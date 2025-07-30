Stock Market Holidays: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed On These Days In August 2025 – Check List

Business NewsMarketsStock Market Holidays: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed On These Days In August 2025 – Check List
There will be a total of 12 non-trading days in August, including weekend holidays.

30 Jul 2025, 04:35 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Stock Market Holidays August 2025
BSE and NSE will remain closed for a total of 12 days. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)  

In August 2025, the Indian stock market will remain closed for a total of 12 days, including two official holidays and 10 weekend days. 

This month, one of the market holidays will fall on August 15, Independence Day and Parsi New year. The stock exchanges will also remain closed on August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The exchanges also observe holidays on weekends. So, they will be closed on five Saturdays and five Sundays in August.

This means that there will be a total of 12 non-trading days in August. Investors should plan their trades and investments accordingly to avoid delays in transactions or settlements.

Full List Of Stock Market Holidays In August 2025

  1. August 2 (Saturday): Weekend

  2. August 3 (Sunday): Weekend

  3. August 9 (Saturday): Weekend

  4. August 10 (Sunday): Weekend

  5. August 15 (Friday): Independence Day / Parsi New Year

  6. August 16 (Saturday): Weekend

  7. August 17 (Sunday): Weekend

  8. August 23 (Saturday): Weekend

  9. August 24 (Sunday): Weekend

  10. August 27 (Wednesday): Shri Ganesh Chaturthi

  11. August 30 (Saturday): Weekend

  12. August 31 (Sunday): Weekend

Overall, there are 14 stock market weekday holidays in 2025. The latest was observed on May 1, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

Full List Of Remaining Stock Market Holidays In 2025

  • August 15 (Friday): Independence Day / Parsi New Year

  • August 27 (Wednesday): Ganesh Chaturthi

  • October 2 (Thursday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra

  • October 21 (Tuesday): Diwali Laxmi Pujan

  • October 22 (Wednesday): Balipratipada

  • November 5 (Wednesday): Prakash Gurpurb (Sri Guru Nanak Dev)

  • December 25 (Thursday): Christmas

There will be a special ‘Muhurat’ trading session on Diwali.

Stock Market Open and Close Timings:

Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are given below: 

A) Pre-open session 

Order entry & modification Open: 9:00 am 

Order entry & modification Close: 9:08 am

*with random closure at the last minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.

B) Regular trading session

Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 am 

Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 pm

C) Closing Session

The Closing Session is held between 3:40 pm and 4:00 pm

D) Block Deal Session Timings

Morning Window: This window shall operate between 8:45 am to 9 am

Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm

Note: The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.

