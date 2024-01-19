NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 21,500; RIL, SBI, Lupin, HUL In Focus
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 21,500; RIL, SBI, Lupin, HUL In Focus

Catch live updates about Indian stock markets here on Jan. 19

19 Jan 2024, 08:57 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Source: NDTV Profit/ Vijay Sartape

DRI Conducts Searches At Dixon Tech Manufacturing Arm

  • Dixon Technologies Ltd's manufacturing arm got searched by Director of Revenue Intelligence on Jan 17

  • Issues raised by DRI are interpretational in nature, co says no material impact

  • Stand committed to defend interpretation using all recourse available

  • Alert: DRI stands for Directorate of Revenue Intelligence

Source: Exchange Filing

Jefferies On India Pharmaceuticals

  • Rated Hold for Concord Biotech with target price of Rs 1,440

  • Rated Hold for Divi's Laboratories with target price of Rs 3,610

  • Rated Buy for Gland Pharma with target price of Rs 2,250

  • Rated Underperform for Laurus labs with target price of Rs 290

  • Rated Buy for Piramal Pharma with target price of Rs 170

  • Rated Hold for Syngene International with target price of Rs 770


Motilal Oswal Keeps 'Buy' Rating On IndiaMart

  • The brokerage maintained a "buy" rating on IndiaMart at Rs 3000 target

  • Deliver weak Q3 performance

  • Weak paying supplier addition a near-term concern for INMART

  • View INMART as long-term play on MSMEs transitioning to online model

  • Estimate INMART to deliver 21.5% revenue CAGR over FY23-26

  • Estimate cons. EBITDA margin of 28.2%/30.6% in FY25/FY26

Zydus Lifesciences Gets Licensing & Supply Deal With Synthon

  • Zydus Lifesciences Lts got an exclusive licensing & supply agreement with Synthon for Palbociclib Tablets for US market

  • Alert: Palbociclib is generic version of Ibrance

Source: Exchange Filing


Jeffries Rates 'Buy' On IIFL Finance At Target Price Rs 765

  • Affordable housing demand in metros, Tier1 is soft

  • Growth in MFI is expected to moderate, recalibrating growth in digital as well

  • NIM surprised positively, expect some moderation

  • Asset quality stable, balanced mix to keep credit costs controlled

  • Healthy profit growth expected to continue















