Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 22,100; Paytm, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy's Lab In Focus
Get live updates on Indian stock markets here Feb. 19.
Asian Markets Trade Mixed
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 104.21
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.28%
Brent crude down 0.72% at $82.87 per barrel
Nymex crude down 0.44% at $78.84 per barrel
GIFT Nifty up 5.5 points or 0.02% at 22,148.00 as of 7:38 a.m.
Bitcoin was up 0.42% at $52,089.09
F&O Cues
Nifty February futures up by 0.38% to 22,097.80 at a premium of 57.1 points.
Nifty February futures open interest up by 1.42%.
Nifty Bank February futures up by 0.18% to 46,503.4 a premium of 118.55 points.
Nifty Bank February futures open interest down by 0.3%.
Nifty Options Feb. 22 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 23,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,000.
Bank Nifty Options Feb. 21 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 47,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 44,000.
Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion, Ashok Leyland, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Canara Bank, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cement, Indus Tower, National Aluminium, Sail, Zee Entertainment Enterprise.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 10% to 20%: Prakash Industries.
Price band revised from 2% to 5%: Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corp.
Price band revised from 5% to 20%: Om Infra.
Moved into short-term ASM framework: Inox India, Shaily Engineering Plastics.
Moved Out of short-term ASM framework: BF Utilities, EIH, SMC Global Securities.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Sobha: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 23.
Greaves Cotton: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 20.
Landmark Cars: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 21.
PG Electroplast: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 22.
Kalyan Jewellers: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 20.
Bajaj Finserv: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 21.
Grasim Industries: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 20.
Kamat Hotels: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 21.
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 22
Titan Co: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 20
Kotle-Patil Developers: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 20
Finotex Chemicals: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 19
Vedanta: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 27
Brigade Enterprises: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 19