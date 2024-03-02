Special Trading Session Live: Nifty, Sensex Set To Open Higher; Zee, Paytm, JFS, Axis, Asian Paints In Focus
Get live updates on Indian stock markets here for March 02.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 103.86
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.18%
Brent crude up 2% at $83.55 per barrel
Nymex crude up 2.18% at $79.97 per barrel
Bitcoin was down 0.84% at $62,065.25
F&O Cues
Nifty March futures up by 1.31% to 22,451.25 at a premium of 112.5 points.
Nifty March futures open interest down by 1.28%.
Nifty Bank March futures up by 2.26% to 47,578 at a premium of 291.1 points.
Nifty Bank March futures open interest up by 0.
Nifty Options March 7 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 23,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,000.
Bank Nifty Options March 6 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 49,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 46,500.
Securities in ban period: Zeel.
Trading Tweaks
All securities will have a maximum price band of 5%.
Moved out short-term ASM framework: Azad Engineering, EIH Associated Hotels, Force Motors, IFB Industries, Jana Small Finance Bank, Solara Active Pharma Sciences.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Indian Hotels: To meet analysts and investors on March 11, 13.
Whirlpool of India: To meet analysts and investors on March 6.
PNB Bank: To meet analysts and investors on March. 4.
Tarc: To meet analysts and investors on March. 4.
Mahindra Logistics: To meet analysts and investors on March 6,7 and 8.
Ajmera Realty: To meet analysts and investors on March. 6.
Vedanta Fashion: To meet analysts and investors on March. 6.
Pledge Share Details
Apollo Micro Systems: Promoter Karunakar Reddy Baddam revoked the pledge of 11 lakh shares on Feb. 28.