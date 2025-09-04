Stock Market Holiday: Will Nifty, Sensex Remain Open Or Closed For Id-E-Milad 2025 On Sept. 5?

Id-E-Milad, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, will be celebrated across India on Sept. 5. However, stock markets will remain open on this day.

As per the holiday calendar issued by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), no market holidays are scheduled in September. Thus, there is no holiday on Sept. 5. However, stock markets are closed for eight days in September during regular weekend non-trading days.

The next market holiday falls on Oct. 2 on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.