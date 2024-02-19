NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 22,100; Paytm, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy's Lab In Focus
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 22,100; Paytm, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy's Lab In Focus

Get live updates on Indian stock markets here Feb. 19.

19 Feb 2024, 08:17 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>BSE headquarters in Mumbai. (Source: NDTV Profit/Vijay Sartape)</p></div>
KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Asian Markets Trade Mixed

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 104.21

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.28%

  • Brent crude down 0.72% at $82.87 per barrel

  • Nymex crude down 0.44% at $78.84 per barrel

  •  GIFT Nifty up 5.5 points or 0.02% at 22,148.00 as of 7:38 a.m.

  • Bitcoin was up 0.42% at $52,089.09

F&O Cues 

  • Nifty February futures up by 0.38% to 22,097.80 at a premium of 57.1 points.

  • Nifty February futures open interest up by 1.42%.

  • Nifty Bank February futures up by 0.18% to 46,503.4 a premium of 118.55 points.

  • Nifty Bank February futures open interest down by 0.3%.

  • Nifty Options Feb. 22 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 23,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,000.

  • Bank Nifty Options Feb. 21 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 47,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 44,000.

  • Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion, Ashok Leyland, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Canara Bank, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cement, Indus Tower, National Aluminium, Sail, Zee Entertainment Enterprise.

Trading Tweaks

  • Price band revised from 10% to 20%: Prakash Industries.

  • Price band revised from 2% to 5%: Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corp.

  • Price band revised from 5% to 20%: Om Infra.

  • Moved into short-term ASM framework: Inox India, Shaily Engineering Plastics.

  • Moved Out of short-term ASM framework: BF Utilities, EIH, SMC Global Securities.


Who’s Meeting Whom

  • Sobha: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 23.

  • Greaves Cotton: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 20.

  • Landmark Cars: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 21.

  • PG Electroplast: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 22.

  • Kalyan Jewellers: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 20.

  • Bajaj Finserv: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 21.

  • Grasim Industries: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 20.

  • Kamat Hotels: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 21.

  • Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 22

  • Titan Co: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 20

  • Kotle-Patil Developers: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 20

  • Finotex Chemicals: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 19

  • Vedanta: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 27

  • Brigade Enterprises: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 19









