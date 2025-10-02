Stock Market Holiday Today: Are NSE, BSE Open Or Closed On Gandhi Jayanti And Dussehra On October 2?
NSE Holidays 2025: October 2 will be the first stock market holiday in the month and will be followed by holidays on October 21 and October 22 on the occasions of Laxmi Pujan and Balipratipada.
Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra will be observed on Thursday, Oct. 2. To mark these occasions, the stock market will be closed, according to NSE’s holiday calendar list.
Trading in equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) will remain suspended on Oct. 2.
Additionally, the stock market remains closed on all Saturdays and Sundays in a month.
Stock Market Holidays In 2025
The stock market has 14 trading holidays in 2025, as per the NSE calendar. The remaining holidays in the year are as follows:
Oct. 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra
Oct. 21 – Diwali Laxmi Pujan
Oct. 22 – Balipratipada
Nov. 5 – Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
Dec. 25 – Christmas
Though Oct. 21 is a holiday for Diwali, a special 'Muhurat Trading' session will be held on that day.
Regular Stock Market Operations
Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are given below:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry and modification Open: 9:00 a.m.
Order entry and modification Close: 9:08 a.m.
[With random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.]
B) Regular trading session
Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 a.m.
Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 p.m.
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 3:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.
D) Block Deal Session Timings
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 2:05 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.
The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above-scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.