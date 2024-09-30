NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Holidays In October 2024: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On These Days
Stock Market Holidays In October 2024: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On These Days

The stock market will be closed for nine days in October.

30 Sep 2024, 03:53 PM IST
NDTV Profit
Tilt up of Bombay Stock Exchange, BSE building in Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape /NDTV Profit)

The stock market will be closed for nine days in October. These include four Saturdays and four Sundays. According to the NSE website, there is only one weekday holiday in the entire month, for Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are open every day, except for weekends and a few special holidays.

Remaining Stock Market Holidays in 2024

  • Diwali, Laxmi Pujan - November 1 (muhurat trading will take place)

  • Gurunanak Jayanti - November 15

  • Christmas - December 25

Trading on the equities segment occurs on all days of the week (except Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are:

  • A) Pre-open session
    Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrs
    Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs*
    *with random closure in last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.

  • B) Regular trading session
    Normal/Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 hrs
    Normal/Limited Physical Market Close: 15:30 hrs

  • C) Closing Session
    The Closing Session is held between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrs

  • D) Block Deal Session Timings:
    Morning Window: This window shall operate between 08:45 AM to 09:00 AM.
    Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 02:05 PM to 2:20 PM

Note: The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2024

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 each year to honour the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. This day marks his invaluable contributions to India's freedom struggle through his principles of non-violence (Ahimsa) and truth (Satya).

It is a national holiday in India, with tributes and prayer services held across the country. Gandhi's teachings continue to inspire movements for civil rights and freedom worldwide. It also coincides with the United Nations' International Day of Non-Violence, reflecting Gandhiji's global impact.

