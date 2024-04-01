NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 22,500; JSW Steel, Torrent Power, Bank Stocks In Focus
Get all live updates on Indian stock market here on April 1.

Get all live updates on Indian stock market here on April 1.

01 Apr 2024, 08:10 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>BSE Headquarters in Mumbai. Source: Vishal Patel/NDTV Profit</p></div>
BSE Headquarters in Mumbai. Source: Vishal Patel/NDTV Profit

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 104.53

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.20%

  • Brent crude up 0.28% at $87.24 per barrel

  • Nymex crude up 0.36% at $83.47 per barrel 

  • GIFT Nifty up 15.5 points, or 0.07%, at 22,539.50 as of 6:50 a.m.

  • Bitcoin was up 0.01% at $70,854.94

Most Asian Markets Gain

Markets in Australia and Hong Kong are closed for Easter Monday.

Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 22,500; JSW Steel, Torrent Power, Bank Stocks In Focus
Domestic Natural Gas Price

  • Domestic Natural Gas Price at $8.38/ MMBTU

  • Price for period" April 1 to April 30, 2024

  • For gas produced by ONGC, Oil India Nomination Fields

  • APM price ceiling kept at $6.5/ MMBTU

Source: PPAC

Gas Price Ceiling

  • Gas Price Ceiling at $9.87/MMBTU

  • Ceiling applicable on gross calorific value basis

  • Ceiling applicable for period: April 1 to Sept. 30, 2024

Source: PPAC


Bhansali Engineering Appoints New Chairman

  • Bhanshali Engineering Polymers Ltd. approved appointment of Babulal M Bhansali as Chairman effective April 1.

Source: Exchange filing

