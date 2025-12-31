Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE, BSE Open Or Closed On January 1, 2026? Details Here
The stock market will remain open on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, on New Year's Day. Investors will be able to buy and sell shares as usual.
All stock market-related transactions, including equities, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), as well as currency derivatives, will remain operational on Jan. 1, 2026.
The domestic equity markets is operational on all five days with closure only on Jan. 3 (Saturday) and Jan. 4, 2026 (Sunday).
Stock Market Holidays In 2026
As per the official holiday calendar released by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), financial markets will be shut for 15 days in 2026, except for the regular weekend closures on Saturdays and Sundays.
January 26 (Monday) - Republic Day
March 3 (Tuesday) - Holi
March 26 (Thursday) - Shri Ram Navami
March 31 (Tuesday) - Shri Mahavir Jayanti
April 3 (Friday) - Good Friday
April 14 (Tuesday) - Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
May 1 (Friday) - Maharashtra Day
May 28 (Thursday) - Bakri Id
June 26 (Friday) - Muharram
September 14 (Monday) - Ganesh Chaturthi
October 2 (Friday) - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
October 20 (Tuesday) - Dussehra
November 10 (Tuesday) - Diwali-Balipratipada
November 24 (Tuesday) - Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
December 25 (Friday) - Christmas
Regular Stock Market Operations
Investors can trade in the equities segment on all weekdays, except for the exchange-declared holidays. Trading schedule for equities segment is as follows:
A) Pre-open Session
Order entry and modification open at 9 a.m.
Order entry and modification close at 9:08 a.m.
[Investors must note that there is a random closure during the last one minute. Pre-open order matching begins immediately after the pre-open order entry period ends.
B) Regular Trading Session
Opening of normal/limited physical market: 9:15 a.m.
Closing: 3:30 p.m.
C) Closing Session
The closing session is from 3:40 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
D) Block Deal Session Timings
Morning Window: Operational from 8:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
Afternoon Window: From 2:05 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.
Stock exchanges hold the authority to shut the market on days other than the pre-announced holidays or even open trading on days, which were initially declared as holidays. Stock exchanges can further extend, shorten, or adjust trading hours.