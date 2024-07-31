Stock Market Holidays In August 2024: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On These Days; Check Full List Here

Trading on the equities segment occurs on all days of the week (except Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are:

A) Pre-open session

Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrs

Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs *

*with random closure in last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.

B) Regular trading session

Normal/Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 hrs

Normal/Limited Physical Market Close: 15:30 hrs

C) Closing Session

The Closing Session is held between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrs

D) Block Deal Session Timings:

Morning Window: This window shall operate between 08:45 AM to 09:00 AM.

Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 02:05 PM to 2:20 PM

Note: The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when its deems fit and necessary.