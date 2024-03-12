Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Open Flat As HDFC Bank, RIL Rise; ITC, ICICI Bank Drag

India's benchmark indices opened flat as gains in shares of Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd. offset losses in ITC Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

As of 09:18 a.m. the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 26.80 points or 0.12% higher at 22,359.45, and the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 108.50 points or 0.15% higher at 73,611.14.