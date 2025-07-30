Stock Market Holidays: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed On These Days In August 2025 – Check List
There will be a total of 12 non-trading days in August, including weekend holidays.
In August 2025, the Indian stock market will remain closed for a total of 12 days, including two official holidays and 10 weekend days.
This month, one of the market holidays will fall on August 15, Independence Day and Parsi New year. The stock exchanges will also remain closed on August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
The exchanges also observe holidays on weekends. So, they will be closed on five Saturdays and five Sundays in August.
This means that there will be a total of 12 non-trading days in August. Investors should plan their trades and investments accordingly to avoid delays in transactions or settlements.
Full List Of Stock Market Holidays In August 2025
August 2 (Saturday): Weekend
August 3 (Sunday): Weekend
August 9 (Saturday): Weekend
August 10 (Sunday): Weekend
August 15 (Friday): Independence Day / Parsi New Year
August 16 (Saturday): Weekend
August 17 (Sunday): Weekend
August 23 (Saturday): Weekend
August 24 (Sunday): Weekend
August 27 (Wednesday): Shri Ganesh Chaturthi
August 30 (Saturday): Weekend
August 31 (Sunday): Weekend
Overall, there are 14 stock market weekday holidays in 2025. The latest was observed on May 1, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.
Full List Of Remaining Stock Market Holidays In 2025
August 15 (Friday): Independence Day / Parsi New Year
August 27 (Wednesday): Ganesh Chaturthi
October 2 (Thursday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra
October 21 (Tuesday): Diwali Laxmi Pujan
October 22 (Wednesday): Balipratipada
November 5 (Wednesday): Prakash Gurpurb (Sri Guru Nanak Dev)
December 25 (Thursday): Christmas
There will be a special ‘Muhurat’ trading session on Diwali.
Stock Market Open and Close Timings:
Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are given below:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry & modification Open: 9:00 am
Order entry & modification Close: 9:08 am
*with random closure at the last minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.
B) Regular trading session
Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 am
Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 pm
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 3:40 pm and 4:00 pm
D) Block Deal Session Timings
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 8:45 am to 9 am
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm
Note: The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.