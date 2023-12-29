Stock Market Holidays January 2024: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On These Days Next Month; Check Dates

In January 2024, the stock market is scheduled to be closed for a total of nine days, including four Saturdays and four Sundays. Besides the weekends, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed on one weekday in January.

As per information from the BSE website, the markets will remain closed on January 26 (Friday), Republic Day. Traders and investors need to plan their activities accordingly as stock trading will not take place on this day.