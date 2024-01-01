Stock Market Holidays 2024: Full List Of BSE, NSE Trading Holidays
Check the full list of trading holidays in 2024. The lists included 14 trading holidays and another five that fall on weekends.
The Indian stock market will be closed for trading for a total of 14 days in 2024, one day more than in 2023.
In January 2024, Dalal Street will have only a single holiday on January 26 for Republic Day, according to the calendar released by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
February has no designated share market holidays, but March has three holidays on the 8th, 25th and 28th, corresponding to Maha Shivaratri, Holi and Good Friday.
In April, the stock market will remain closed on the 10th, 14th, 17th and 21 in celebration of Eid Al Fitr, Ambedkar Jayanti, Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti.
A solitary holiday has been earmarked the following month on May 1, Maharashtra Day. On June 17, the market takes a break for Bakri Id/Eid ul-Adha.
July hosts only one holiday on the 17th, marking Muharram, while August sees a single holiday on the 15th for Independence Day. September holds one holiday on the 7th for Ganesh Chaturthi.
October features a holiday on October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and another on October 13 for Dussehra/Dasara.
November commences with market closure on the 1st and 2nd for Diwali, followed by a holiday on November 15 for Guru Nanak's Birthday.
In December, the stock market observes its final holiday of the year on December 25 in celebration of Christmas.
Full List Of Stock Market Holidays 2024
January 26, Friday: Republic Day
March 08, Friday: Maha Shivaratri
March 25, Monday: Holi
March 29, Friday: Good Friday
April 10, Wednesday: Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)
April 17, Wednesday: Ram Navami
May 01, Wednesday: Maharashtra Day
June 17, Monday: Bakri Eid
July 17, Wednesday: Moharram
August 15, Thursday: Independence Day
October 02, Wednesday: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
November 01, Friday: Diwali-Laxmi Pujan*
November 15, Friday: Gurunanak Jayanti
December 25, Wednesday: Christmas
*Muhurat Trading will be conducted on Friday, November 01, 2024. Timings of Muhurat Trading shall be notified subsequently.
Holidays That Fall On Saturday And Sunday.
From the above list, these are the days which fall on Weekends
April 14, Sunday: Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
April 21, Sunday: Mahavir Jayanti
September 07, Saturday: Ganesh Chaturthi
October 13, Sunday: Dussehra
November 02, Saturday: Diwali-Balipratipada
Kindly note, that NSE remains closed on all Saturdays and Sundays, including these festival holidays.
The Exchanges may alter/change any of the above holidays, for which a separate circular shall be issued in advance.