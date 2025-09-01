Stock Market Holidays In September 2025; Check Full List Of Market Closures
The last weekday scheduled stock market holiday was on Wednesday, August 27, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
The festive month of August, which saw the Indian stock market remaining closed for a total of 12 days, including two official holidays and 10 weekend days, may have made many investors wonder about the upcoming stock market holidays in September.
India’s equity and commodity markets will remain closed for eight days in September 2025. All of these holidays will fall on the weekends. It means the markets will remain closed on four Sundays and four Saturdays, as there is no scheduled holiday in the month.
The next trading holiday of the year is scheduled on October 2 on account of Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.
Upcoming Stock Market Holidays In 2025
According to the NSE calendar, there are 14 trading holidays in 2025. Here are the remaining stock market holidays in 2025:
October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra
October 21 – Diwali Laxmi Pujan
October 22 – Balipratipada
November 5 – Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
December 25 – Christmas
Since October 21 is a holiday for Diwali, a special 'Muhurat Trading' session will be held on that day. The timings for the same will be notified later.
Regular Stock Market Operations
Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are given below:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry and modification Open: 9:00 a.m.
Order entry and modification Close: 9:08 a.m.
[With random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.]
B) Regular trading session
Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 a.m.
Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 p.m.
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 3:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.
D) Block Deal Session Timings
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 2:05 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.
The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above-scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.