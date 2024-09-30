Stock Market Holidays In October 2024: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On These Days
The stock market will be closed for nine days in October. These include four Saturdays and four Sundays. According to the NSE website, there is only one weekday holiday in the entire month, for Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are open every day, except for weekends and a few special holidays.
Remaining Stock Market Holidays in 2024
Diwali, Laxmi Pujan - November 1 (muhurat trading will take place)
Gurunanak Jayanti - November 15
Christmas - December 25
Trading on the equities segment occurs on all days of the week (except Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrs
Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs*
*with random closure in last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.
B) Regular trading session
Normal/Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 hrs
Normal/Limited Physical Market Close: 15:30 hrs
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrs
D) Block Deal Session Timings:
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 08:45 AM to 09:00 AM.
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 02:05 PM to 2:20 PM
Note: The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2024
Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 each year to honour the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. This day marks his invaluable contributions to India's freedom struggle through his principles of non-violence (Ahimsa) and truth (Satya).
It is a national holiday in India, with tributes and prayer services held across the country. Gandhi's teachings continue to inspire movements for civil rights and freedom worldwide. It also coincides with the United Nations' International Day of Non-Violence, reflecting Gandhiji's global impact.