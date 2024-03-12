NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Open Flat As HDFC Bank, RIL Rise; ITC, ICICI Bank Drag
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Open Flat As HDFC Bank, RIL Rise; ITC, ICICI Bank Drag

Get all live updates on Indian stock market here on March 12.

12 Mar 2024, 09:21 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Inside the NSE headquarters in Mumbai (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Inside the NSE headquarters in Mumbai (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Nifty, Sensex Open Flat As HDFC Bank, RIL Rise; ITC, ICICI Bank Drag: Opening Bell

India's benchmark indices opened flat as gains in shares of Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd. offset losses in ITC Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

As of 09:18 a.m. the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 26.80 points or 0.12% higher at 22,359.45, and the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 108.50 points or 0.15% higher at 73,611.14.

Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Open Flat As HDFC Bank, RIL Rise; ITC, ICICI Bank Drag
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Open Flat As HDFC Bank, RIL Rise; ITC, ICICI Bank Drag
ADVERTISEMENT

Nifty, Sensex Flat In Pre-Open

At pre open, the