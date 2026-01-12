Stock Market Holiday: NSE To Stay Shut On Jan 15 For BMC Elections

The stock market will remain shut on Thursday, Jan. 15, in view of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in Mumbai, according to a circular issued by the National Stock Exchange of India on Monday.

The NSE confirmed that the capital markets segment, along with trading in commodity derivatives and futures and options segment will remain shut on Thursday due to the polls.

Last week, the exchange had announced a holiday only in the debt and currency trading segment on account of the BMC polls.

In its latest circular, the NSE stated, "In partial modification to Exchange circular reference no. NSE/CMTR/71775, the Exchange hereby notifies Thursday, January 15, 2026 as a trading holiday in Capital Market (CM) Segment on account of Municipal Corporation Election in Maharashtra."

Along with Mumbai, the neighbouring satellite cities of Thane and Navi Mumbai will also be voting in the municipal corporation elections.

In 2017, when the last civic polls were held, the NSE and BSE had only announced a trading holiday for the currency derivatives segment and settlement holiday for equity market.

On a settlement holiday, the stock market remains open for equity trading, but the crucial process of clearing and settling trades i.e. transferring shares and funds between buyers and sellers is paused, usually because banks or depositories are closed. The delivery of shares to the demat account or the credit of funds to the bank account is delayed until the next business day.

(This is a developing story)