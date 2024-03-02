NDTV ProfitMarketsSpecial Trading Session Live: Nifty, Sensex Set To Open Higher; Zee, Paytm, JFS, Axis, Asian Paints In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Special Trading Session Live: Nifty, Sensex Set To Open Higher; Zee, Paytm, JFS, Axis, Asian Paints In Focus

Get live updates on Indian stock markets here for March 02.

02 Mar 2024, 08:59 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE (Source: Vishal Patel/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
NSE (Source: Vishal Patel/NDTV Profit)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Global Cues 

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 103.86

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.18%

  • Brent crude up 2% at $83.55 per barrel

  • Nymex crude up 2.18% at $79.97 per barrel

  • Bitcoin was down 0.84% at $62,065.25

ALSO READ

NSE Adds One Crore New Investors In Five Months To Cross Nine-Crore Milestone

Opinion
NSE Adds One Crore New Investors In Five Months To Cross Nine-Crore Milestone
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT

F&O Cues

  • Nifty March futures up by 1.31% to 22,451.25 at a premium of 112.5 points.

  • Nifty March futures open interest down by 1.28%.

  • Nifty Bank March futures up by 2.26% to 47,578 at a premium of 291.1 points.

  • Nifty Bank March futures open interest up by 0.

  • Nifty Options March 7 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 23,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,000.

  • Bank Nifty Options March 6 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 49,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 46,500.

  • Securities in ban period: Zeel.

Special Trading Session Live: Nifty, Sensex Set To Open Higher; Zee, Paytm, JFS, Axis, Asian Paints In Focus
ALSO READ

Markets Record Close After GDP Data Confirms Stronger Rally Ahead: Analysts

Opinion
Markets Record Close After GDP Data Confirms Stronger Rally Ahead: Analysts
Read More

Trading Tweaks

  • All securities will have a maximum price band of 5%.

  • Moved out short-term ASM framework: Azad Engineering, EIH Associated Hotels, Force Motors, IFB Industries, Jana Small Finance Bank, Solara Active Pharma Sciences.

ALSO READ

Cafe Explosion Is A Bomb Blast, Will Find Those Behind It: Karnataka DGP

Opinion
Cafe Explosion Is A Bomb Blast, Will Find Those Behind It: Karnataka DGP
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT

Who’s Meeting Whom

  • Indian Hotels: To meet analysts and investors on March 11, 13.

  • Whirlpool of India: To meet analysts and investors on March 6.

  • PNB Bank: To meet analysts and investors on March. 4.

  • Tarc: To meet analysts and investors on March. 4.

  • Mahindra Logistics: To meet analysts and investors on March 6,7 and 8.

  • Ajmera Realty: To meet analysts and investors on March. 6.

  • Vedanta Fashion: To meet analysts and investors on March. 6.

ALSO READ

Paytm Payments Bank: Financial Intelligence Unit Imposes Rs 5.49 Crore Penalty Under PMLA

Opinion
Paytm Payments Bank: Financial Intelligence Unit Imposes Rs 5.49 Crore Penalty Under PMLA
Read More

Pledge Share Details

  • Apollo Micro Systems: Promoter Karunakar Reddy Baddam revoked the pledge of 11 lakh shares on Feb. 28.

ALSO READ

India's GST Collection Rises 12.5% To Rs 1.68 Lakh Crore In February

Opinion
India's GST Collection Rises 12.5% To Rs 1.68 Lakh Crore In February
Read More







Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT