Stock Market Holidays In September 2025; Check Full List Of Market Closures

The festive month of August, which saw the Indian stock market remaining closed for a total of 12 days, including two official holidays and 10 weekend days, may have made many investors wonder about the upcoming stock market holidays in September.

India’s equity and commodity markets will remain closed for eight days in September 2025. All of these holidays will fall on the weekends. It means the markets will remain closed on four Sundays and four Saturdays, as there is no scheduled holiday in the month.

The next trading holiday of the year is scheduled on October 2 on account of Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.