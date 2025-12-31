Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE, BSE Open Or Closed On January 1, 2026? Details Here

The stock market will remain open on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, on New Year's Day. Investors will be able to buy and sell shares as usual.

All stock market-related transactions, including equities, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), as well as currency derivatives, will remain operational on Jan. 1, 2026.

The domestic equity markets is operational on all five days with closure only on Jan. 3 (Saturday) and Jan. 4, 2026 (Sunday).