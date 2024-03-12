Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Open Flat As HDFC Bank, RIL Rise; ITC, ICICI Bank Drag

India's benchmark indices opened flat as gains in shares of Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd. offset losses in ITC Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. As of 09:18 a.m. the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 26.80 points or 0.12% higher at 22,359.45, and the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 108.50 points or 0.15% higher at 73,611.14..At pre open, the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 1.80 points or 0.01% higher at 22,334.45, and the BSE Sensex was trading 13.78 points or 0.02% up at 73,516.42. .The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.02%.Source: Bloomberg.The local currency strengthened by 4 paise to 82.72 against the U.S. Dollar.It closed at 82.76 on Monday.Source: Cogencis.Port cargo volume growth to accelerate on improving in-land logistics.Believes faster than industry growth with presence across both coasts of India.Management increased its FY24 cargo guidance to 400mnt vs 370-390 metric tonn.Sees strong traction in logistics business with 12% market share in container train operationsRemains favourable pick in Infrastructure despite sharp rally..HSBC Global Research has maintained 'Buy' rating on Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd with a Price target of Rs 1,560, implying 17.7% upside.Expect ADSEZ on track to beat 400 million metric tonn target in FY24. Ebitda forecasts increased by 1-4% for FY24-26E on higher port throughput assumptionsExpect ROIC to rise from 10% in FY23 to 16% in FY26EBelieves ADSEZ as long-term play on India’s trade and infrastructure growthExpect its diverse and sticky cargo to buffer near term uncertainties.Motilal Oswal retained a 'Buy' on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd with a target price of Rs 1,600. Records highest-ever cargo volume YTD FY24; limited impact of Red Sea crisis on volumes Building infrastructure for strong future growth in logistics business Management has recently revised its FY24 cargo volume guidance to 400 MMT from ~380 MMT Increase the target multiple to 17x EV/EBITDA (vs 16x earlier).Data regarding customers buying electoral bonds ready for submission.Mapping of data was important as a review process to avoid discrepancies.Customers can no longer claim anonymity, as disclosure is ordered by Supreme Court.Source: People In The Know To NDTV Profit.U.S. Dollar Index at 102.79U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.10%Brent crude up 0.26% at $82.42 per barrelNymex crude up 0.22% at $78.10 per barrel GIFT Nifty up 26.5 points, or 0.12%, at 22,450.00 as of 7:37 a.m.Bitcoin was up 0.26% at $72,303.25.Asian Stocks Mixed Before US CPI, Japan Bonds Drop: Markets Wrap.Nifty March futures down by 0.66% to 22,421.35 at a premium of 88.7 points.Nifty March futures open interest down by 4.3%.Nifty Bank March futures down by 1.05% to 47,489.85 at a premium of 162 points.Nifty Bank March futures open interest down by 1.7%.Nifty Options March 14 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 23,000 and maximum put open interest at 21,500.Bank Nifty Options March 13 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 48,000 and maximum put open interest at 45,500.Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, Mahanagar Gas, Sail, Tata Chemical, and Zee Entertainment Enterprise..Jupiter Wagons Bags Rs 957 Crore Order From Railway Ministry.Price band changes from 20% to 10%: Sindhu Trade Links.Ex/record Rights Issue: IRB Infrastructure Trust.Moved into short-term ASM framework: Tata Chemicals.Moved out short-term ASM framework: Inox India, Sanghvi Movers, and Shaily Engineering Plastics..CarTrade Tech: To meet analysts and investors on March 14.Navin Fluorine: To meet analysts and investors on March 15.Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services: To meet analysts and investors on March 12.Narayan Hrudayalaya: To meet analysts and investors on March 15.Ashiana Housing: To meet analysts and investors on March 14.Inox Wind: To meet analysts and investors on March 18.Rallis India: To meet analysts and investors on March 14.Shriram Finance: To meet analysts and investors on March 14..Rules On Performance Validation Agencies For Asset Managers To Come Soon: SEBI Chairperson.Paisalo Digital: Promoter Equilibrated Venture CFlow, PRI CAF, and Pro FITCCH revoked a pledge of 3.37 lakh shares on March 7..Deccan Gold Mines: Promoter Rama Mines Mauritius sold 1.05 lakh shares between March 5 and 7.Usha Martin: Promoter Peterhouse Investments India sold 5 lakh shares on March 11.Yasho Industries: Promoter Parag Vinod Jhaveri sold 33,393 shares on March 5..BAT Said Preparing To Launch ITC Selldown As Soon As This Week.InterGlobe Aviation: Rakesh Gangwal sold 2.25 crore shares (5.82%) at Rs 3.015.88 apiece, while Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. bought 21 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 3.015.1 apiece.Tilaknagar Industries: M and S Bottling Company sold 10 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 193.22 apiece.Dwarkesh Sugar: Goel Anil Kumar sold 14.39 lakh shares (0.76%) at Rs 83.66 apiece..IndiGo Founder Pares Stake For Rs 6,785 Crore.Gopal Snacks: The public issue was subscribed to 9.02 times on day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (17.5 times), non-institutional investors (9.5 times), and retail investors (4.01 times).Popular Vehicles and Services: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Tuesday. The price band is set from Rs 280 to Rs 295 per share. The Rs 601.55 crore IPO is a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The company has raised Rs 180 crore from anchor investors..Gopal Snacks IPO Subscribed 9.02 Times On Final Day.R K Swamy: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday at an issue price of Rs 288 apiece. The Rs 423.56-crore IPO was subscribed 25.94 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (34.36 times), retail investors (34.03 times), non-institutional investors (20.58 times), and portion reserved for employees (2.52 times).Bharat Highways Infrastructure Investment Trust InvIT: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday at an issue price of Rs 100 apiece. The Rs 2,500-crore IPO was subscribed 8.01 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (8.92 times) and other investors bid for 6.93 times..Tata Chemicals, Tata Investment Fall Amid Uncertainty Over Tata Sons' IPO Plans.Aditya Birla Capital: The board approved the amalgamation of the wholly owned unit Aditya Birla Finance with the company. The merger is subject to the sanction of the National Company Law Tribunal and other necessary approvals from the Reserve Bank of India and other shareholders.ITC: British American Tobacco is preparing to kick off a sale of part of its stake in the company as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported. Amidst this, about 12 million equity shares, or 0.09% stake, changed hands in a large trade on Monday. It increased its stake in Sproutlife Foods to 44.74% for Rs 50 crore.SpiceJet: Chief Operating Officer Arun Kashyap and Chief Commercial Officer Shilpa Bhatia have resigned from the airline, PTI reported.Rail Vikas Nigam: The company emerged as the lowest bidder from Central Railway for signalling and telecommunication work for the provision of automatic block signalling on Khapri- Sewagram section of Nagpur Division. It also received a construction order worth Rs 339 crore from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corp.Adani Enterprises: The survey of Dharavi will commence on March 18 from Kamla Raman Nagar to digitally collect data from lakhs of informal tenement residents.H.G. Infra Engineering: The company received a letter of award worth Rs 862.11 crore from the National Highways Authority of India.Jupiter Wagons: The company received an order worth Rs 957 crore from the Ministry of Railways to manufacture and supply 2,237 units of BOSM wagons.Mahindra and Mahindra: The company reported total production at 73,380 units vs. 58,203 units YoY for February.Pitti Engineering: The company will buy Bagadia Chaitra Industries for an enterprise value of Rs 124.92 crore.Wipro: The IT major has expanded its partnership with Nutanix to launch a new Nutanix-focused business unit.Imagicaaworld Entertainment: The company announced its successful bid to establish a landmark concept at the iconic Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad for Rs 130 crore.Triveni Engineering and Industries: The company acquired a 25.43% stake in Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises for Rs 35 crore with the objective of expanding its business operations in sugar and alcohol businesses.IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company’s unit, the IRB Lalitpur tollway, achieves financial closure for the NH-44 project with Rs 3,500 crore in project finance from the lender.HIL: The board approved a 100% equity acquisition of Crestia Polytech for a total consideration of Rs 160 crore..BAT Said Preparing To Launch ITC Selldown As Soon As This Week.Share indices in the Asia-Pacific region were trading on a mixed note as investors refrained from placing fresh bets before the release of the U.S. CPI print for February.As of 7:39 a.m., the Nikkei 225 was trading 1.08% lower at 38,402.23 as traders' expectations grew that the Bank of Japan would end its negative interest rates next week after the country averted falling into recession. The yen continued its rally against the U.S. dollar for the sixth consecutive session.The S&P ASX 200 was trading 0.20% higher at 7,719.40 as of 07:38 a.m.Wall Street traders found little encouragement to keep pushing the stock market higher at the start of a week that will bring the last key inflation figures before the Federal Reserve decision, according to Bloomberg.The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.11% and 0.41%, respectively, on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.12% up.Brent crude was trading 0.17% higher at $82.35 a barrel. Gold was 0.08% down at $2,180.92 an ounce.The GIFT Nifty was trading 26.5 points, or 0.12%, higher at 22,450.00 as of 07:37 a.m.India's benchmark equity indices snapped a two-session rally and closed lower on Monday due to losses in the shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. The NSE Nifty 50 ended lower after closing at its lifetime high for the third consecutive session at 22,526.60.Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the fourth consecutive session on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 4,213 crore; domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fourth straight session and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,238 crore, the NSE data showed.The Indian rupee strengthened by 2 paise to 82.77 against the U.S. dollar..Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 12.Aditya Birla Finance To Merge With Aditya Birla Capital