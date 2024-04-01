Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 22,500; JSW Steel, Torrent Power, Bank Stocks In Focus
Get all live updates on Indian stock market here on April 1.
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 104.53
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.20%
Brent crude up 0.28% at $87.24 per barrel
Nymex crude up 0.36% at $83.47 per barrel
GIFT Nifty up 15.5 points, or 0.07%, at 22,539.50 as of 6:50 a.m.
Bitcoin was up 0.01% at $70,854.94
Most Asian Markets Gain
Markets in Australia and Hong Kong are closed for Easter Monday.
Domestic Natural Gas Price
Domestic Natural Gas Price at $8.38/ MMBTU
Price for period" April 1 to April 30, 2024
For gas produced by ONGC, Oil India Nomination Fields
APM price ceiling kept at $6.5/ MMBTU
Source: PPAC
Gas Price Ceiling
Gas Price Ceiling at $9.87/MMBTU
Ceiling applicable on gross calorific value basis
Ceiling applicable for period: April 1 to Sept. 30, 2024
Source: PPAC
Bhansali Engineering Appoints New Chairman
Bhanshali Engineering Polymers Ltd. approved appointment of Babulal M Bhansali as Chairman effective April 1.
Source: Exchange filing