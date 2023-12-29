Stock Market Holidays January 2024: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On These Days Next Month; Check Dates
In January 2024, the stock market is scheduled to be closed for a total of nine days, including four Saturdays and four Sundays. Besides the weekends, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed on one weekday in January.
As per information from the BSE website, the markets will remain closed on January 26 (Friday), Republic Day. Traders and investors need to plan their activities accordingly as stock trading will not take place on this day.
Full List Of Stock Market Holidays In January 2024
January 6, Saturday
January 7, Sunday
January 13, Saturday
January 14, Sunday
January 20, Saturday
January 21, Sunday
January 26, Friday (Republic Day)
January 27, Saturday
January 28, Sunday
Trading on the equities segment takes place on all days of the week (except Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrs
Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs*
*with random closure in last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.
B) Regular trading session
Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 hrs
Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 15:30 hrs
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrs
D) Block Deal Session Timings:
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 08:45 AM to 09:00 AM.
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 02:05 PM to 2:20 PM
Note: The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when its deems fit and necessary.