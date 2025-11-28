Stock Market Holidays In December 2025: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed For Nine Days; Check Full List

As 2025 draws to a close, a look at stock market holidays in the last month of the year can help investors plan their trading activities better. In addition to regular weekend closures, stock markets will remain closed for only a day due to a festive holiday.

India’s equity and commodity markets will remain closed for a total of nine days in December. Stock markets will remain closed on December 25 for Christmas, as per the NSE calendar. Apart from the festive holiday, trading activities will remain suspended on four Saturdays and four Sundays in December.

So, there are only 22 trading sessions left this year.