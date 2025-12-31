Business NewsMarketsStock Market Holiday: Are NSE, BSE Open Or Closed On January 1, 2026? Details Here
Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE, BSE Open Or Closed On January 1, 2026? Details Here

NSE Holidays: As per the official holiday calendar released by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), financial markets will be shut for 15 days in 2026.

31 Dec 2025, 04:00 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Stock Market Holiday
(Photo source: NDTV Profit)
The stock market will remain open on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, on New Year's Day. Investors will be able to buy and sell shares as usual.

All stock market-related transactions, including equities, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), as well as currency derivatives, will remain operational on Jan. 1, 2026.

The domestic equity markets is operational on all five days with closure only on Jan. 3 (Saturday) and Jan. 4, 2026 (Sunday).

Stock Market Holidays In 2026

As per the official holiday calendar released by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), financial markets will be shut for 15 days in 2026, except for the regular weekend closures on Saturdays and Sundays.

  1. January 26 (Monday) - Republic Day

  2. March 3 (Tuesday) - Holi

  3. March 26 (Thursday) - Shri Ram Navami

  4. March 31 (Tuesday) - Shri Mahavir Jayanti

  5. April 3 (Friday) - Good Friday

  6. April 14 (Tuesday) - Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

  7. May 1 (Friday) - Maharashtra Day

  8. May 28 (Thursday) - Bakri Id

  9. June 26 (Friday) - Muharram

  10. September 14 (Monday) - Ganesh Chaturthi

  11. October 2 (Friday) - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

  12. October 20 (Tuesday) - Dussehra

  13. November 10 (Tuesday) - Diwali-Balipratipada

  14. November 24 (Tuesday) - Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

  15. December 25 (Friday) - Christmas

Regular Stock Market Operations

Investors can trade in the equities segment on all weekdays, except for the exchange-declared holidays. Trading schedule for equities segment is as follows:

A) Pre-open Session

Order entry and modification open at 9 a.m.

Order entry and modification close at 9:08 a.m.

[Investors must note that there is a random closure during the last one minute. Pre-open order matching begins immediately after the pre-open order entry period ends.

B) Regular Trading Session

Opening of normal/limited physical market: 9:15 a.m.

Closing: 3:30 p.m.

C) Closing Session

The closing session is from 3:40 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

D) Block Deal Session Timings

Morning Window: Operational from 8:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Afternoon Window: From 2:05 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.

Stock exchanges hold the authority to shut the market on days other than the pre-announced holidays or even open trading on days, which were initially declared as holidays. Stock exchanges can further extend, shorten, or adjust trading hours. 

