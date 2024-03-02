Special Trading Session Live: Nifty, Sensex Set To Open Higher; Zee, Paytm, JFS, Axis, Asian Paints In Focus

Indian Hotels: To meet analysts and investors on March 11, 13.

Whirlpool of India: To meet analysts and investors on March 6.

PNB Bank: To meet analysts and investors on March. 4.

Tarc: To meet analysts and investors on March. 4.

Mahindra Logistics: To meet analysts and investors on March 6,7 and 8.

Ajmera Realty: To meet analysts and investors on March. 6.