Stock Market Holidays In August 2024: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On These Days; Check Full List Here
In addition to weekends, stock markets will also be closed on August 15, Independence Day.
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for a total of 10 days in August. This includes the weekends, too. No stock trading will occur on these days. In addition to weekends, stock markets will also be closed on August 15, Independence Day.
Full List Of Stock Market Holidays In August 2024
August 3, 2024: Saturday
August 4, 2024: Sunday
August 10, 2024: Saturday
August 11, 2024: Sunday
August 15, 2024: Thursday (Independence Day)
August 17, 2024: Saturday
August 18, 2024: Sunday
August 24, 2024: Saturday
August 25, 2024: Sunday
August 31, 2024: Saturday
Trading on the equities segment occurs on all days of the week (except Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrs
Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs*
*with random closure in last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.
B) Regular trading session
Normal/Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 hrs
Normal/Limited Physical Market Close: 15:30 hrs
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrs
D) Block Deal Session Timings:
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 08:45 AM to 09:00 AM.
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 02:05 PM to 2:20 PM
Note: The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when its deems fit and necessary.
Stock Market Holiday List 2024
January 26, Friday: Republic Day
March 8, Friday: Maha Shivaratri
March 25, Monday: Holi
March 29, Friday: Good Friday
April 10, Wednesday: Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)
April 17, Wednesday: Ram Navami
May 1, Wednesday: Maharashtra Day
June 17, Monday: Bakri Eid
July 17, Wednesday: Moharram
August 15, Thursday: Independence Day
October 2, Wednesday: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
November 1, Friday: Diwali-Laxmi Pujan*
November 15, Friday: Gurunanak Jayanti
December 25, Wednesday: Christmas
*Muhurat trading will be conducted on Friday, November 1, the timings of which will be notified later.