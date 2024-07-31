NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Holidays In August 2024: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On These Days; Check Full List Here
Stock Market Holidays In August 2024: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On These Days; Check Full List Here

In addition to weekends, stock markets will also be closed on August 15, Independence Day.

31 Jul 2024, 02:45 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE building in Mumbai (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
NSE building in Mumbai (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for a total of 10 days in August. This includes the weekends, too. No stock trading will occur on these days. In addition to weekends, stock markets will also be closed on August 15, Independence Day.

Full List Of Stock Market Holidays In August 2024

  • August 3, 2024: Saturday

  • August 4, 2024: Sunday

  • August 10, 2024: Saturday

  • August 11, 2024: Sunday

  • August 15, 2024: Thursday (Independence Day)

  • August 17, 2024: Saturday

  • August 18, 2024: Sunday

  • August 24, 2024: Saturday

  • August 25, 2024: Sunday

  • August 31, 2024: Saturday

Trading on the equities segment occurs on all days of the week (except Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are:

  • A) Pre-open session
    Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrs
    Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs*
    *with random closure in last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.

  • B) Regular trading session
    Normal/Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 hrs
    Normal/Limited Physical Market Close: 15:30 hrs

  • C) Closing Session
    The Closing Session is held between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrs

  • D) Block Deal Session Timings:
    Morning Window: This window shall operate between 08:45 AM to 09:00 AM.
    Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 02:05 PM to 2:20 PM

Note: The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when its deems fit and necessary.

Stock Market Holiday List 2024

  • January 26, Friday: Republic Day

  • March 8, Friday: Maha Shivaratri

  • March 25, Monday: Holi

  • March 29, Friday: Good Friday

  • April 10, Wednesday: Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)

  • April 17, Wednesday: Ram Navami

  • May 1, Wednesday: Maharashtra Day

  • June 17, Monday: Bakri Eid

  • July 17, Wednesday: Moharram

  • August 15, Thursday: Independence Day

  • October 2, Wednesday: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

  • November 1, Friday: Diwali-Laxmi Pujan*

  • November 15, Friday: Gurunanak Jayanti

  • December 25, Wednesday: Christmas

*Muhurat trading will be conducted on Friday, November 1, the timings of which will be notified later.

