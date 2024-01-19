Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 21,500; RIL, SBI, Lupin, HUL In Focus
Catch live updates about Indian stock markets here on Jan. 19
DRI Conducts Searches At Dixon Tech Manufacturing Arm
Dixon Technologies Ltd's manufacturing arm got searched by Director of Revenue Intelligence on Jan 17
Issues raised by DRI are interpretational in nature, co says no material impact
Stand committed to defend interpretation using all recourse available
Alert: DRI stands for Directorate of Revenue Intelligence
Jefferies On India Pharmaceuticals
Rated Hold for Concord Biotech with target price of Rs 1,440
Rated Hold for Divi's Laboratories with target price of Rs 3,610
Rated Buy for Gland Pharma with target price of Rs 2,250
Rated Underperform for Laurus labs with target price of Rs 290
Rated Buy for Piramal Pharma with target price of Rs 170
Rated Hold for Syngene International with target price of Rs 770
Motilal Oswal Keeps 'Buy' Rating On IndiaMart
The brokerage maintained a "buy" rating on IndiaMart at Rs 3000 target
Deliver weak Q3 performance
Weak paying supplier addition a near-term concern for INMART
View INMART as long-term play on MSMEs transitioning to online model
Estimate INMART to deliver 21.5% revenue CAGR over FY23-26
Estimate cons. EBITDA margin of 28.2%/30.6% in FY25/FY26
Zydus Lifesciences Gets Licensing & Supply Deal With Synthon
Zydus Lifesciences Lts got an exclusive licensing & supply agreement with Synthon for Palbociclib Tablets for US market
Alert: Palbociclib is generic version of Ibrance
Jeffries Rates 'Buy' On IIFL Finance At Target Price Rs 765
Affordable housing demand in metros, Tier1 is soft
Growth in MFI is expected to moderate, recalibrating growth in digital as well
NIM surprised positively, expect some moderation
Asset quality stable, balanced mix to keep credit costs controlled
Healthy profit growth expected to continue