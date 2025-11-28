Stock Market Holidays In December 2025: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed For Nine Days; Check Full List
As 2025 draws to a close, a look at stock market holidays in the last month of the year can help investors plan their trading activities better. In addition to regular weekend closures, stock markets will remain closed for only a day due to a festive holiday.
India’s equity and commodity markets will remain closed for a total of nine days in December. Stock markets will remain closed on December 25 for Christmas, as per the NSE calendar. Apart from the festive holiday, trading activities will remain suspended on four Saturdays and four Sundays in December.
So, there are only 22 trading sessions left this year.
Upcoming Market Holidays In 2025
According to the NSE calendar, there are 14 trading holidays in 2025. Here are the upcoming stock market holidays in the last month of the calendar year:
December 25 – Christmas
December 6, 13, 20, 27- All Saturdays
December 7, 14, 21,28 - All Sundays
Stock Market Operations
Trading activities in the equities segment remain operational on all days of the month, except the scheduled holidays and all Saturdays and Sundays.
Here are the market timings for the equities segment:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry and modification Open: 9:00 a.m.
Order entry and modification Close: 9:08 a.m.
[With random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.]
B) Regular trading session
Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 a.m.
Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 p.m.
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 3:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.
D) Block Deal Session Timings
Morning Window: This window operates between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.
Afternoon Window: This window operates between 2:05 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.
Stock exchanges, the NSE and BSE, release the market holiday calendar at the beginning of each year. The market holiday calendars released by the stock exchanges carry the list of all scheduled holidays for the year.
In addition to the scheduled holidays and weekend closures, stock exchanges can also notify market closures on any other day. Stock exchanges may also open the market on days originally declared as holidays. On certain occasions, stock exchanges also hold the right to extend, advance, or shorten trading hours, as needed.