Stock Market Holiday Today: Are BSE NSE Open Or Closed Today For Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025?

Trading on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on Wednesday, November 5, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab or Prakash Parv.

All market segments, including equity, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing, currency derivatives and electronic gold receipts, will remain shut today. The Morning Session (9:00 AM to 5:00 PM) is CLOSED. The Evening Session is expected to be OPEN (5:00 PM onwards)

This will be the only trading holiday in November, as per the list of holidays announced by the exchanges earlier this year. With the mid-week closure, markets will operate for four trading sessions this week.

Normal trading will resume tomorrow, Thursday, November 6, 2025.