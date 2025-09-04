Stock Market Holiday: Will Nifty, Sensex Remain Open Or Closed For Id-E-Milad 2025 On Sept. 5?
Apart from the regular weekend non-trading days, no additional holidays are scheduled for September, as per the NSE calendar.
Id-E-Milad, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, will be celebrated across India on Sept. 5. However, stock markets will remain open on this day.
As per the holiday calendar issued by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), no market holidays are scheduled in September. Thus, there is no holiday on Sept. 5. However, stock markets are closed for eight days in September during regular weekend non-trading days.
The next market holiday falls on Oct. 2 on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.
Stock Market Holidays In 2025
As per the NSE calendar, there are 14 trading holidays in 2025. The remaining holidays in the year are as follows:
Oct. 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra
Oct. 21 – Diwali Laxmi Pujan
Oct. 22 – Balipratipada
Nov. 5 – Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
Dec. 25 – Christmas
Though Oct. 21 is a holiday for Diwali, a special 'Muhurat Trading' session will be held on that day. The timings for the Muhurat trading session will be notified by the BSE and NSE at a later date.
Regular Stock Market Operations
Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are given below:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry and modification Open: 9 a.m.
Order entry and modification Close: 9:08 a.m.
[With random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.]
B) Regular trading session
Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 a.m.
Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 p.m.
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 3:40 p.m. and 4 p.m.
D) Block Deal Session Timings
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 2:05 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.
The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above-scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The stock exchanges may also extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when they deem fit and necessary.