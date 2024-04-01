Stock Market Holidays In April 2024: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On These Days; Check Full List Here

In April, the stock market is set to be closed for a total of 10 days, including four Saturdays and four Sundays. Apart from the weekends, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed on two weekdays in April.

According to details from the BSE website, the markets will be closed on April 11 (Thursday) for Eid-ul-Fitr, and on April 17 (Wednesday) for Ram Navami. Traders and investors should plan their activities accordingly as stock trading will not occur on these days.