Stock Market Holidays In April 2024: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On These Days; Check Full List Here
In April, the stock market is set to be closed for a total of 10 days, including four Saturdays and four Sundays. Apart from the weekends, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed on two weekdays in April.
According to details from the BSE website, the markets will be closed on April 11 (Thursday) for Eid-ul-Fitr, and on April 17 (Wednesday) for Ram Navami. Traders and investors should plan their activities accordingly as stock trading will not occur on these days.
Full List of Stock Market Holidays in April 2024
April 6, Saturday
April 7, Sunday
April 11, Thursday, Eid-ul-Fitr
April 13, Saturday
April 14, Sunday
April 17, Wednesday, Ram Navami
April 20, Saturday
April 21, Sunday
April 27, Saturday
April 28, Sunday
Trading on the equities segment occurs on all days of the week (except Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrs
Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs*
*with random closure in last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.
B) Regular trading session
Normal/Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 hrs
Normal/Limited Physical Market Close: 15:30 hrs
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrs
D) Block Deal Session Timings:
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 08:45 AM to 09:00 AM.
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 02:05 PM to 2:20 PM
Note: The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when its deems fit and necessary.