 1.14% to 21,886.5 at a premium of 69.05 points.Nifty March futures open interest down by 6%.Nifty Bank March futures up by 0.67% to 46,449.05 at a premium of 64.25 points.Nifty Bank March futures open interest up by 0.65%.Nifty Options March 21 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,000.Bank Nifty Options March 20 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 47,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 45,000.Securities in ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Biocon, Hindustan Copper, Indus Tower, Piramal Enterprise, RBL Bank, Sail, and Zee Entertainment Enterprise..ICICI Prudential MF Buys Star Health's Shares For Rs 193 Crore.The Indian rupee weakened by 13 paise to close at 83.04 against the U.S. Dollar.Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Sanghi Industries,Price band revised from 5% to 20%: Platinum Industries.Ex/record bonus issue: Advani Hotels and Resorts, Paisalo DigitalEx/record buyback: Dwarikesh Sugar Industries.Moved out into short-term ASM framework: Saurashtra Cement,Moved out short-term ASM framework: Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals, Tata Chemicals..ATC Telecom To Convert OCDs Issued By Vodafone Idea Into Shares Worth Rs 1,440 Crore.Crompton Greaves and Consumer Electric: To meet analysts and investors on March 22 and 26.Tilaknagar Industries: To meet analysts and investors on March 22.Adani Ports: To meet analysts and investors on March 26 and 27.GE Power India: To meet analysts and investors on April 4.UltraTech Cement: To meet analysts and investors on March 20.Man Infraconstruction: To meet analysts and investors on March 22..Zomato Launches Separate Fleet For Pure Vegetarian Food Orders.Mangalore Chemical and Fertilizers: Promoter Zuari Agro Chemicals created a pledge of 3.5 lakh shares on March 15..Deccan Gold Mines Arm Discovers Gold, Lithium Reserves In Tanzania.Gokul Agro Resources: Promoter Ritika Infracon bought 1.09 lakh shares on March 18.Bharat Wire Ropes: Promoter Gyanshankar bought 2.86 lakh shares on March 13.Star Cement: Promoter Prem Kumar Bhajanka acquired 24,801 shares on March 15..LT Foods: Abakkus Asset Manager LLP bought 33.93 lakh shares (0.97%) at Rs 162.04 apiece.Rama Steel Tubes: SKSE Securities bought 62.06 lakh shares (1.22%) at Rs 15.1 apiece, while Share India Securities sold 26.28 lakh shares (0.51%) at Rs 15.15 apiece.Star Health and Allied Services: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 35.74 lakh shares (0.61%) at Rs 540 apiece..Aditya Birla Sun Life Promoters To Opt For Greenshoe Option In OFS.Tata Consultancy Services: The U.S.-based Central Bank selected TCS BaNCS to update core technology infra.UltraTech Cement: The composite scheme of arrangement between Kesoram Industries and UltraTech Cement has been successfully completed, marking a significant milestone for both companies.Aditya Birla Capital: Promoter to exercise a green shoe option for shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.GPT Healthcare: The company's revenue rose 4% YoY to Rs 96.6 crore, and net profit rose 37.4% YoY to Rs 11.5 crore for Q3 FY24.KIOCL: The company installed four vertical pressure filters in the pellet plant unit at Mangalore, with the capacity of each filter at 100 tn/hr.Shakti Pumps: The board approved the QIP of up to Rs 200 crore at a floor price of Rs 1,272.09 per share.Matrimony.com: The board approved the re-appointment of Murugavel Janakiraman as managing director for three years, effective April 1.Care Ratings: The board approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in GIFT City, Gujarat.Patanjali Foods: The company issued clarification that the Supreme Court order relates to ads for ayurvedic products and medicines from Patanjali Ayurved and has no bearing on the company.Rushil Decor: The company incorporated the unit Rushil Modala Ply for the manufacturing and sale of plywood and allied products.Aurobindo Pharma: The company received USFDA approval for Mometasone Furoate Monohydrate nasal spray.Apollo Hospital: The company redesignated Madhu Sasidhar as President and CEO, Hospitals Division, effective April 1.Narayan Hrudayalaya: The company approved an allotment of 30,000 NCDs worth Rs 300 crore on a private placement basis.NBCC: The company’s subsidiary, HSCC (India), has secured a Rs 14 crore work order for lab equipment procurement for the Himachal Pharma Testing Lab.Deccan Gold Mines: Unit Deccan Gold Tanzania has discovered gold and lithium reserves in Tanzania, a significant step towards the company's strategy to diversify into critical minerals.IFCI: The company has approved a preferential issue of equity shares worth Rs 500 crore to the government for FY24.Persistent System: The company acquired a 100% shareholding of Persistent Systems U.K. from Aepona Group.Samvardhana Motherson International: The company has announced the acquisition of an 81% stake in the Yachiyo 4W business and 100% equity capital in Yachiyo India manufacturing.Indiabulls Housing: The board approved offering a circular for foreign currency-denominated bonds.SKF India: The company appointed Mukund Vasudevan as President, Industrial Region, India and Southeast Asia..UltraTech Cement Gets CCI's Nod To Acquire Kesoram Cement.Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region powered ahead, mirroring the gains made in the U.S. market, which gears up for the latest monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve.The Kospi was trading 1.05% higher at 2,684.6, and the S&P ASX 200 was trading 0.12% higher at 7,712.5 as of 6:28 a.m.A rebound in U.S. tech stocks helped the S&P 500 touch a new record high. The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.56% and 0.39%, respectively, as of Tuesday.The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.29%, and Bitcoin was above the 63,000 level. Brent crude was trading beyond $87 a barrel, whereas WTI crude was above the $83 mark.At 8:16 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was 45 points or 0.21% higher at 21,944.00.India's benchmark stock indices fell to their lowest level in over a month on Tuesday, dragged by losses in the shares of IT companies.The Nifty closed 238.25 points, or 1.08%, lower at 21,817.45—the lowest level since Feb. 13—while the Sensex fell 736.37 points, or 1.01%, to end at 72,012.05—the lowest since Feb. 14.Overseas investors became net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday.Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,421.5 crore, and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the third day and mopped up equities worth Rs 7,449.5 crore, the NSE data showed. This comes on a day when 2.02 crore shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. changed hands in five large trades.The Indian rupee weakened by 13 paise to close at Rs 83.04 against the U.S. dollar.