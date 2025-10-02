Stock Market Holiday Today: Are NSE, BSE Open Or Closed On Gandhi Jayanti And Dussehra On October 2?

Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra will be observed on Thursday, Oct. 2. To mark these occasions, the stock market will be closed, according to NSE’s holiday calendar list.

It will be the first stock market holiday in October and will be followed by holidays on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 on the occasions of Laxmi Pujan and Balipratipada.

Trading in equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) will remain suspended on Oct. 2.

Additionally, the stock market remains closed on all Saturdays and Sundays in a month.