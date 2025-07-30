Stock Market Holidays: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed On These Days In August 2025 – Check List

In August 2025, the Indian stock market will remain closed for a total of 12 days, including two official holidays and 10 weekend days.

This month, one of the market holidays will fall on August 15, Independence Day and Parsi New year. The stock exchanges will also remain closed on August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The exchanges also observe holidays on weekends. So, they will be closed on five Saturdays and five Sundays in August.

This means that there will be a total of 12 non-trading days in August. Investors should plan their trades and investments accordingly to avoid delays in transactions or settlements.